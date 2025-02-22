Migratory birds reveal alarming new clues about the spread of PFAS

The persistence of certain toxic chemicals in the environment has emerged as a modern threat. Among them, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) pose a severe menace to wildlife and humans, infiltrating and accumulating in our systems over time.

New research suggests a particularly high concentration of these chemicals in migratory birds, contributing to alarmingly high levels of these substances in our environment.

PFAS: A lasting threat to birds

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals” due to their resilience, are synthetic substances found in countless industrial and consumer products – from non-stick cookware to waterproof clothing, food packaging, and firefighting foams.

Due to their non-degradable nature, these compounds persist in the environment and infiltrate living organisms.

These chemical contaminants not only exist in the air we breathe and the food we consume, but are also present in human blood.

The accumulation of PFAS can lead to serious health implications such as liver damage, immune system suppression, endocrine disruption, reduced fertility, and various forms of cancer.

Despite increasing awareness, their pervasive use makes complete avoidance nearly impossible.

PFAS pollution spreading in birds

Recent studies have shown more alarming levels of PFAS in different ecosystems, particularly in birds migrating long distances.

“The biggest increase is in the livers of wading birds. We found up to 180 times more PFAS than previously,” noted Junjie Zhang, a postdoctoral fellow formerly affiliated with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

This discovery indicates that our previous understanding of contamination levels significantly underestimated the actual situation.

Animals, particularly migratory birds, ingest PFAS through their diet and drinking water. As these birds rely on various habitats during their journeys, they are likely to consume polluted food sources, thereby ingesting these toxic substances.

Analyzing bird and seafood contamination

Recently, Zhang’s team analyzed samples from migratory birds and the shellfish they consume. The goal was to learn more about how PFAS infiltrate the ecosystem.

The samples were collected from the East Asian-Australian Flyway, which is a critical migratory route for millions of shorebirds.

The results of the analysis indicated that shellfish living in polluted waters absorb these chemicals. Birds then ingest the shellfish, leading to an accumulation of toxins within their bodies, which they carry across continents, spreading contamination further.

A significant development in the recent study is the successful use of the Total Oxidizable Precursor (TOP) assay. This advanced detection method, developed by co-author Lara Cioni, allows scientists to identify PFAS compounds previously difficult to identify.

“The TOP results show a significant increase in several types of harmful substances in all of the samples,” noted Zhang.

With studies like these, we are gaining insights into the hidden sources of contamination and how they are impacting our ecosystems.

Urgent need for further research

Given the unknown sources of contamination and the alarming rate at which these substances are infiltrating our ecosystems, further research is crucial.

As these chemicals also find their way into seafood, humans, particularly those relying on seafood, could be at severe risk.

“We need to find out more about the sources, but also about the effects PFAS have on wading birds, other animals and humans,” said Professor Veerle Jaspers of NTNU’s Department of Biology.

The PFAS issue is not isolated to wildlife; it is a global human health crisis. The rising levels discovered in migratory birds emphasize the urgency for immediate action. The fact that birds carry these chemicals across the globe means that no region is immune to this threat.

Declining populations of shorebirds

The researchers noted that shorebirds are under threat worldwide and are particularly threatened in the East Asian Australian Flyway, where many species are declining by up to 8% per year.

“The causes for these population declines can be diverse including habitat loss, habitat alterations, climate change but also pollution along the East Asian Australian Flyway, especially in coastal China, has been suggested to play a role,” wrote the experts.

“The coast of China is the most important replenishing area for shorebirds in the EAAF where they are feeding on the tidal mudflats on a diet of shellfish and other benthic invertebrates.”

“At the same time, this coastline is heavily impacted by mollusc aquaculture and industry, resulting in environmental contamination including PFAS.”

The study is published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–