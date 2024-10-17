Microplastics found in dolphin breath

The global invasion of microplastics is an unfortunate reality that we are facing. These microscopic plastic contaminants have become an unwelcomed guest, trespassing into the bodies of numerous creatures worldwide.

Food ingestion is the most common way that microplastics enter the bodies of both humans and wildlife.

For us humans, and even rodents, researchers have established a disturbing connection between these invasive particles and adverse health impacts. The culprits? Oxidative stress and inflammation, to name a couple.

To breathe or not to breathe?

While ingesting contaminated food isn’t exactly “fine dining,” another potential exposure method lurks in the shadows – inhalation. Although notorious among humans, this path has been quite neglected in wildlife research.

But now, experts have discovered that bottlenose dolphins are exhaling microplastic particles, indicating that inhalation may be a relevant route of exposure for wildlife.

Microplastics in dolphin breath

Our quest for knowledge leads us to two places – Sarasota Bay, Florida, and Barataria Bay, Louisiana. Here, Miranda Dziobak of the College of Charleston and her team have been busy gathering samples.

Their subjects? Five bottlenose dolphins from Sarasota and six of their kin in Barataria. And the object of interest? Air, or more specifically, the air they exhale.

Here’s an unexpected shocker. The analysis revealed every single one of these 11 dolphins was “breathing plastic.” The team discovered suspected microplastic particles in the exhaled air of each dolphin.

The microplastics came in the forms of both fibers and fragments and included several plastic polymers: polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyester, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, and poly(methyl methacrylate), also known as PMMA.

Evaluating microplastics exposure in dolphins

To ensure the study’s credibility, the researchers also sampled the surrounding air. This step reinforced the stark reality that microplastics were not just passersby in the ambient air but residents in the dolphins’ exhaled breath.

The findings fuel the suspicion that inhalation, like ingestion, is another high-priority exposure route for dolphins. However, everyone loves a good mystery, and the researchers emphasize that these results are preliminary.

The scientific community must roll up its collective sleeves and dive deeper into evaluating the degree of various microplastic inhalations among bottlenose dolphins.

Long-term implications

Also, what are the longer-term implications of this exposure? Lung damage? It’s time to find out.

“We know that microplastics are floating around in the air, so we suspected that we would find microplastics in breath samples,” noted the researchers.

“We are concerned by what we are seeing because dolphins have a large lung capacity and take really deep breaths, so we are worried about what these plastics could be doing to their lungs.”

Microplastics and dolphin health

Going forward, the experts aim to scrutinize the comprehensive impact of microplastics on marine mammal health.

This pursuit involves deploying more sophisticated analytical techniques to pinpoint not only the presence but also the concentrations of various microplastic polymers specific to different environmental contexts.

The need for collaborative ventures among marine biologists, ecologists, and material scientists grows urgent, as these efforts could unveil critical insights into mitigating the risks plastic particles pose to the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.

Further research is needed

The experts noted that further research is also needed to understand health implications following inhaled microplastic exposure, especially among vulnerable populations experiencing adverse pulmonary impacts.

“A systematic assessment of particle exhalation in Sarasota Bay dolphins is planned to examine life history influences on exposure and associations with health impacts in the well-studied Sarasota Bay dolphin community.”

Engaging the public

Addressing microplastics exposure among marine creatures like dolphins transcends the realm of scientific inquiry – it calls for widespread public awareness and action.

Leveraging educational campaigns can play a pivotal role in informing communities, policy makers, and industries about the pervasive nature and adverse effects of microplastics.

Such efforts should advocate for reduced plastic consumption, enhanced waste management practices, and the development of biodegradable alternatives.

Empowering individuals and institutions to make environmentally responsible choices is vital, as these collective actions could substantially reduce the microplastic load in our oceans, ultimately fostering a healthier environment for dolphins and other marine inhabitants.

The study is published in the journal PLoS ONE.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–