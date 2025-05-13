Methane leaks surge amid record fossil fuel production

Despite growing global efforts to curb emissions, methane pollution from the fossil fuel industry remained alarmingly close to historic highs in 2024.

This surge happened alongside record levels of oil, gas, and coal production, according to new findings.

The analysis, released by scientists from the International Energy Agency (IEA), highlights how tackling methane – an invisible but highly potent greenhouse gas – remains one of the simplest and fastest ways to cool the planet. Yet, progress is stalling.

The report warns that many countries are underreporting methane leaks, particularly from energy infrastructure like pipelines, drilling equipment, and abandoned sites.

Why methane deserves more attention

Methane is second only to carbon dioxide when it comes to its contribution to climate change. But unlike CO₂, methane doesn’t linger in the atmosphere for centuries. It breaks down in about a decade, meaning slashing its emissions could deliver quick climate relief.

Still, governments are failing to keep up with their promises. The IEA estimates actual methane emissions from the energy sector are about 80% higher than what countries report to the United Nations. That’s a massive gap.

The energy sector alone is responsible for roughly a third of all human-driven methane emissions. These leaks often go unnoticed – or unreported. They can occur during maintenance or result from faulty infrastructure. In many cases, stopping them is surprisingly simple and affordable.

“However, the latest data indicates that implementation on methane has continued to fall short of ambitions,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Methane emissions by country

In 2024, the fossil fuel sector released over 120 million tons of methane – nearly as much as the record year of 2019.

China topped the list, mostly due to its coal industry. The United States came in second, driven by its oil and gas operations, with Russia not far behind.

But methane isn’t just leaking from currently operating fields. The IEA’s new analysis highlights that old, abandoned oil wells and coal mines are major culprits too.

If counted as a country, these forgotten sources would rank as the fourth-largest emitter of methane, responsible for eight million tons last year alone.

Watching leaks from orbit

One reason the IEA can now paint a clearer picture of methane pollution is satellite technology. More than 25 satellites are now scanning the globe for methane plumes. They can detect leaks as they happen, even in remote regions.

One satellite, Europe’s Sentinel 5, only detects the largest emissions. But what it sees is worrying.

“Super-emitting methane events” reached a new record in 2024. These giant leaks were reported in several regions, particularly the United States, Turkmenistan, and Russia.

Big pledges, little progress

About 40% of methane comes from natural sources like wetlands. But the rest – mainly from agriculture and energy – can be controlled. And scientists agree: methane from fossil fuels is the easiest to fix.

More than 150 countries have pledged to reduce their methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Many oil and gas companies have set 2050 targets. But so far, real-world progress has been underwhelming.

The IEA says that cutting methane from fossil fuels could prevent about 0.1°C of global warming by 2050.

“This would have a tremendous impact – comparable to eliminating all CO₂ emissions from the world’s heavy industry in one stroke,” the report said.

In fact, existing technology could cut 70% of energy-sector methane emissions. Yet, only 5% of current global oil and gas production meets near-zero methane standards.

Methane leaks from coal mines

One key area still being overlooked is methane from coal. Energy think tank Ember says that to stay on track for net-zero goals, methane emissions from fossil fuels need to drop by 75% by 2030.

Ember analyst Sabina Assan added that coal’s contribution is “still being ignored.”

“There are cost-effective technologies available today, so this is a low-hanging fruit of tackling methane. We can’t let coal mines off the hook any longer,” she said.

Time to tackle methane

The tools and knowledge to tackle methane pollution are already in our hands. What’s missing is action.

As countries and companies race to limit climate damage, cutting methane is a no-brainer. But unless governments and industries take this seriously – and soon – the window to avoid the worst impacts of warming will continue to close.

—–

