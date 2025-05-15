Meet E-Bar, the robot designed to prevent the elderly from falling

The U.S. population is getting older faster than ever, with a median age of 38.9. By 2050, the number of Americans over 65 is projected to rise from 58 million to 82 million. A new kind of robot named E-Bar may soon play a key role in how America supports its aging population.

As this shift continues, the need for practical, everyday eldercare becomes more urgent. But staffing shortages, rising healthcare costs, and changes in family structures have made traditional care more difficult to sustain.

To help meet these challenges, engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have turned to robotics.

They’ve developed and tested a device called the Elderly Bodily Assistance Robot, or E-BAR. It’s a mobile robot designed to support elderly users as they walk through their homes, assist them with mobility, and prevent falls.

E-BAR – the robot that catches you

Think of E-BAR as a robotic set of handlebars that trails behind an older adult. The person can either walk independently or lean on E-BAR for balance.

If the person starts to fall, the robot’s side airbags rapidly inflate to cushion and catch them. E-BAR is strong enough to lift someone from a sitting to a standing position – and lower them back down – while following their natural motion.

Falls are a serious problem for seniors. They’re currently the leading cause of injury for people over the age of 65. The engineers wanted to create something that would offer both physical support and a sense of independence.

“Many older adults underestimate the risk of fall and refuse to use physical aids, which are cumbersome, while others overestimate the risk and may not do exercise, leading to declining mobility,” explained Harry Asada, the Ford Professor of Engineering at MIT.

“Our design concept is to provide older adults, having balance impairment, with robotic handlebars for stabilizing their body. The handlebars go anywhere and provide support anytime, whenever they need.”

Built for everyday living

Right now, E-BAR is controlled by a remote, but the team plans to automate future versions so the robot can follow a user on its own. They also aim to make it slimmer and more flexible for navigating tight spaces.

“I think eldercare is the next great challenge,” said Roberto Bolli, a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering.

“All the demographic trends point to a shortage of caregivers, a surplus of elderly persons, and a strong desire for elderly persons to age in place. We see it as an unexplored frontier in America, but also an intrinsically interesting challenge for robotics.”

Asada’s lab has previously explored many elder-support technologies – everything from wearable airbags to robotic walkers.

But E-BAR is different. It’s meant to be used in the home or in care facilities without the need for a harness or other wearables. That makes it less intrusive and more comfortable.

“Elderly people overwhelmingly do not like to wear harnesses or assistive devices,” says Bolli. “The idea behind the E-BAR structure is, it provides body weight support, active assistance with gait, and fall catching while also being completely unobstructed in the front. You can just get out anytime.”

E-BAR is built for the job

The team put a lot of thought into how E-BAR should look and function. It has to move through regular doorways, allow users to take full steps, and fully support a person’s weight during posture changes.

At the base of the device is a sturdy, 220-pound (100 kilogram) platform. This weight keeps it stable as it helps lift and balance a person.

Six of multiple possible assistance scenarios with a prototype of a new robot being developed at MIT. Top row: getting into/out of a bathtub, bending down to reach objects, and catching a fall. Bottom row: powered sit-to-stand transition from a toilet, lifting a person from the floor, and walking assistance. Click image to enlarge. Credit: MIT

Underneath, special wheels allow the robot to move in any direction – no awkward turning required. The upper part of E-BAR includes 18 linked bars that adjust like a mechanical crane, helping the person to stand or sit.

Two arms stretch out in a U-shape to offer additional support, and they contain soft airbags that inflate instantly to help catch a user if they begin to fall.

This airbag feature sets E-BAR apart. It’s the first robot to catch a falling person without needing any wearable gear or harness system.

Real-world testing

In the lab, the robot has already shown promise. A senior volunteer used it during daily activities, like bending to pick something off the floor, reaching overhead, and even stepping over the edge of a bathtub.

These tasks are often tough for older adults to do safely without help. E-BAR proved it could lend reliable, steady support in each case.

Bolli sees the robot as a good match for older adults who still have some muscle strength but need help with everyday movements.

“Seeing the technology used in real-life scenarios is really exciting,” said Bolli.

The future of robot-assisted care

The current version of E-BAR doesn’t use fall prediction tools, but that may change.

Another MIT project led by graduate student Emily Kamienski is developing machine learning algorithms that assess a person’s risk of falling in real time. Combining that technology with E-BAR’s airbags could lead to an even safer robot in the future.

Asada believes a range of robotic tools could eventually offer different levels of support as a person’s needs change.

“Eldercare conditions can change every few weeks or months,” said Asada. “We’d like to provide continuous and seamless support as a person’s disability or mobility changes with age.”

