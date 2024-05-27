Mental disorders can be contagious among teens

Mental disorders – particularly mood, anxiety, and eating disorders – can spread within teen social groups, according to a recent study led by the University of Helsinki.

“Previous research indicates that mental disorders may be transmitted from one individual to another within social networks. However, there is a lack of population-based epidemiologic evidence that pertains to the full range of mental disorders,” noted the study authors.

The research team set out to investigate this phenomenon by examining social networks formed in school classes.

The rise of mental disorders

Mental disorders can significantly affect a person’s thinking, feeling, behavior, or mood. Such illnesses may have a profound impact on daily functioning and relationships.

Common mental disorders in teens

Depression

Depression is characterized by persistent sadness, loss of interest in activities, and a significant change in appetite or sleep patterns.

Anxiety disorders

Generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and panic attacks involve excessive worry, nervousness, or fear.

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Symptoms of ADHD include difficulty staying focused, paying attention, controlling behavior, and hyperactivity.

Eating disorders

Anorexia nervosa, bulimia, and binge-eating disorders involve serious disturbances in eating behaviors and related thoughts and emotions.

Bipolar disorder

This disorder is associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs.

Development of mental disorders

Teens can develop mental disorders due to various factors. Genetics play a crucial role, as mental disorders often run in families. Environmental factors, including stressful life events, trauma, abuse, and neglect, can trigger mental health issues.

Biological factors like brain chemistry imbalances and hormonal changes during puberty also contribute. Social factors, such as peer pressure, academic stress, and social media influence, can affect mental health.

Additionally, substance abuse and chronic health conditions can increase the risk of developing mental disorders.

Signs of mental disorders in teens include sudden changes in behavior or mood, withdrawal from friends and activities, a decline in academic performance, excessive worry or fear, and changes in eating or sleeping patterns.

Mental disorders and adolescent social networks

This study is the largest and most detailed of its kind, involving over 700,000 ninth-grade students from 860 Finnish schools. These adolescents were tracked from the end of ninth grade for a median period of 11 years.

The researchers found a significant association between the number of classmates diagnosed with a mental disorder and the increased risk of these students receiving a similar diagnosis later in life.

“The observed link was the strongest during the first year of follow-up in the study,” noted Professor Christian Hakulinen. “This was not explained by factors related to parents, school, and residential area. The link was most pronounced in the case of mood, anxiety, and eating disorders.”

The power of Finnish registers

The study’s depth and accuracy were made possible by the comprehensive Finnish registers.

Unlike previous studies where social networks were chosen by the research subjects themselves, leading to potential bias, this research utilized school classes as predefined social networks.

This method ensures a more accurate depiction of the social influence on mental health.

“Defining the social networks and following adolescents were made possible by extensive Finnish registers. The findings significantly deepen our understanding of how mental health problems develop and affect others in our social networks,” said Professor Hakulinen.

Contagion of mental disorders

While the study reveals a strong association, it does not necessarily imply a direct causal relationship. The study did not investigate how mental disorders might be transmitted between individuals.

“It may be possible, for instance, that the threshold for seeking help for mental health issues is lowered when there are one or more people in your social network who have already sought help for their problems. In fact, this kind of normalization of diagnosis and treatment can be considered a beneficial contagion of mental disorders,” Hakulinen explained.

The growing challenge of mental disorders

Mental disorders pose a significant global challenge, impacting individuals, society, and the economy. Moreover, anxiety and mood symptoms, in particular, have been on the rise among young people in recent years.

Previous research indicates that the onset of mental disorders in adulthood often occurs before the age of 18.

The need for preventive measures

Given the potential for mental disorders to spread within adolescent social networks, preventive measures and early intervention are crucial.

“When taking preventive measures, it’s worthwhile considering that mental disorders can spread from one adolescent to another,” noted Professor Hakulinen.

This groundbreaking study sheds light on the social dynamics of mental health among adolescents. By understanding the potential for mental disorders to spread within social networks, we can better address this growing concern and implement effective preventive strategies.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–