Mercury pollution in the Amazon is recorded in tree rings
04-11-2025

Mercury pollution in the Amazon is recorded in tree rings

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

For centuries, the Amazon has drawn treasure seekers in search of gold. These days, that pursuit continues, but what’s left is harder to find and comes with a heavy cost – toxic mercury pollution.

Small-scale and artisanal miners often use mercury to extract even the tiniest specks of gold. Unfortunately, this practice releases toxins that harm the natural environment and human health.

Tracking mercury pollution in tree rings

Scientists from Cornell University, working with an international research team, have found a surprising new way to track mercury pollution: tree rings.

By studying trees in the Peruvian Amazon, they’ve shown that mercury pollution can be traced by measuring the amount of heavy metals stored year by year inside tree trunks.

Dr. Jacqueline Gerson is an assistant professor in biological and environmental engineering at Cornell University and the lead author of the study.

“We show that Ficus insipda tree cores can be used as a biomonitor for characterizing the spatial and potentially the temporal footprint of mercury emissions from artisanal gold mining in the neotropics,” said Dr. Gerson.

“Trees can provide a widespread and fairly cheap network of biomonitoring, by archiving a record of mercury concentration within tree bole wood.”

How mercury ends up in the forest

In many artisanal mining operations, workers add mercury to gold-rich soil. The mercury binds with the gold particles and produces a substance called amalgam.

These amalgams have a low melting point, so miners can easily burn them to extract the gold. Consequently, this process releases mercury vapor into the atmosphere.

To test whether tree rings could record these emissions, the researchers collected core samples from three different tree species: wild figs (Ficus insipida), Brazil nuts (Bertholletia excelsa), and tornillos (Cedrelinga catenaformis).

Only the Ficus insipida trees produced visible rings that could be studied reliably year by year. These trees are common across the region and form annual rings even in tropical climates.

The researchers sampled five sites. Two were far from mining, and three were within five kilometers of gold mining towns. One of the mining sites bordered a protected forest, offering a unique comparison point.

Trees record heavy metal concentrations

“There are many variables that drive individual tree Hg concentrations, and it is difficult to determine the specific drivers,” explained Dr. Gerson.

“The trees in the study were all the same species and from the same sites, exposed to the same atmospheric Hg concentration. That is why we sample multiple trees and then use average values.”

The findings revealed clear patterns. For example, trees closer to mining towns contained significantly higher mercury pollution levels in their bole wood – the dense inner wood of the trunk.

The protected forest site had slightly lower levels. The most distant sites had the lowest concentrations.

Mercury levels surged after mining boom

“Higher atmospheric Hg concentrations are generally associated with nearby mining locations,” noted Dr. Gerson.

“In the Peruvian Amazon, where mining is the main source of Hg, the association between higher Hg concentrations and proximity to a mining site can readily be drawn.”

Notably, mercury levels spiked after the year 2000, especially in trees near the towns. This trend tracks with the region’s mining boom.

“This is likely due to the expansion of gold mining activities around this time,” said Gerson.

What tree rings can tell us

While the study supports the use of trees as a mercury-tracking tool, it also points out a few challenges. One limitation is that researchers didn’t always know the exact distance of the trees from active mining sites. That’s because many of these operations are illegal and not well documented.

This uncertainty could have affected the mercury pollution found in each tree. Even so, Ficus insipida shows strong promise for tracking mercury emissions over large areas.

Ficus insipida can be used as a cheap and powerful tool to examine large spatial trends in Hg emissions in the neotropics,” said Dr. Gerson. “Using bole wood could allow for regional monitoring efforts.”

This type of monitoring could help international efforts to reduce mercury pollution under agreements like the UN’s Minamata Convention on Mercury. Organizations like limit mercury emissions worldwide and protect people and ecosystems.

By looking inside trees, researchers have found a quiet but reliable witness to decades of pollution. This important data may help protect the future of the Amazon rainforest.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
A,Young,African-american,Man,Is,Meditating,In,A,Bright,,Minimalist
04-11-2025
Why meditation and critical thinking matter in the age of AI
Dna,Molecule.,Medical,And,Heredity,Genetic,Health,Concept.,Technology,Science.
04-11-2025
Everyday DNA damage requires constant repair, and now we know how the body fixes it
2025/04/Vitamin-k-brain-1.jpg
04-11-2025
Vitamin K protects the aging brain in many important ways
Young,Beautiful,Hispanic,Woman,Having,Video,Call,Communicate,With,Sign
04-11-2025
Remarkable new AI tech translates American Sign Language in real-time
2025/04/carbon-capture-storage_permanent_co2-water_1m.jpg
04-11-2025
Is it possible to 'permanently' remove CO2 from the atmosphere? Science found a way
2025/04/brushing-teeth_gum-disease_connected-liver-disease_1m.jpg
04-11-2025
Brushing your teeth regularly can prevent deadly liver disease
Alzheimer,Blood,Test,Diagnostics,And,Dementia,Screening,For,Early,Detection
04-11-2025
Breakthrough: New blood test for early detection of Alzheimer's disease
2025/04/hidden-galaxies_SPIRE-DarkField_upending-cosmology_credit-Chris-Pearson_1m.jpg
04-11-2025
"Hidden galaxies" discovery would upend our current understanding of the universe
2025/04/Climate-change-is-making-your-allergies-worse-and-lasting-longer.jpg
04-11-2025
Climate change is making allergy season worse and longer-lasting
2025/04/mercury-pollution.jpg
04-11-2025
Mercury pollution in the Amazon is recorded in tree rings
2025/04/Ancient-rhinos.jpg
04-11-2025
Ancient graveyard reveals that rhinos once lived in 'super-herds'
2025/04/Healthy-food-cost.jpg
04-11-2025
Billions of people can't afford healthy food despite not being 'poor'
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved