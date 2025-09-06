Men face a masculinity barrier to greener diets

What we eat is not just about hunger. Meals carry culture, habits, and values. They shape how we see ourselves and how others see us.

Our diets also shape the world we live in. Animal agriculture drives climate change, damages ecosystems, and raises questions about health and ethics.

Scientists agree that cutting down on meat and dairy is one of the fastest ways to reduce harm. Yet progress is uneven.

Men, in particular, resist plant-based eating more than women. Why? A new study offers an answer, pointing to masculinity as a hidden driver of food choices.

Why men resist dietary change

The research was conducted by teams at the University of Bath, Bryant Research, and the University of Zurich.

The team examined links between gender norms and food. The researchers asked a tough question: how can plant-based diets be marketed to men without clashing with their sense of identity?

“Animal agriculture is key culprit of environmental degradation, public health risks, and animal suffering. Reducing meat and animal product consumption is widely recognized as an effective way to mitigate these harms,” said Dr Annayah Prosser of the University of Bath School of Management.

“However, men continue to consume more meat than women, are less likely to be vegetarian or vegan, and are more resistant to initiatives that promote reductions in meat consumption.”

Masculinity at the table

The study surveyed over 1,000 men in the UK. The results showed a clear trend: the more men embraced traditional masculine traits, the more meat they ate.

This wasn’t only about taste. Men attached meaning to meat. For many, meat stood for strength, self-reliance, and even cultural pride. Vegetarianism, on the other hand, looked like a threat.

Traits shaping men’s diet

The researchers measured six traits: avoidance of femininity, emotional restraint, aggression, achievement status, self-reliance, and attitudes toward sex. Not all carried the same weight. Two stood out as the biggest predictors of high meat consumption.

“Beyond the well-known link between masculinity and meat, our study identified two masculine norms that may drive this connection: ‘avoidance of femininity’ and ‘achievement status,'” said study lead author Elise Hankins of Bryant Research.

“Men endorsing these specific norms tended to eat more meat, were more attached to meat and dairy, viewed vegetarianism as a threat to British culture and found meat more masculine.”

Hsnkins said that in order to shift men’s diets, the challenge is to address these norms and find ways to work with – not against – men’s identities.

Men’s contradictory diet views

Surveys showed numbers, but conversations told a more complicated story. In online focus groups, men often contradicted themselves.

Many men insisted gender had nothing to do with their food choices. Minutes later, they described how friends, families, or peers influenced what ended up on their plates.

“Men in our focus groups were conflicted over the role masculinity played in their meat consumption. At first, many men wholly dismissed the role their gender had over their diet, but minutes later they would speak about the vast influences their social network and male peer group had on their menu choices,” said Dr Prosser.

“Researchers understand that eating is a fundamentally social activity, and our research shows that while men may not wish to recognise it overtly, masculinity has a major covert influence on dietary choices.”

The problem of taste

One issue kept coming up: flavor. Men doubted whether plant-based foods could match meat for taste. Many assumed alternatives were bland or unsatisfying.

The researchers argue that changing this perception is vital. If plant-based meals feel indulgent and rich, resistance will fade. Campaigns that spotlight flavor, cooking methods, and satisfaction could make a difference.

Nutrition also matters. The study showed that men respond strongly to arguments about health, protein, and physical performance.

Marketing that shows plant-based eating as fuel for strength and longevity may resonate more than environmental appeals alone. Fitness-focused stories could make men view plant-based diets as tools for improvement, not sacrifices.

Messaging that works

The researchers warn against directly labeling plant-based foods as “manly.” This tactic risks rejection. Subtler connections to performance, adventure, or resilience could work better.

Packaging and labeling also need care. Familiar words like “meaty” can reassure consumers while helping them see these foods as genuine replacements, not poor imitations.

Food choices don’t happen in isolation. Friends, partners, and families play huge roles. Campaigns that work within these networks might succeed where individual-focused messages fail.

Price is another barrier. Many men feel plant-based products cost too much. Policies that reduce prices or offer incentives could make plant-based meals more competitive with meat and dairy.

Culture shaping men’s diet

The findings show that resistance to plant-based diets isn’t just about food. It’s about identity, culture, and belonging.

Men’s connection to meat often hides beneath layers of social influence and masculine ideals. To change diets, campaigns must work with these realities, not ignore them.

This study reminds us that the road to sustainability is cultural as much as scientific. Changing habits requires more than statistics on climate or health. It requires understanding the values people attach to what they eat. Only then can a shift toward greener diets gain real momentum.

The study is published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology.

