Microplastics in the brain: Alarming new details revealed

Microplastics in the environment have become a well-known issue, sparking global concern. More recently, however, research has revealed that microplastics infiltrate human bodies, particularly the brain.

As studies reveal new details about the accumulation of plastic particles in our bodies, scientists are delving deeper into their potential impacts and ways to prevent exposure.

A recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine found that our brains house around a spoonful of these tiny plastic fragments, which is alarming, to say the least.

When the researchers analyzed the brains of deceased people who had been diagnosed with dementia, their levels of microplastics were 3-5 times higher.

In response to these and other relevant findings, researchers from the University of Ottawa and the University of Toronto published a review of the current state of knowledge on the accumulation of micro and nanoplastics (MNPs) in humans.

Microplastics in the brain

The analysis showed that microplastics are pervasive in the water we drink, the food we eat, and the air we breathe.

“The dramatic increase in brain microplastic concentrations over just eight years, from 2016 to 2024, is particularly alarming. This rise mirrors the exponential increase we’re seeing in environmental microplastic levels,“ said Dr. Nicholas Fabiano from the University of Ottawa’s Department of Psychiatry.

The researchers noted that concentrations of MNPs were 7-30 times higher in brain tissue than in other vital organs, such as the liver or kidneys. It seems that our brains are favored by these miniscule shards of plastic.

Mostly less than 200 nanometers in length and primarily composed of polyethylene, these tiny invaders were found in the cerebrovascular walls and immune cells of the brain. The particles are small enough to cross the blood-brain barrier, leading to speculations about their role in neurological conditions.

It is not certain whether patients with dementia had high levels of MNPs due to the neurological condition, or whether the particles promoted the development of dementia. Future studies will investigate this relationship further.

Tackling the microplastic menace

Moving beyond the danger they pose, the research highlights useful practices that we can employ in our daily lives to reduce MNP exposure.

An action as simple as opting for filtered tap water instead of bottled water could lower microplastic intake from a staggering 90,000 to 4,000 particles per year.

“Bottled water alone can expose people to nearly as many microplastic particles annually as all ingested and inhaled sources combined. Switching to tap water could reduce this exposure by almost 90%, making it one of the simplest ways to cut down on microplastic intake,” said Dr. Brandon Luu.

Other significant sources of MNPs include plastic seals in tea bags, which could release millions of tiny particles per brewing session, noted Dr. Luu.

“Heating food in plastic containers – especially in the microwave – can release substantial amounts of microplastics. Avoiding plastic food storage and using glass or stainless steel alternatives is a small but meaningful step in limiting exposure.”

Possible elimination pathways

The research team also reported on studies about potential elimination pathways. For instance, sweating may aid in the removal of certain plastic-derived compounds from the body. However, the researchers caution that more studies are needed.

“We need more research to wrap our heads around microplastics – rather than wrapping our brains in them – since this could be one of the biggest environmental storms most people never saw coming,“ said Dr. David Puder.

The commentary emphasizes the need for research priorities, including establishing clear exposure limits and evaluating long-term health repercussions of microplastic bioaccumulation.

There is also an urgent need for extensive human studies to uncover relationships between microplastic exposure and chronic health outcomes.

Microplastics and neurological health

As researchers continue to uncover the extent of microplastic accumulation in the human brain, concerns are mounting about its potential impact on neurological health.

The presence of these particles in cerebrovascular walls and immune cells in the brain suggests they may contribute to inflammation, oxidative stress, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Chronic inflammation in the brain has been associated with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other cognitive impairments.

Higher concentrations of microplastics in individuals with dementia raise concerns about their role in accelerating neuroinflammation and neurological decline.

Understanding how these particles interact with brain cells, disrupt neural pathways, and influence cognitive decline is essential for assessing long-term health risks.

The full review article was published in the journal Brain Medicine.

