Microplastics linked to health issues including cancer and infertility

Every year, over 460 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide, infiltrating nearly every aspect of life. In a review of 3,000 studies, researchers at UC San Francisco have uncovered alarming evidence of how microplastics – tiny fragments less than five millimeters (0.2 inches) in size – are impacting human health.

The findings reveal a troubling link between microplastic exposure and serious medical conditions, including colon cancer, infertility, and respiratory issues.

What are microplastics?

Microplastics, some as small as a grain of sand or even invisible to the naked eye, are omnipresent. They result from the gradual breakdown or fragmentation of plastic pollution in the environment.

Microplastics contaminate air, soil, water, food, and even everyday items like drink containers. These particles are ingested or inhaled without our awareness, entering the body through airways or along with food and beverages.

Shockingly, microplastics have been discovered in human tissues, including the brain and placenta. According to recent estimates, the U.S. healthcare system spends $289 billion annually on health issues that are linked to microplastic exposure.

The small size of these particles makes them especially dangerous, as they easily enter the bloodstream and infiltrate tissues.

How microplastics harm our health

Once microplastics enter the body, they act as foreign invaders, triggering widespread inflammation. The immune system’s response to these particles can cause tissue damage in vital organs, including the heart and liver. Over time, their accumulation leads to irreversible harm.

Microplastics have a bio-accumulative nature, meaning their levels in the environment and human bodies will only increase. With plastic production expected to triple by 2060, researchers warn of escalating health risks.

“Due to ubiquitous exposure and bioaccumulative characteristics of microplastics, the extent of human health impacts due to microplastic exposure is of great concern,” noted the authors of the study.

Digestive system and cancer risks

The UCSF research revealed that microplastics disrupt the digestive system, particularly in the colon. These tiny particles damage the protective mucus layer of the colon, increasing vulnerability to inflammation and tumor development.

“Exposure to microplastics is ‘suspected’ to adversely impact the colon and small intestine in humans,” noted the researchers.

Chronic inflammation and intestinal cell death were also identified as potential outcomes. Using carcinogen classification methods, the team linked microplastics to colon cancer, and called for urgent attention to these health hazards.

Microplastics and reproductive health

Microplastics may also disrupt hormonal balance in the reproductive system. For men, this could lead to reduced sperm quality and testicular health. For women, they can impact ovarian function and the placenta.

In one study, researchers linked microplastics in the placenta to low birth weight and pre-term births.

Furthermore, adverse effects on ovarian function and development highlight the potential long-term implications for reproductive health.

“We concluded that exposure to microplastics is ‘suspected’ to adversely impact sperm quality and testicular health in humans,” the researchers emphasized.

Respiratory impacts and lung cancer risks

Microplastics also pose significant threats to lung health. When inhaled, they irritate airways, leading to chronic inflammation and lung injuries. Over time, this can increase the risk of lung cancer.

The experts concluded that exposure to microplastics is “suspected to be a hazard to the human respiratory system.”

“These microplastics are basically particulate matter air pollution, and we know this type of air pollution is harmful,” said study senior author Tracey J. Woodruff, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at UCSF.

Widespread environmental contamination

The minute size of microplastics allows them to spread across the globe, contaminating even the most remote locations. Researchers have detected microplastics in Arctic sea ice, deep ocean trenches, and in snow and sediment across Antarctica.

Alarmingly, these particles have been found in human breast milk, the liver, and in the placenta – raising concerns about their far-reaching impacts on human health.

Each year, plastic production is projected to increase, reaching 1.1 billion tons by 2050. This means the presence of microplastics in the environment – and consequently in our bodies – will only worsen.

Addressing the health risks of microplastics

The UCSF review is the first to systematically examine the health impacts of microplastics using methods approved by the National Academy of Sciences.

While many studies in the review focused on animals, the researchers believe the findings are directly applicable to humans due to similar exposure pathways.

The research builds on previous work by the California State Policy Evidence Consortium, which guides policymakers.

“We urge regulatory agencies and policy leaders to consider the growing evidence of health harms from microplastics, including colon and lung cancer,” noted study first author Dr. Nicholas Chartres.

“We hope state leaders will take immediate action to prevent further exposures.”

The UCSF findings highlight the pressing need for stricter regulations on plastic production and better waste management.

Without immediate intervention, the health impacts of microplastics will escalate alongside the increase in plastic production. Reducing exposure is critical for safeguarding human health in the years to come.

The review study was published in the journal ACS Environmental Science and Technology.

