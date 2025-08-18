Mineral exploration project discovers 20 metric tons of gold deposits
Jordan Joseph
Earth.com staff writer

Odisha, a state of India, is back in the spotlight, and this time the buzz is about gold. Recent exploration has pointed to pockets of the metal across the state, stirring talk of a new mining chapter and a fresh round of auctions.

Is this gold discovery the start of something big for the region and country? It’s meaningful, and it’s moving fast, but the shape of it is still coming into focus.

Early signs point to new jobs, better roads and rail links, and a welcome boost for local services if the deposits prove viable.

Locations of the Odisha gold

After confirmed discoveries across multiple districts of Odisha, fresh targets now include Deogarh (Adasa-Rampalli), Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, and Koraput, with further work underway in Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, and Boudh.

The findings were identified during recent mineral exploration projects that sparked immediate interest in mining and auction strategy.

The confirmation of these sites was shared in the state legislative assembly in March 2025, according to a report by Times Now.

Who’s moving the work forward

The Geological Survey of India (GIS) has advanced the reconnaissance from G3 to G2 in areas such as Adasa-Rampalli and Gopur-Gajipur, stepping up to detailed sampling and drilling to validate resources.

Alongside the Odisha Mining Corporation, the state government is fast-tracking plans to commercialize the finds.

An auction of the first gold mining block in Deogarh is on the table, billed as a watershed moment for Odisha’s mineral sector.

What the numbers really mean

No official resource figures have been released yet. Based on geological indicators, analysts have estimated the gold reserves in the range of 10 to 20 metric tons, which is sizeable but modest next to India’s gold import volumes.

India imported around 700-800 metric tons of gold in the last year.

Domestic production remains low at 1.6 tons annually as of 2020, so these Odisha finds won’t flip the national gold balance, but they could open the door for more domestic extraction and economic diversification.

How the plan unfolds next

Once resources are confirmed and made viable, the deposits could help drive regional development, including infrastructure investment, mining activity, transport facilities, and local services.

Reduced reliance on imports would follow, though not enough to dramatically alter the trade balance.

The immediate milestones are clear: complete the G2 work, finalize the first auction in Deogarh, and set the terms that secure both investment and local benefits.

Why Odisha already knows mining

Odisha already accounts for 96% of India’s chromite, 52% of bauxite, and 33% of iron ore reserves. That track record matters.

The state has people, logistics, and policy experience built around minerals, which can shorten the learning curve for gold.

A diversified basket of minerals also spreads risk and helps keep revenues steadier across market cycles.

Wider push for critical minerals

The Geological Survey of India has shaped major mining stories for decades.

One landmark example is Malanjkhand in Madhya Pradesh, first explored in 1969 and inaugurated in the early 1980s as the Malanjkhand Copper Project, which became the largest open-cast copper mine in Asia.

In recent years, attention has shifted to minerals that power clean energy and digital tech. In West Bengal’s Purulia district, the Kalapathar-Raghudih block holds over half a million tonnes of rare earth resources.

In Arunachal Pradesh, work has identified nearly 14 million tons of vanadium and almost 18 million tons of graphite, along with signs of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth anomalies.

Mapping the northeast

Across the Northeast, more than 36,000 square kilometers have been mapped, with nearly 3,000 sites showing mineral potential. That effort has placed the region firmly on the national mineral development roadmap.

For Odisha, this broader push underscores a simple truth: careful exploration, step-by-step validation, and clear auction rules can convert promising geology into real projects.

Bottom line for Odisha gold discovery

Odisha’s gold story is moving from early hints to structured work. The targets are known, the process is defined, and the first auction is within reach.

The numbers show the opportunity is real but measured. If execution matches the early momentum, the payoff could be steady jobs, stronger infrastructure, and a more balanced mineral economy for the state.

