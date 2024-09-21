MIND diet may protect cognitive health

The MIND diet, designed specifically to boost brain health, might play a crucial role in preventing cognitive issues as we age by emphasizing nutrient-rich foods that support mental clarity and memory.

According to a recent study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, individuals with diets closely aligned with the MIND diet may experience a lower risk of developing cognitive impairment over time.

This long-term study highlights the connection between consistent adherence to the diet and improved brain function, particularly in aging adults.

While the results do not definitively prove that the MIND diet can prevent cognitive decline, they do suggest a clear association between this nutritional approach and better brain health outcomes.

Merging Mediterranean and DASH diets

Devised as a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets, the MIND diet emphasizes the right foods for brain health. It includes green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens, along with whole grains, olive oil, poultry, fish, beans, and nuts.

Notably, the diet prioritizes berries over other fruits and prescribes at least one serving of fish per week.

“With the number of people with dementia increasing with the aging population, it’s critical to find changes that we can make to delay or slow down the development of cognitive problems,” said study author Dr. Russell P. Sawyer, a faculty member at the University of Cincinnati.

MIND diet and cognitive health

The study, which followed 14,145 people with an average age of 64 over a span of 10 years, assessed participants’ diets for their similarity to the MIND diet.

Participants were awarded points based on their intake of recommended foods and limited consumption of certain items like red meat, fried foods, and butter.

Diet scores were then divided into three groups, with the high-adhering group showing a 4% lower risk of cognitive impairment compared to the low-adhering group.

“These findings warrant further study, especially to examine these varying impacts among men and women and Black and white people,” noted Dr. Sawyer. “But it’s exciting to consider that people could make some simple changes to their diet and potentially reduce or delay their risk of cognitive issues.”

Diet scores and cognitive impairment

Thinking and memory skills were measured at the start and end of the study. Cognitive impairment developed in 12% of those in the low diet group, 11% in the middle group, and 10% in the high group.

The study revealed that cognitive decline was slower for participants who followed the MIND diet closely, with the effect stronger in Black participants compared to white participants.

Interestingly, female participants who followed the diet closely had a 6% reduced risk of cognitive impairment, while no significant decrease was observed in male participants.

Future research directions

While the findings are promising, the study was limited to older Black and Caucasian adults, and additional research is necessary to understand its broader implications for other populations.

Funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute on Aging, this research opens the door to future studies on how diet can be a simple yet impactful factor in brain health.

Broader implications for public health

The promising results from the study highlight the potential of the MIND diet as a simple, accessible strategy for maintaining cognitive health, especially as populations continue to age.

By integrating nutrient-dense foods that are already part of common dietary guidelines, individuals may help reduce their risk of cognitive impairment.

However, while the association between the MIND diet and cognitive health is encouraging, further studies are needed to fully understand its long-term effects.

The findings open new doors for public health initiatives, emphasizing dietary interventions as a powerful tool in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases.

With growing evidence supporting the role of nutrition in brain health, the MIND diet may soon become a central component in preventive healthcare strategies aimed at reducing the global burden of dementia and cognitive decline.

The study is published in the journal Neurology.

