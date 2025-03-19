Air pollution kills 7 million people annually

Most people around the world are breathing air that doesn’t meet basic health standards. This situation stems from various factors, including industrial emissions, power generation, and traffic-related pollutants. Fatimah Ahamad, chief scientist and air pollution expert at Malaysia-based Sunway Centre for Planetary Health, has described serious health risks linked to poor air conditions.

One report from a Switzerland-based monitoring network shows that only 17% of cities meet guidelines on safe levels of air pollution.

Some regions struggle with air pollution

Many areas, particularly in developing regions, lack widespread monitoring stations. Some parts of Africa have only one station per 3.7 million residents, which leads to a huge gaps in data.

Experts say actual pollution in such places could be even higher than current measurements show. Additional monitors are being installed, but some regions continue to face problems associated with limited resources and expertise.

Air pollution causes millions of deaths

The World Health Organization warns that close to 7 million people die each year from exposure to unhealthy air.

“Breathing in polluted air over a long period of time can cause respiratory illness, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer,” said Ahamad.

She believes urgent steps are needed to combat this threat.

Air quality and everyday life

“If you have bad water, no water, you can tell people to wait for half an hour a day, the water will come. But if you have bad air, you cannot tell people to pause breathing,” said Ahamad, stressing the importance of immediate action.

Polluted urban centers such as Byrnihat in northeastern India show how harmful industrial emissions can be. Other places, including parts of Congo and Pakistan, continue to struggle with visible smog and health concerns.

Examples of progress

Some large cities have started introducing tighter regulations on vehicle emissions. Others have upgraded public transportation and embraced cleaner forms of energy.

Beijing, Seoul, and Rybnik in Poland have seen improvements from implementing policies that limit particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide emissions. They have also invested in infrastructure that favors pedestrians and reduces congestion.

Southeast Asia unites to fight air pollution

Ten Southeast Asian nations have joined forces in an Association of Southeast Asian Nations pact that is aimed at preventing transboundary haze. This haze often comes from big forest fires that rage during dry seasons.

Though results have been mixed, these collaborative steps offer some hope. Many observers say more robust coordination is still needed.

Pollution and climate change

“Air pollution and climate crisis are two sides of the same coin,” said Shweta Narayan, a campaign lead at the Global Climate and Health Alliance who believes air pollution links closely to global warming.

High emissions often come from fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas. Cutting those emissions can not only reduce global temperatures but also help people breathe more easily.

An updated resource known as the 2025 Air Quality Standards database is now available to the public. It collects information on policies for major pollutants, such as particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, from about 140 countries.

“The updated WHO Air Quality Standards database is a crucial tool highlighting global progress in setting air quality regulations to protect public health. It provides essential data for evidence-based policymaking, and helps to reduce air pollution impacts on communities worldwide,” said Dr. Maria Neira, Director, Environment, Climate Change and Health at the World Health Organization.

Air pollution increases risk of major diseases

Air pollution is a known contributor to noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. The harm goes beyond the lungs and circulatory system, and affects multiple bodily functions.

It can also burden healthcare systems and create long-term expenses for families. Younger populations are at particular risk of developing health issues that can last well into adulthood.

Role of health sectors

Several health agencies now call for more involvement from doctors, nurses, and public health workers. They say these voices can influence policymakers to keep stricter limits on harmful pollutants.

Regulations anchored in national law often succeed more than voluntary steps. Stakeholders hope that local communities will speak up and demand better air for everyone.

Cleaner strategies ahead

Experts note that stronger standards can shift industries toward less harmful operations. Stricter laws also act as a deterrent against companies that pollute without consequences.

New technology is another piece of the puzzle. Alternative energy projects and improved waste management may cut back on soot and chemical discharge.

WHO summit focuses on air pollution solutions

Leaders from multiple fields will meet at the 2nd WHO Conference on Air Pollution and Health, to be held in Cartagena, Colombia, in the last week of March. They plan to share updates on cutting-edge research and policy breakthroughs.

Some hope this event will spark commitments from governments to toughen air quality targets. Others believe it could encourage deeper collaboration between nations.

Stepping toward a healthier future

Environmental hazards, including dirty air, fuel a quarter of the global disease burden. Many of these threats are preventable if cities and countries enforce new rules on industry and transportation.

Promoting better standards can save lives, reduce health care costs, and protect children for decades. Experts hope this momentum becomes a top priority at national and international forums.

Moving forward with data

Access to reliable statistics is vital for guiding bold initiatives. Up-to-date measurements help show where pollution is highest and how policy changes bring results.

People working in research, public health, and local activism can all benefit from these insights. The development of stronger networks between scientists and lawmakers may keep the conversation going long after the conference ends.

Holding polluters accountable

Many grassroots movements demand that governments be firm with factories and other large polluters. Community-led activism can spark local monitoring projects and ensure that official data matches on-the-ground observations.

Addressing dirty air is a commitment to life itself. Widespread awareness and political will can make the difference.

The report was published by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute.

