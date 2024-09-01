Micronutrient deficiency rates are soaring worldwide

The world is facing a self-limiting crisis encapsulated in the widespread lack of essential micronutrients in our diets.

These vital nutrients, which are necessary for proper growth, development, and overall well-being, are being consumed in inadequate amounts by a significant portion of the population.

Inadequate intake of key micronutrients

A new comprehensive study reveals this alarming trend: more than half of the global population is not getting adequate amounts of several key micronutrients critical to human health, such as iron, calcium, and vitamins A, C, and D.

These deficiencies pose serious and far-reaching health risks, ranging from adverse pregnancy outcomes, impaired cognitive development, and a higher susceptibility to infectious diseases – ultimately threatening global health and limiting human potential.

The study was led by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, UC Santa Barbara (UCSB), and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

The goal of the research was to provide global estimations of our inadequate consumption of 15 micronutrients essential for overall health.

Global impact of micronutrient deficiencies

Micronutrient deficiencies are a global malnutrition issue. Each deficiency is associated with different health risks. For example, iron deficiency can cause fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and impaired cognitive function. In severe cases, it can lead to heart and developmental problems.

Zinc deficiency can impair immune function, slow wound healing, and cause hair loss. In children, a lack of zinc can cause stunted growth.

The research team sought to evaluate whether the current intake of these essential nutrients aligns with the recommended requirements for optimal health, with particular attention given to specific inadequacies faced by males and females across varied age groups.

Significance of the study

“Our study is a big step forward,” said co-lead author Chris Free, a research professor at UCSB. “Not only because it is the first to estimate inadequate micronutrient intakes for 34 age-sex groups in nearly every country, but also because it makes these methods and results easily accessible to researchers and practitioners.”

The research team used multiple data sources of global reach, including the Global Dietary Database, the World Bank, and dietary recall surveys across 31 countries.

This allowed them to compare nutritional requirements with actual intake among 185 countries’ demographics, thereby achieving a comprehensive global insight.

Widespread micronutrient deficiencies

The study reveals distressing inadequacies in most examined micronutrients’ intake. In a shocking universal statistic, inadequate intake was especially prevalent for iodine, vitamin E, calcium, and iron, while over half the global population also fell short in riboflavin, folate, and vitamins C and B6.

The closest nutrient to sufficient intake was niacin, yet with 22% of the global population consuming inadequate levels.

Micronutrient deficiencies by gender

The study also revealed significant gender-based differences in micronutrient intake. Women generally had higher inadequate intakes of iodine, vitamin B12, iron, and selenium compared to men within the same country and age groups.

On the other hand, men showed lesser levels of calcium, niacin, thiamin, zinc, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, and B6 than women.

The age group that appeared most prone to low calcium intake was between 10-30 years, particularly in South and East Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, North America, Europe, and Central Asia.

Putting the findings into perspective

“This is alarming,” said Ty Beal, a senior technical specialist at GAIN. “A vast majority, even more than previously thought, are not consuming enough of multiple essential micronutrients. This impact is compromising health outcomes and limiting human potential globally.”

The findings paint a compelling picture for those in the realm of public health.

“The public health challenge is immense, but practitioners and policymakers now have the opportunity to identify the most effective dietary interventions and target them to the populations most in need,” noted Christopher Golden, associate professor of nutrition and planetary health at Harvard Chan School.

While the researchers acknowledge limitations in available data, especially on individual dietary intake worldwide, the findings remain significant.

The study provides a vital first step in addressing this global health challenge head-on, highlighting the need and providing a platform for focused interventions to bridge these worrisome nutrient gaps.

The study is published in the journal The Lancet Global Health.

