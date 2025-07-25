Millipede chemicals may unlock a new generation of drugs
07-25-2025

Millipede chemicals may unlock a new generation of drugs

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

Millipedes rarely make headlines. Their many legs and secretive lifestyles keep them in the background. Yet a closer look reveals something extraordinary. These ancient arthropods produce chemical compounds that may lead to new therapies for neurological disorders and pain relief.

Emily Mevers and her team from Virginia Tech recently isolated new molecules from the secretions of Andrognathus corticarius. This millipede species was discovered on campus in Stadium Woods.

The new molecules include two rare classes of alkaloids – andrognathanols and andrognathines. The findings demonstrate how millipede compounds may help with pain.

Rare compounds found in millipedes

Millipede chemistry belongs to a narrow lineage. Only species from the subterclass Colobognatha produce terpenoid alkaloids. This group includes four species-rich orders. Among them, Platydesmida stands out for its structural diversity.

Earlier research focused on just one order, Polyzoniida. But more recent studies revealed that Platydesmida millipedes produce a much wider variety of complex alkaloids. Some of these compounds are structurally unique in the animal kingdom.

Andrognathines have a chemical structure made of two connected rings. One ring has five atoms, and the other has six. Together, this makes a “5,6-heterocyclic core.” Attached to this core are small chemical groups called ester side chains, which help the molecule interact with other substances.

Andrognathanols are even more complex. Their core structure connects four rings in a pattern labeled 6,6,6,5 (based on the number of atoms in each ring). What makes them special is that they contain seven continuous stereogenic centers.

That means there are seven spots in a row where the 3D shape of the molecule can flip, making it highly detailed and difficult to recreate in the lab.

Millipede chemicals may target pain

Each compound was carefully analyzed using high-resolution liquid chromatography and NMR techniques. The scientists noted key mass fragments that indicated differences between andrognathines and other millipede alkaloids.

These compounds form part of the millipede’s defense strategy. When disturbed, the animal releases the secretions through ozopores on its sides. The alkaloids affect ant behavior, causing them to freeze or slow down. This is a likely defense tactic.

But that is not all. Some andrognathanols showed structural similarities to pumiliotoxins. These molecules are known to act on sodium channels in nerve cells. That similarity raised hopes for possible biomedical uses.

Millipede secretions change ant behavior

The researchers tested the secretions’ effects on ants (Aphaenogaster sp.), a predator often found near these millipedes. During controlled assays, ants exposed to these compounds exhibited prolonged freezing behavior compared to control groups.

The compounds did not significantly change how long ants stayed near the chemical source. But their altered movement hinted at neural interference, possibly through receptor modulation.

Every mature A. corticarius millipede secretes these alkaloids in large amounts. Their secretion quantity correlates with body size and the number of ozopores. These are small glands that release the compounds when the millipede is threatened.

Some millipede compounds target pain

The findings are hopeful because of the Sigma-1 receptor. This receptor helps regulate pain and neuroplasticity. It is also linked to diseases such as Alzheimer’s and neuropathic pain.

Previous research found that similar compounds from another millipede, Ischnocybe plicata, potently bind to Sigma-1. That work sparked interest in millipede alkaloids as potential drug candidates.

Mevers’ team tested two andrognathines and three andrognathanols. Compound 1 showed mild binding to Sigma-1, with some selectivity over Sigma-2. Others showed less activity. But their unique structures and neuroactive effects still make them promising.

“These compounds are quite complex, so they’re going to take some time to synthesize in the lab,” said Mevers.

Millipedes and future pain drugs

The path from chemical discovery to drug approval is long. First, scientists must replicate the molecules in the lab. Then they can test their effects on human cells and animal models.

Eventually, these efforts may lead to treatments for chronic pain or neurodegenerative diseases.

Millipedes, with their fossil record stretching back to the Cretaceous, may soon help modern medicine. Their secretions are not just defense tools. They are blueprints for the next generation of drugs.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/07/Shrimp-sounds-coral-health.jpg
07-25-2025
How shrimp sounds can diagnose the health of coral reefs
2025/07/gluten-free_wheat_irritable-bowel-syndrom_ibs_1m.jpg
07-25-2025
Study claims that gluten intolerance is psychosomatic and not the cause of IBS
2025/07/How-our-brain-sorts-visual-memories-into-different-types.jpg
07-25-2025
Our brain has a 'filing system' to sort visual memories
2025/07/Millipede-chemicals-may-lead-to-new-pain-relief-treatments.jpg
07-25-2025
Millipede chemicals may unlock a new generation of drugs
2025/07/Dinosaur-diet-.jpg
07-25-2025
Jurassic dinosaurs had specialized diets to coexist peacefully
Covid-19,And,Dementia.,Neuropsychiatric,Sequelae,Of,Covid-19.,3d,Illustration.,Coronaviruses
07-25-2025
Covid aged our brains, even if you weren't infected - here's how it happened
2025/07/Marine-protected-areas.jpg
07-25-2025
Are marine protected areas working? Satellites reveal the truth
Woman,Using,Daily,Activity,Tracking,App,On,Mobile,Phone,Showing
07-25-2025
No more counting to 10,000 every day - study shows equal health benefits in fewer steps
2025/07/Neptune-object.jpg
07-25-2025
Mysterious object is moving in sync with Neptune
2025/07/Body-clock-heat-1.jpg
07-25-2025
Our body clock distorts time to stay on schedule in the heat
Portrait,Of,The,Elderly,Woman.,A,Photo,On,Outdoors
07-24-2025
Scientists finally know how wrinkles form when skin ages
2025/07/dna-wildlife.jpg
07-24-2025
Wildlife crime cases can be solved with genetic forensics
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved