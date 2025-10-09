Men's alcohol use is drastically impacting women and children

A sweeping new review led by La Trobe University puts something uncomfortable into sharp focus. When men drink alcohol heavily, women and children often pay the price.

Drawing together findings from three recent reviews spanning 78 studies worldwide, the authors show just how far the harm travels beyond the person holding the glass.

In some countries, up to a third of women live with a heavy-drinking partner. Children in those homes face higher risks of violence, neglect, poor health, and fewer chances in life.

“The consequences of men’s alcohol use extend far beyond the individual that drinks,” said Anne-Marie Laslett from La Trobe’s Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, who led the work.

“Women and children pay a heavy price, yet policies rarely take their experiences into account. This is a major gap in international public health and social policy.”

Men drink more than women

The review highlights a stubborn reality: men drink more heavily than women and, when intoxicated, are more likely to engage in behaviors that harm others. The fallout lands unevenly.

Women and children are more likely to absorb the physical injuries, the financial strain, the anxiety and depression, the school disruptions – often with little say in the drinking that set it all in motion.

These harms aren’t distributed evenly across the globe, either. They tend to be most severe in low- and middle-income countries and in places where gender inequality is deeply rooted.

Weak social protections and harmful social norms can trap families in unsafe situations, making it harder for women and children to avoid alcohol-related violence and deprivation.

Australia’s alcohol crisis

In Australia, the timing of the findings is striking. Public attention to domestic and family violence has intensified, and recent government reviews have explicitly linked alcohol to escalating harm.

Momentum is building for stronger regulation and better prevention efforts. The new analysis supports those calls and goes a step further. It urges policymakers to pair proven alcohol-control measures with strategies that challenge harmful gender norms.

The authors also emphasize expanding support for women and children affected by alcohol-related harm. That means the classic tools – raising alcohol taxes, limiting outlet density and trading hours, tightening marketing – shouldn’t stand alone.

These tools are most effective when paired with trauma-informed, accessible services and strong legal and economic supports that give women real choices.

Community programs that separate masculinity from heavy drinking or aggression are equally important. In short, social problems can’t be solved with a single lever.

The unseen victims of alcohol

“Globally there has been poor recognition that others’ drinking, and particularly men’s drinking, contributes to many harms to women and children,” Laslett said.

“Social, cultural, and economic policies, as well as alcohol-specific policies, need to change to ensure that they are responding to the harms to women and children highlighted in this review.”

One insight from the paper is simple and important: stop treating alcohol harm only as a matter of individual choice.

When drinking regularly spills over into threats, coercion, and violence, it becomes a public issue – one that touches policing, housing, health care, child protection, and income support. If those systems don’t talk to each other, families fall through the gaps.

Communities matter in alcohol recovery

The authors make the case for responses that are tuned to local realities. Professor Siri Hettige of the University of Colombo, a collaborator on the project, argues that community-level interventions are essential – particularly where daily life leaves women and children with few safe options.

“Given the nature of the social context in which the harm to women and children from men’s drinking occurs, interventions to reduce such harms might have to go beyond current alcohol policies,” he said.

Interventions could take many forms. In some areas, neighborhood centers might offer legal advice, emergency housing, counseling, and childcare all in one place.

Schools could run programs that teach nonviolent conflict resolution and challenge outdated ideas about gender. Other efforts might be culturally led, designed in collaboration with the communities most affected.

Tracking alcohol’s wider fallout

What does all this add up to? A reset in how governments and services think about alcohol harm. Yes, keep using the policy levers that reduce heavy drinking at the population level.

But at the same time, measure success by outcomes that matter to women and children: fewer injuries and police call-outs, safer homes, more kids staying in school, more families with real financial stability and pathways to support.

It also means better data. If we only count hospital admissions and per-capita consumption, we miss the everyday damage – missed rent, missed homework, missed shifts, and missed chances.

The review argues for national monitoring that actually captures “harm to others,” not just harm to the drinker.

Putting people before the pint

The message is clear without being defeatist. Alcohol policy works, but it’s not enough on its own.

If we want fewer women living with fear and fewer children growing up with chaos, we need to treat men’s alcohol drinking as both a public health issue and a gender equality issue.

That means aligning price and availability rules with practical supports, shifting social norms as well as statutes, and making it much easier for women and children to find safety.

In other words: turn toward the people most affected, not just the person with the drink – and build policy around their reality.

The study is published in the journal RTI International.

