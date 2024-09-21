Microplastics found in the tissue and skeletons of corals

Researchers from Japan and Thailand have found that microplastics are invading all three parts of coral anatomy – the exterior mucus, tissue, and skeleton. This alarming discovery may offer new clues about the “missing plastic problem.”

A whopping 70% of the plastic litter that has entered the oceans has vanished without a trace. The researchers propose that corals may be the unsuspecting culprits, absorbing microplastics from the oceans, acting as a “plastic sink.”

Enormous issue of plastic pollution

We can’t deny, plastics have made our lives easier. But at what cost? The repercussions of our reliance on plastics are becoming evident, damaging ecosystems in ways that are still being unearthed.

Picture this – an estimated total of 4.8 to 12.7 million tons of plastics make their way into marine environments each year.

Study lead author Suppakarn Jandang is a professor at Kyushu University’s Research Institute for Applied Mechanics (RIAM) in Japan.

“In Southeast Asia, plastic pollution has become a significant issue. Collectively, nearly 10 million tons of plastic waste are dumped annually, equivalent to 1/3 of the world’s total,” said Professor Jandang.

Extracting microplastics from corals

To battle plastic pollution, RIAM partnered with Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University in 2022, initiating the Center for Ocean Plastic Studies.

Led by Professor Atsuhiko Isobe from RIAM, the research team set out to explore the impact of microplastics on local coral reefs. The experts focused on the coast of Si Chang Island in the Gulf of Thailand, known for its reef flats and anthropological study potential.

Each coral has three anatomical parts: surface mucus on the outside, tissue on the inside, and a skeleton made of calcium carbonate deposits. The researchers developed a simple yet effective way to extract and identify microplastics from corals.

Identifying microplastics in corals

The team collected 27 coral samples, discovering 174 microplastic particles which were mostly the width of a human hair.

Among these particles, 38% were found in the surface mucus, 25% in the tissue, and a shocking 37% in the coral skeleton.

The most common microplastics were nylon, polyacetylene, and PET. The findings suggest that corals might be playing a role in the missing plastic problem.

“Since coral skeletons remain intact after they die, these deposited microplastics can potentially be preserved for hundreds of years. Similar to mosquitos in amber,” explained Professor Jandang.

Threat to marine life

The infiltration of microplastics into coral anatomy represents a grave threat to marine biodiversity. As primary ecosystems in tropical waters, coral reefs support a vast array of organisms.

However, when microplastics invade these corals, the repercussions ripple through the food chain. Fish that depend on coral for shelter and sustenance may inadvertently consume these plastics, leading to bioaccumulation.

This process not only adversely affects marine health but also poses a threat to human populations reliant on seafood. The delicate balance of these ecosystems is at risk, highlighting the urgency for targeted interventions aimed at mitigating plastic pollution.

Global action is needed

Recognizing the profound implications of their findings, the research team advocates for stronger global initiatives to combat the proliferation of microplastics.

Efforts to reduce plastic production and enhance waste management systems are imperative. On this front, international cooperation is essential for enacting regulations and fostering sustainable practices.

Innovations in biodegradable materials and increased recycling rates could curtail further environmental degradation.

By emphasizing education and awareness campaigns, the scientific community can rally public support for policies aimed at preserving our oceans. Continued research will be pivotal in devising sustainable solutions to safeguard marine biodiversity.

Future of our oceans

While the results are eye-opening, the team agrees that more global studies on an array of coral species are needed for a comprehensive understanding.

“We also do not know the health effects of microplastics on coral and the larger reef community. There is still much to be done to accurately evaluate the impact of microplastics on our ecosystem,” said Professor Isobe.

The story of plastic’s invasion in the oceans is still unfolding, and the role of corals in this narrative is just beginning to be understood.

The study is published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–