Mimicry among insects: 3D models reveal how nature's disguises trick predators

In the wild, survival often depends on looks. Some insects evolve disguises that trick their predators into keeping a safe distance. One of the most fascinating examples of this is Batesian mimicry, where harmless species mimic dangerous ones.

Predators that are wary of painful stings, or toxic bites, learn to avoid the warning patterns on the bodies of these potential prey species.

But some other species evolve to copy these signals, despite being completely harmless themselves. This strange dance of deception shapes the appearance of many species worldwide.

Recently, researchers at the University of Nottingham pushed this idea further. They explored how advanced 3D printing technologies can unravel mysteries surrounding mimicry. Their results revealed surprising insights about evolution, predators, and survival strategies.

This study not only shines a light on insect mimicry but also offers a deeper look at the forces that mold nature’s endless forms.

How predators judge insect disguises

The Nottingham team, led by Dr. Tom Reader and Dr. Christopher Taylor, decided to take an experimental leap. They created life-size, 3D-printed models of insects to study how predators respond to different levels of mimicry.

By controlling every aspect of these models – such as shape, color, size, and patterns – they crafted accurate representations of real species. These included wasps that are known for their stings, and hoverflies that are famous mimics of wasps.

This approach allowed the scientists to explore a central question: Why do some mimics look almost identical to their models, while others resemble them only vaguely?

With 3D printing, they could manipulate every trait precisely and test how predators react to slight variations. This marked a significant step beyond previous studies that relied on natural specimens alone.

“In our study, we are asking a question about how evolution works and what determines where evolution reaches at a particular point in time,” Dr. Reader said.

“Our experiments looked at the competing influences which might ultimately shape what organisms look like. Insects and mimicry offer a powerful and accessible way to investigate questions that are relevant across the entire tree of life,” he explained.

Color and shape matter

The team employed cutting-edge imaging tools to scan real wasps and hoverflies. Then, using advanced morphing software, they modified these images to create insects with varying degrees of accuracy in terms of mimicry.

These experiments allowed the researchers to demonstrate the potential for using modern 3D imaging, along with computer morphing, to design insect models that displayed many different combinations of colors and patterns, shapes and sizes.

“The models enabled us to ask ‘what-if’ questions about these insects. What if they were better mimics because their color was more wasp-like?” said Dr. Taylor.

“It allowed us to play around with the insect’s appearance in a way you can’t with real specimens,” he said. “Which meant we could ask a much broader range of questions about what it is that makes a good or bad mimic.”

This experimental flexibility opened new doors for exploring mimicry. The researchers could fine-tune every trait independently and combine them in unexpected ways.

Their key aim was to understand how much precision a mimic needs in order to avoid being eaten. They also wanted to see why poor mimics still manage to survive in nature.

Birds demand better insect disguises

In their experiments, the scientists presented their models to real predators in controlled settings. Their main subjects were wild birds, particularly great tits, which rely heavily on sight to identify prey.

The results showed that birds responded strongly to variations in mimicry. They focused mainly on color and size, ignoring finer pattern details.

3D printed models of a common wasp. The model in front is life-sized. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Dr. Tom Reader (University of Nottingham)

The birds were quick learners. They soon began to avoid models that looked more like wasps, even if those models were still rewarding to eat.

Interestingly, the team discovered that intermediate mimics, those blending traits of two different wasp models, gained no extra protection. Birds seemed to prefer clear signals over mixed ones, demanding accurate mimicry.

Sloppy mimics still survive

While birds proved strict judges, invertebrate predators reacted differently. The team tested crab spiders, jumping spiders, and mantises alongside birds to compare predator responses.

Invertebrates showed less concern about precise mimicry. They tolerated models with poor resemblance and attacked more broadly.

This revealed an important insight: invertebrates impose weaker pressure on mimics to evolve perfect disguises. Some insects can survive despite their sloppy mimicry if their main threats come from these predators.

This creates a fascinating evolutionary tension. Birds push for more accurate mimics, but invertebrates allow greater variation to persist.

How evolution shapes insect disguises

A major breakthrough in this study was the creation of an adaptive landscape for mimicry. By using their 3D printed models, the team could systematically map how changes in traits affected predator decisions.

They designed smooth transitions between models, allowing them to visualize shifts in predator responses as traits varied. The experiments showed that the landscape was steep for color and size, traits that birds select strongly for, but flatter for other features like pattern.

This landscape explained why some mimics evolve to look highly accurate, while others remain imperfect. It all depends on the types of predators in their environment.

In bird-heavy areas, precise mimicry becomes essential. In areas dominated by invertebrates, imperfect mimics can survive without major risks.

Simulating future disguises

3D modeling and visualization tools allow researchers to create life-size, full-color models of potential past or future hoverflies and then test them with real predators like birds and spiders to see how they respond to those traits.

“As an evolutionary biologist, you are constantly trying to understand something that happened in the past, and without a time machine you can’t know how a hoverfly ended up like it did, ” Dr. Reader said.

This study not only revealed the subtle pressures shaping insect disguises today but also hinted at how those forces may have operated throughout history.

By bridging technology and biology, the team has crafted a remarkable tool for studying evolution. Their work helps explain how nature fine-tunes survival strategies and keeps evolving in unexpected ways.

Their experiments brought new clarity to questions that have puzzled scientists for decades, showing how insect mimicry remains one of nature’s most astonishing tricks.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

—–

—–