Microwave method keeps hummus safe and preservative free

Hummus is an extremely popular dip in many places around the world. It is praised for its creamy texture and protein content, and fans often enjoy it with bread or vegetables. It is a convenient staple for quick meals.

Yet contamination incidents tied to this product have raised concerns among health officials, including 20 outbreaks in the United States between 2000 and 2018 that caused hospitalizations and fatalities.

New research, led by Professor Shyam Sablani at Washington State University, has now considered an alternative method of sterilization for hummus products.

Why hummus can be risky to store

Hummus can carry a contamination risk due to the ease with which certain pathogens can multiply in this moist, protein-rich food. Commercial versions of this dip sometimes rely on chemical preservatives to prevent bacterial growth and extend freshness.

However, one USDA study found that microwave-based treatments can significantly reduce bacterial presence in food.

Mild microwave heat kept hummus safe

Microwave-assisted pasteurization system is a method that uses targeted energy to warm up packaged foods more evenly than conventional processes. It has been tested in several applications to maintain product quality while reducing the presence of harmful microorganisms.

In the current project, the milder pasteurization process kept lentil hummus safe in a fridge for about one month, if unopened. This approach allowed the dip to retain much of its flavor.

Stronger microwave heat kept hummus safe for 2 years

Microwave-assisted thermal sterilization uses stronger heat exposure compared to pasteurization. It aims for a longer shelf life and room-temperature storage.

This more intense treatment can make hummus shelf-stable for up to two years, while unopened. It does reduce overall flavor intensity, but it still achieves a product that remains edible for extended periods.

Why lentils are a smart base for hummus

Lentils are often overlooked in hummus recipes, yet they are a nutritious option because they are rich in plant-based proteins and dietary fiber. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, pulses are key for sustainable diets.

“After testing for storage, quality, texture, color, and vitamin retention, both processes held up quite well,” said Sablani. Researchers tried a lentil hummus formulation to see if it would endure microwave processing without losing color or texture.

How heating affected added vitamin C

Many grains and legumes lack notable amounts of vitamin C, which is crucial for human immune function. That gave the team a reason to add extra vitamin C during production to boost the final product’s nutritional profile.

They found that nearly three-quarters of the added vitamin remained in samples treated with the milder pasteurization system. Even with the stronger sterilization method, some vitamin content remained intact.

Tasting the results

Food scientists and staff sampled the new hummus in informal trials. “I tried it several times and thought it tasted very good,” related Sablani.

Further evaluations will involve focus groups to gauge flavor acceptance, aroma, and overall appeal. Keeping the dip free of preservatives was a key objective.

These methods may attract food producers

This research opens up new options for producers who want to avoid chemicals in their recipes. Industry partners might use one of these microwave methods to make hummus safer without sacrificing freshness.

Scaling up will require specialized equipment and careful adjustments for different volumes and packaging. The team’s project is part of the Soil to Society program, which promotes nutrient-rich grains.

Where it could lead

Public interest in healthy, shelf-stable foods continues to increase. Wider acceptance of microwave processing may expand to other plant-based dips or spreads.

There is hope that new ideas will keep items fresh for longer, cut down on waste, and still satisfy consumer needs. It is important to find safer choices without chemical add-ons.

Stable color, fats, and acidity

Investigators monitored pH changes and found that both treatments caused a slight increase at first. Over time, the pH gradually decreased, indicating that the dip remained stable during storage.

Lipid oxidation tests revealed that values stayed under acceptable limits, suggesting minimal rancidity. Preserving the hummus’s fatty acid profile was important for maintaining its freshness.

Color measurements showed that the lighter appearance (L* value) was more consistent under pasteurization. Meanwhile, the stronger sterilization caused subtle darkening to occur over long-term storage.

Microwave helps hummus keep flavor

Temperature control plays a big role in how flavors hold up in sealed packages. Microwave heating can reduce cold spots that allow bacteria to linger.

Applying the right energy level at every stage allows the product to maintain taste and consistency while meeting safety standards. This fine balance has long been a challenge in traditional canning or hot-fill methods.

Microwave hummus is free from additives

Many people now prefer items with fewer additives. This shift encourages companies to experiment with new processes and find safer, simpler solutions.

Nutrition labels that skip preservatives can attract health-focused buyers. Microwave processing could lead to more trust in ready-to-eat spreads.

This could change food safety

Scientists see these microwave methods as potential game-changers for more than just hummus. They may also be adapted to other plant-based dips or bean-based products that require extended stability.

Moving forward, collaborations with food manufacturers might unlock greater availability of preservative-free, shelf-stable goods. Freshness and safety should go hand in hand.

Scaling-up the technology

Manufacturers may need to upgrade facilities and train staff to handle these microwave machines. The effort can be worth it, if it brings longer shelf life and fewer preservatives.

Packaging materials must withstand thermal stress without harming product quality. Certain plastics and flexible pouches might be better for uniform heating than rigid containers.

What’s next for microwave hummus and nutrition

Countries with high demands for ready-to-eat items could embrace these technologies for bulk production. This might eventually reduce costs and increase access for consumers.

Research groups might also investigate other nutrients that can be fortified in similar dips or spreads. Omega-3 fatty acids or specialized amino acids could be next.

The study is published in the Journal of Food Process Engineering.

