Micro-LED quantum number generator sparks next-level encryption and data security

May 27, 2025 marked an important milestone in digital encryption. On that day, scientists introduced a quantum device designed to enhance how random numbers are generated, promising stronger encryption for sensitive information.

This quantum random number generator (QRNG) surpasses existing technology by nearly 1,000 times in speed. Its compact size makes it especially suitable for mobile, financial, healthcare, and defense applications, all of which demand secure encryption.

Encryption and random numbers

Random numbers are essential for encryption, financial transactions, and simulations.

Digital security relies heavily on unpredictable numbers, but current methods mostly produce “pseudo-random” sequences, which are generated by mathematical algorithms.

While these pseudo-random numbers appear random, skilled hackers can predict or reproduce them if the initial conditions or algorithms are known.

Consequently, genuine randomness is crucial for safeguarding sensitive data against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

“This is a significant leap for any industry that depends on strong data security,” said Professor Boon Ooi from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). He led a research team of scientists at KAUST to address these security concerns by creating the fastest QRNG ever reported.

Quantum physics meets encryption

Quantum mechanics inherently involves uncertainty. This QRNG harnesses that unpredictability by capturing spontaneous emissions, the random process of atoms emitting photons without external influence.

To ensure its reliability, researchers rigorously tested the QRNG against the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) benchmarks.

Passing these tests means the generated numbers are genuinely random, thus offering a reliable foundation for digital encryption.

This quantum technology differs fundamentally from traditional methods because it doesn’t rely on algorithms or initial conditions that could be compromised. Instead, quantum-level events provide a theoretically unbreakable source of randomness.

Small device, super-secure encryption

The device utilizes micro-LEDs, which are tiny light-emitting diodes approximately five micrometers (0.0002 inches) wide. Due to their small size, micro-LEDs operate efficiently at low power, which is crucial for portable devices.

The compact size also enables integration into smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other portable technologies. Integrating high-quality randomness directly into mobile devices means users benefit from advanced encryption in their everyday interactions.

“Undertaking such research initiatives is expected to generate substantial value for a wide range of industries and further solidify their global standing,” stated Dr. Abdullah Almogbel, a contributor of the study.

Real world implications

The finance industry requires absolute security when transmitting confidential data and authorizing digital transactions.

High-quality quantum randomness significantly reduces risks associated with cyberattacks and fraudulent activities.

Healthcare systems manage sensitive patient data that must be securely encrypted.

Data breaches in healthcare are extremely costly, both financially and reputationally, so incorporating quantum-generated numbers greatly strengthens these protective measures.

Military and defense sectors require the strictest encryption standards. Operations, intelligence communications, and classified data must remain secure.

Quantum random numbers significantly reduce vulnerabilities and ensure that sensitive military communications remain confidential.

Quantum encryption for personal privacy

Quantum-generated randomness can dramatically improve personal privacy beyond industry applications.

Individual users benefit directly from stronger encryption on personal devices, securing everyday communications like emails, texts, and voice calls from unauthorized surveillance or hacking attempts.

As privacy becomes increasingly important, integrating QRNG technology into personal electronics ensures higher trust and confidence among consumers.

Secure personal data creates stronger digital identities, reinforcing user control over sensitive information.

Fast encryption for real-time use

The speed advantage of this QRNG allows encryption systems to function securely in real-time. Transactions, communications, and cloud-based applications benefit from immediate integration of quantum-generated random numbers.

Traditional encryption methods sometimes lag in high-volume or time-sensitive scenarios. Quantum-generated numbers, produced nearly 1,000 times faster, enable rapid and secure data exchanges without delays, which is critical for applications like high-frequency trading, remote medical diagnostics, or defense communications.

This speed enables broader application of quantum encryption, improving security across various technological platforms and industries.

Quantum encryption and the future

Future improvements could increase quantum random number generation speed further by refining detection systems and optimizing quantum-based algorithms.

Such advancements would facilitate greater adoption in applications that demand higher data throughput.

Scientists predict quantum randomness technology will eventually become commonplace, and be integrated seamlessly into everyday electronics.

Quantum-enabled smartphones, laptops, and home devices could provide unprecedented levels of personal data security.

As society continues shifting toward digital solutions, enhanced security remains crucial. Quantum-generated randomness could become foundational to digital privacy standards, transforming how personal and sensitive information is protected globally.

This research signals the potential beginning of a new era in digital security, where quantum mechanics ensures the integrity of information across industries and individual users alike.

The study is published in Optics Express.

