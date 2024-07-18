Mindfulness can lead to altered states of consciousness

A recent study led by researchers at the University of Cambridge reveals that mindfulness training may induce altered states of consciousness, such as disembodiment and unity.

The researchers emphasize the importance of awareness among mindfulness teachers and students about these potential side effects.

Mindfulness training and altered states

The study involved a randomized controlled trial conducted from September 2015 to January 2016, assessing the effectiveness of mindfulness training in managing examination stress.

Participants who received mindfulness training were more likely to experience these altered states compared to those in the control group. The findings are detailed in a paper published in the journal PLoS ONE.

Mindfulness-based programs have surged in popularity, with 15% of UK adults having learned some form of mindfulness, often to manage stress, depression, or anxiety.

Anecdotal evidence suggests mindfulness can alter sensory perceptions, self, and body boundaries, similar to effects induced by psychotropic drugs.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Julieta Galante, noted the challenge of discerning whether these experiences result from mindfulness practice or if individuals prone to such experiences are more likely to practice mindfulness.

Experiencing unity and disembodiment

During the follow-up study, participants were asked to complete a questionnaire exploring 11 dimensions of altered states of consciousness, including spiritual experiences, blissful states, disembodiment, and unity.

Unity experiences involve a dissolution of borders, integrating perception of time and space, while disembodiment includes sensations of floating or dissolved body boundaries.

Of the 670 participants in the trial, about a third completed the questionnaire. The results showed that mindfulness-trained individuals were twice as likely to experience unity and disembodiment compared to the control group.

Additionally, the more hours spent on mindfulness practice, the higher the likelihood of experiencing unity, disembodiment, or blissful states.

Results align with previous research

“Although we can’t say definitively, our results at least suggest the possibility that mindfulness training causes these experiences of unity and disembodiment,” said Dr. Galante.

She noted that the research aligns with other studies showing that people who practice mindfulness training are more likely to describe experiencing a sense of relaxed self-boundaries and broadening their spatial awareness beyond the physical body.

“I’ve benefited a lot personally from meditation and mindfulness and I’ve also had many of these experiences,” said Dr. Galante.

“They were intense, and at first I found it difficult to share them with my meditation teacher. I didn’t know if they were normal or desirable or if they were a sign of problems with my mental health.”

Meditation and insightful experiences

The study found that 43% of participants who meditated in the six months prior reported unity experiences, 47% reported blissful states, 29% reported disembodiment experiences, and 25% reported insightful experiences.

While many altered states are pleasant, some can be startling or alarming. Dr. Galante highlighted the importance of informing individuals about the possibility of encountering these experiences during mindfulness practice.

If participants are aware, they are less likely to be disturbed and can discuss any concerns with their mindfulness teacher or doctor.

“There may be nothing wrong with their experience, but it may be useful for them to check in with their mindfulness teacher, and if the experience was negative, to also consider discussing it with their doctor,” noted Galante.

Effects of mindfulness training

The study provides valuable insights into the effects of mindfulness training, emphasizing the need for awareness and open communication about potential altered states of consciousness.

It underscores the mental and physical health benefits of mindfulness while recognizing and managing its potential side effects.

The findings enhance the understanding of how mindfulness training can affect individuals, providing a foundation for future research and better-informed mindfulness practices.

According to the study authors, the results provide a novel suggestion of causal links between mindfulness practice and specific altered states of consciousness.

“To optimize their impact, practitioners and teachers need to anticipate and handle them appropriately,” said the researchers. “Future studies need to confirm findings and assess mechanisms and clinical implications.”

