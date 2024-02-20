Microplastics discovered in every human placenta tested after birth • Earth.com
Microplastics discovered in every human placenta tested after birth
02-20-2024

Microplastics discovered in every human placenta tested after birth

Earth.com staff writer

Scientists have revealed the presence of microplastics in human placenta tissue, a discovery that raises significant concerns about the potential health implications for both present and future generations.

Microplastics, those minuscule fragments of plastic less than five millimeters in size, are now ubiquitous in our environment — and alarmingly, in almost every part of the human body tested so far.

In a disturbing study conducted by the University of New Mexico Health Sciences, Matthew Campen, PhD, a Regents’ Professor at the UNM Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, meticulously analyzed placenta samples from 62 individuals.

Astonishingly, every placenta sample contained microplastics, with concentrations varying widely from 6.5 to 790 micrograms per gram of tissue.

“Although these numbers might appear insignificant at first glance, the health effects of a steadily increasing volume of microplastics in our environment are potentially profound,” Campen expressed.

Invisible invaders: Microplastics in human placentas

This investigation utilized an innovative analytical approach, combining saponification and ultracentrifugation with pyrolysis, to quantify microplastics in human tissues accurately.

The most prevalent polymer found was polyethylene, constituting 54% of the total plastics detected. Other significant polymers included polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and nylon, each accounting for about 10% of the total, alongside a mixture of nine other polymers.

Marcus Garcia, PharmD, a postdoctoral fellow in Campen’s laboratory, highlighted the advancement this method represents, enabling researchers to move beyond mere particle counting to precise quantification of microplastic content in human placenta tissues.

This leap forward is critical in understanding the full scope of microplastic pollution and its implications for human health.

The proliferation of plastic use since the 1950s has led to an environmental crisis, with a staggering amount of plastic waste — much of which breaks down into microplastics — permeating our ecosystems.

“That ends up in groundwater, and sometimes it aerosolizes and ends up in our environment,” Garcia said. “We’re not only getting it from ingestion but also through inhalation as well. It not only affects us as humans, but all off our animals — chickens, livestock — and all of our plants. We’re seeing it in everything.”

The durability of plastics, with some types having a half-life of up to 300 years, means that microplastics accumulating in the environment and our bodies are remnants from decades past.

Microplastics, placenta tissue, and modern maladies

Despite their historical assumption as biologically inert, recent evidence suggests that microplastics, especially those small enough to cross cellular membranes, may pose significant health risks.

Campen pointed out the correlation between increasing microplastic concentrations in human tissues and a rise in health issues such as inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer in younger populations, and declining sperm counts.

The study’s findings, particularly the detection of microplastics in placental tissue — a structure that forms and grows within a mere eight months — underscore the urgency of addressing plastic pollution.

Campen and his team are planning further research to explore the health impacts of microplastics, but the need for immediate action is clear.

As the production of plastics continues to escalate, with projections suggesting a potential doubling every 10 to 15 years, the situation appears increasingly dire.

“It’s only getting worse, and the trajectory is it will double every 10 to 15 years,” he said. “So, even if we were to stop it today, in 2050 there will be three times as much plastic in the background as there is now. And we’re not going to stop it today.”

Global challenge: Mobilizing against microplastics

In summary, the pervasive presence of microplastics in human placenta tissue serves as a stark wake-up call to the global community about the extent of plastic pollution and its potential implications for human health.

This important research shines a bright spotlight on the invisible threat that microplastics pose to our bodies and emphasizes the urgent need for collective action to mitigate plastic waste and explore sustainable alternatives.

By confronting the realities of our reliance on plastics and pushing for innovative solutions, we can safeguard the health of current and future generations against the insidious spread of microplastics in our environment.

The full study was published in the journal Toxicological Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
02-20-2024
Microplastics discovered in every human placenta tested after birth
02-20-2024
Fish pesticide exposure impacts their behavior in both current and future generations
02-20-2024
'Artificial testicles' created in a lab will eventually produce sperm
02-20-2024
‘Fasting-mimicking' diet offers same benefits of fasting while you continue to eat
02-20-2024
COVID vaccines linked to neurological, blood, and heart-related issues
02-20-2024
Video gaming actually improves brain functions at any age
02-20-2024
"Wonder" nanotech material that will change the world passes human safety tests
02-20-2024
Brazilian flea toad: World's smallest vertebrate discovered 
02-20-2024
Birds have adapted to human activities for thousands of years
02-20-2024
Scientists turn banana peels into eco-friendly packaging
02-20-2024
Ancient marine predator, Unktaheela specta, discovered in the American Midwest
02-20-2024
Oxytocin hormone holds the keys to your heart, and also to your mind
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved