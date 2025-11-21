Melting polar ice is unleashing powerful new ocean currents

Polar ocean currents are entering a new phase of motion. As sea ice thins and retreats in both hemispheres, winds gain more leverage over open water, driving stronger sideways mixing that shifts where heat, nutrients, and even pollutants end up near the surface.

These changes can ripple through marine food webs and alter how much heat the Arctic and Southern Oceans send back to the atmosphere.

To understand how this mixing is changing, a team led by Pusan National University doctoral researcher Gyuseok Yi – working with the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) – used a high-resolution Earth system model.

The model is capable of tracking ocean currents only a few miles across. Their simulations reveal how a warming climate can reorganize the very processes that stir polar waters.

Polar ice melt and ocean currents

Scientists call one key process mesoscale horizontal stirring, the sideways stretching of water patches over tens to hundreds of miles.

It moves heat, salt, nutrients, plankton, and pollutants around the surface ocean, so changes in its strength can ripple through entire ecosystems.

In their recent work, the team used the finite-size Lyapunov exponent (FSLE) to track how quickly neighboring water parcels drift apart.

That exponent measures how fast nearby water patches separate, so high values mark regions of especially strong stirring.

Those calculations ran inside the Community Earth System Model with an ocean grid spacing of about six miles. That resolution is sharp enough to partly resolve eddies – small, swirling currents that pinch off from larger flows.

Stronger motion in Arctic seas

Arctic sea ice extent, the area of ocean covered by ice, has fallen for decades, according to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports.

As that icy cover shrinks in the model world, more open water becomes exposed to wind. This exposure lets the air transfer more energy into the ocean.

With more open water, the simulations show stronger mesoscale currents – flows that are tens-of-miles wide – spiraling across the central Arctic basin.

One result is that this strengthening appears when carbon dioxide is doubled. Further increases then extend the season when these faster flows persist.

In the model, the seasonal cycle – the regular pattern of change through each year – of stirring in the Arctic weakens as thick ice disappears.

Instead of clear summer-winter contrasts, the simulations show more irregular mixing that varies from year to year.

“Our results indicate that mesoscale horizontal stirring will intensify considerably in the Arctic and Southern Oceans in a warming climate,” said Yi.

Ocean currents around Antarctica

Around Antarctica, a band of water known as the Antarctic Slope Current – a westward-flowing current hugging the continental margin, circles the continent just offshore from the sea ice zone.

In the new simulations, that current becomes faster along much of the coast as sea ice coverage drops and surface waters freshen.

Studies show that freshening can sharpen density gradients and strengthen this current. These density gradients – differences in water heaviness from place to place – help steer shoreward and seaward flows that move heat toward the ice edge.

Arctic Ocean snapshots of FSLE at 15-m depth (a,b), current speed (log scale) at 15-m depth (e,f) and sea ice concentration (i,j) from the PD (a,e,i) and 4 × CO2 (b,f,j) simulations at the vernal equinox (20 March) of the first analyzed year (model year 130 for PD and model year 160 for 4 × CO2). c,d,g,h,k,l, Southern Ocean snapshots of FSLE at 15-m depth (c,d), current speed (log scale) at 15-m depth (g,h) and sea ice concentration (k,l) from the PD (c,g,k) and 4 × CO2 (d,h,l) simulations at the autumnal equinox (22 September). Credit: Basemaps from NASA Visible Earth. Click image to enlarge.

Freshwater triggers faster ocean currents

Within the simulations, coastal waters near Antarctica become lighter as meltwater spreads along the margin. That change lets the slope current grab energy from gravity and winds.

That stronger flow channels extra ocean heat along the continental slope. This pathway can influence how quickly ice shelves thin from below.

Although the model used here omits full ice sheet dynamics, it still produces a strengthening Antarctic Slope Current under warming.

Those ice sheet dynamics describe how large ice bodies grow and move, and extra meltwater from them would probably strengthen these simulated current changes.

Stirring changes nutrient flow

When horizontal stirring speeds up, water parcels that would normally linger near a place instead move quickly across fronts, boundaries between water masses with different properties.

Those shifting boundaries can change how nutrients reach phytoplankton near the surface and where young fish and zooplankton are carried.

Ocean currents and pollution

Microplastics, tiny plastic pieces smaller than an inch, already appear in Arctic waters and sea ice, based on shipboard surveys and laboratory counts.

Those studies show Arctic concentrations that rival or exceed levels seen in heavily populated ocean regions farther south.

Recent global modeling efforts find that near surface currents can sweep buoyant plastic from midlatitude oceans toward polar regions, where it accumulates in subsurface layers.

Those subsurface layers sit several feet to tens of yards below the surface. In that zone, currents can trap plastic, letting it persist in waters used by many organisms.

Assessments from the Arctic Report Card note that plastic in polar seas is transported by winds, currents, and sea ice drift as well as by local dumping.

Taken together with the new simulations, these lines of evidence suggest that the same stirring that organizes nutrients and heat can also reorganize human-made debris.

Implications for climate strategy

Because the work focuses on physics, it does not yet include full models of plankton, fish, or higher predators, so outcomes remain uncertain.

Even so, stronger polar stirring implies climate models must better resolve structures to capture life–water motion feedbacks.

“This study highlights important implications of global warming and associated ocean changes on the ocean ecosystem,” said study co-author June Yi Lee, a professor at IBS.

She notes that such links between physical change, ecosystems, and pollutants will matter for adaptation choices and climate policies at national and local levels.

The key message from this research is that the physics beneath shrinking ice covers are not staying still. The way water moves can amplify or soften changes triggered by greenhouse gases, so events under polar ice matter for coasts and climates everywhere.

The study is published in Nature Climate Change.

