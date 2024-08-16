Millions struggle to return to work amid long COVID crisis

Millions of American lives have been disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but what’s even more striking are the repercussions of long COVID, a condition that continues to drain individuals even after they recover from the initial virus.

A recent study from Yale University reveals a startling insight into the plight of those grappling with long COVID. Overall, 14 percent of study participants reported that they did not return to work in the months following their infection.

In the wake of the global pandemic, a long-term survey called the Innovative Support for Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Infections Registry (INSPIRE) was initiated in the fall of 2020, extending through the summer of 2022.

The extensive study had over 6,000 participants from various locations in the United States, including Illinois, Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California.

Delving into the data

Within the INSPIRE study, Yale researchers primarily focused on workplace responses from participants who had contracted the virus. Their return to work after infection and the frequency of workdays missed due to COVID-related symptoms were key areas of interest.

The researchers also assessed how many symptoms participants experienced after COVID-19 infection.

Among the nearly 3,000 participants who were employed prior to the pandemic, almost 10% reported experiencing five or more symptoms three months post-infection.

Arjun Venkatesh is the lead author of the study and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Yale School of Medicine.

“This number was important because we’ve shown in previous studies that the number of symptoms someone has after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 may be more indicative of how severe their long COVID is,” said Venkatesh.

Economic implications of long COVID

The study unearthed a startling statistic: more than 7% of participants were absent from work for over 10 days in the three months succeeding their SARS-CoV-2 infection due to COVID-19 symptoms.

Strikingly, nearly 14% of participants did not resume work within three months after COVID-19 infection. Those with five or more symptoms were more than twice as likely not to return to work compared to individuals with no symptoms.

“We found that having five or more symptoms three months after infection was strongly associated with not returning to work,” noted Venkatesh. “And when we compare the rates observed in this study to the national population, it could mean as many as 2 million people may be out of work because of post-COVID conditions.”

This finding is particularly alarming considering the average age of participants in this study was only around 40.

“This has big economic impacts,” said Venkatesh. “It also has impacts on those people individually in terms of their own income security and their ability to care for themselves and their families.”

Addressing the need for supportive measures

While economic relief measures were rapidly put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, the economic and personal costs of long COVID remain largely overlooked.

As public health officials and lawmakers weigh the long-term health and economic effects of COVID-19 and long COVID, Venkatesh emphasized the pressing need to reassess disability policy to support work transitions for people whose long COVID symptoms prevent them from getting back to their previous jobs.

“Given the millions of people who have had COVID-19 in the United States and the millions of people that report prolonged symptoms, this is not a small problem,” said Venkatesh. “So it does require big interventions.”

The importance of awareness about long COVID

As we continue to navigate the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, raising awareness about long COVID is crucial.

Many individuals remain unaware of the potential long-term effects after recovery from the virus, which can include fatigue, brain fog, and respiratory issues.

Education campaigns aimed at both the public and healthcare providers can help ensure that the signs and symptoms of long COVID are recognized early.

This awareness can lead to timely interventions, support, and resources for those affected, ultimately fostering a better understanding of this condition and its impact on the workforce and society as a whole.

