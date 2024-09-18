Memory clutter speeds up aging in the brain

Ever had a catchy song lyric or a random fact stick in your head, making it harder to focus on other things? This phenomenon – where mental clutter builds up and affects memory – was explored in a recent study.

The research was led by Rob Reinhart, an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at Boston University, along with his postdoctoral associate, Wen Wen. The team investigated how mental clutter impacts memory as we age.

Memory changes with age

As we get older, our brains become less efficient at clearing out irrelevant information, leading to slower processing and more frequent lapses in memory.

The study identifies a brain pattern called beta frequency variability, which predicts memory performance in older adults.

Younger adults, on the other hand, show a stronger ability to hold on to relevant information. These findings offer a clearer picture of how memory changes with age and provide insights into cognitive health and mental well-being.

Critical processes in working memory

Working memory is like a mental workspace that allows us to hold and manipulate information for short periods. It’s essential for tasks that require reasoning, problem-solving, and planning.

As we age, working memory declines, which is normal to some degree but can also be linked to conditions like dementia.

In the research, Wen and her team highlight two critical processes in working memory: maintenance and deletion. Maintenance is about actively holding onto relevant information, while deletion is the process of removing outdated or irrelevant data.

Deletion is crucial because it keeps our mental workspace flexible and prevents cognitive overload. When these processes work together, we can efficiently maintain what’s important and clear out what is not.

Rhythmic patterns of brain activity

The study also focuses on beta-band neural oscillations, which are rhythmic patterns of brain activity that help regulate working memory. These oscillations can be recorded through an EEG, and they’re particularly important for modulating the contents of working memory.

Beta-band oscillations are thought to control how well we maintain or delete information from our mental workspace.

Key differences in working memory

When looking at younger and older adults, the experts found some key differences in how working memory functions.

For younger adults, their ability to maintain information predicted how well they performed in memory tasks.

For older adults, though, the critical factor was their ability to delete irrelevant information. This suggests that as we age, deletion deficits contribute significantly to cognitive decline, aligning with what’s known as the inhibition deficit theory of aging.

Memory clutter and information processing

The research offers valuable insight into cognitive decline and how aging affects memory. By breaking down working memory into its core processes – maintenance and deletion – the study provides a more detailed understanding of why memory problems occur as we get older.

It turns out that being unable to efficiently delete irrelevant information can create a bottleneck in working memory, making it harder to maintain focus and process new information effectively.

One of the most surprising findings was how differently working memory functions between younger and older adults.

While maintenance plays a key role for younger individuals, older adults’ memory performance hinges more on their ability to delete unnecessary information.

Interestingly, while older adults showed maintenance deficits, these didn’t seem to affect their overall performance as much as their deletion deficits did.

Broader implications of the study

The findings have practical implications, especially when it comes to developing interventions for age-related memory decline. For instance, many current memory training programs focus on improving maintenance, but this study suggests that targeting deletion might be even more effective for older adults.

Additionally, the research points to beta activity as a neural signature for the deletion process. This opens the door to new brain training methods or rehabilitation techniques, such as non-invasive neuromodulation, which could enhance or restore deletion functions in working memory by adjusting beta-band neural oscillations.

In summary, the study sheds light on the complexities of how our brains manage information as we age and highlights the importance of both maintaining relevant information and clearing out the clutter to keep our mental workspace efficient.

The experts noted that future research is needed to test the causal role of beta activity in modulating the influence from deficient deletion to subsequent maintenance in older adults.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Biology.

