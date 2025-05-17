Men die more from preventable health issues but seek less care

In many places, men face a higher risk of disease but receive less timely care. These observations come from a broad international effort examining hypertension, diabetes, and HIV and aids.

Angela Chang from the University of Southern Denmark led a team that gathered worldwide information on who falls ill and who actually receives help. The analysis pointed to important differences by sex, affecting disease rates and overall health outcomes.

Sex differences affect health outcomes

Males have higher rates of smoking in most nations according to the World Health Organization. Smoking is a known factor for high blood pressure, making it a key contributor to heart problems. Females tend to lead in obesity numbers in many regions, which can contribute to diabetes.

These diseases are not just about risk factors. The study shows that males often end up with higher mortality rates once they develop these conditions.

Many men fail to visit clinics or hospitals as regularly as women, which could mean they don’t get diagnosed or treated when they need it.

Disease risks and care gaps

Hypertension, commonly called high blood pressure, is often undetected. Men skip checkups more frequently, so signs that might be obvious in a routine exam can slip under the radar. If left unaddressed, this condition can lead to complications like stroke and heart failure.

Diabetes also showed worrying trends. In around half of surveyed countries, men were more likely to die from this disease than women. In a few areas, women had a greater disease burden, but men were still less likely to receive consistent care in those spots.

HIV and aids data revealed that in most places where statistics were available, men’s prevalence and death rates outpaced those of women. The research suggested that men often lagged behind in testing, treatment, and adherence to medication schedules.

Care disparities by sex

“Without sex-disaggregated cascade data, we’re flying blind – unable to detect who is falling through the cracks in prevention, diagnosis, and care,” said Angela Chang, senior author of the study.

The team emphasized that many health policies and programs do not consider these persistent differences in how men and women seek health support.

The researchers pointed out that risk factors aren’t only rooted in biology. Gender norms and expectations can increase or lower the likelihood that a person will smoke, receive checkups, or follow a treatment plan.

Why men avoid health care

Many men report that they avoid medical care unless absolutely necessary. In surveys across different countries, common reasons include fear of diagnosis, lack of time, or the belief that symptoms will go away on their own.

Some researchers suggest that social norms around masculinity encourage toughness and discourage vulnerability. This can stop men from seeking care early, which delays diagnosis and worsens outcomes.

Men’s health care disparities

“We have long advocated the benefits of publishing sex disaggregated data. Such data can reveal where the health journeys of men and women diverge, be it in relation to the risk factors they are exposed to, their health care seeking behaviors or their experiences in health care systems,” said Professors Kent Buse at Global 50/50.

The experts emphasize that social constructs shape health as much as biology, suggesting that efforts to tackle these disparities should address cultural and systemic factors. The findings highlight the need for balanced health policies.

Certain measures might need to target men more aggressively, aiming to increase early screening, boost clinic attendance, and raise awareness around symptoms that men are less likely to act on promptly.

Gaps in men’s health care

Policymakers and health professionals may look at these gaps and explore fresh approaches to reach men. From workplace screening programs to flexible clinic hours, there are strategies that address the common reasons men often give for not seeking help.

Experts agree that looking at sex-disaggregated data is the first step toward making sure no one gets left behind. The focus is on gathering stronger, more detailed information. That way, actions can be tailored and effective, ensuring better health for all.

The problem with missing data

A major issue researchers faced was the lack of complete data for many countries. While the team found data on risk and death rates for over 200 countries, full care cascade data, especially broken down by sex, was often missing, particularly for diabetes and hiv and aids.

Without this information, it’s hard to see where and why people are dropping off the care pathway. This makes it more difficult to design effective solutions or understand how patterns differ across age, income, and region.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

