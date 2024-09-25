Melatonin receptor is a new target for treating sleep disorders

A significant breakthrough in melatonin-related sleep science sparks new hope for treating sleep disorders and related neuropsychiatric conditions.

Scientists at McGill University have discovered that the melatonin MT1 receptor plays a key part in regulating sleep – in particular, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep.

REM sleep is the brain’s restore-and-recharge phase. It’s when you dream, when memories get stored, and emotions get sorted out.

By understanding the MT1 receptor, we might be on the brink of creating new and better treatments for sleep disorders and related conditions like Parkinson’s and dementia.

Deep dive into sleep science

The MT1 receptor interacts with a specific neuron type. These neurons produce noradrenaline, a neurotransmitter (brain message carrier) and hormone.

This happens in a part of your brain called the Locus Coeruleus or the “blue spot. So, what happened when the researchers introduced a new drug to the MT1 melatonin receptor? Surprisingly pleasant things.

The novel drug, which directly interacts with the MT1 receptors, has been shown to extend REM sleep duration in animal studies.

“This discovery not only advances our understanding of sleep mechanisms but also holds significant clinical potential,” said Gabriella Gobbi, a professor of psychiatry at McGill University and the principal investigator of the study.

The crucial role of REM sleep

Dr. Stefano Comai, co-senior author of the study and professor at the University of Padua, noted that there are currently no drugs that specifically target REM sleep.

“Most hypnotic drugs on the market, while extending total sleep duration, tend to adversely affect REM sleep,” said Dr. Comai.

The researchers noted that sleep disorders affect millions of people around the world and have a high comorbidity with psychiatric disorders.

Delicate balance of sleep

Sleep is like a grand symphony. Each phase of sleep is a different instrument, playing its part in the grand orchestration of your nightly restoration.

REM sleep, for instance, helps store memories and regulate emotions. Non-REM sleep, on the other hand, focuses on bodily recovery and repair.

However, when this delicate balance gets disturbed, the outcome can be problematic. Think impaired cognitive function and an increased risk of neuropsychiatric diseases.

That’s how important REM sleep is, and why it should come as no surprise that the findings of this study are causing quite a stir.

How melatonin coordinates sleep

Understanding the mechanisms behind the melatonin receptor’s ability to extend REM sleep involves exploring the biochemical pathways of the brain.

The receptor operates like a conductor in an orchestra, ensuring that various neurotransmitters work in harmony to produce a full and restful sleep cycle.

When the MT1 receptor is activated, it tempers the activity of noradrenaline by modulating the neurons in the Locus Coeruleus. This regulation plays a crucial role in mitigating the occurrence of wakefulness and extends the depth and duration of REM sleep.

Such discoveries are creating a paradigm shift in how we approach the treatment of sleep disorders. As researchers continue to decode these intricate interactions, they are uncovering potential pathways for targeted therapies that could one day revolutionize sleep medicine.

Future of sleep medicine

Inadequate REM sleep can lead to problems with memory, focus, emotional balance, and overall mental health.

Insights from this study could ultimately lead to advancements in therapeutic drugs, as well as a future of personalized sleep medicine.

As technological innovations in genetic mapping and sleep monitoring advance, it will become increasingly feasible to forecast and rectify sleep disturbances at an individual level.

This evolution in sleep science opens new avenues for managing complex neuropsychiatric conditions, providing a beacon of hope for those who chronically struggle with sleep.

According to the study authors, the findings enhance our current understanding of the neurobiology and pharmacology of REM sleep and provide a possible novel mechanism and target for disorders associated with REM sleep dysfunctions.

The study is published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

