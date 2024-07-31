Moms are more worried about chores, and it's a heavy mental load

The humble pot, pan, or vacuum cleaner may pop into our minds when we talk about household work. While the physical aspect of these chores, especially done by mothers, does indeed carry weight, there’s an often-overlooked factor. It’s something less tangible yet just as taxing – the cognitive load of household management. Now, what if this mental load of household chores could affect their health?

The research was carried out at the University of Southern California, led by Darby Saxbe, a Professor of Psychology, and Lizzie Aviv, a Ph.D. Candidate in Psychology. They have unraveled the ‘invisible’ aspect of household labour.

Mental load of household chores

Physical tasks are a big part of housework. But it turns out there’s another sphere of work entailing anticipation, planning, organizing, and delegation.

Ever wondered who’s responsible for remembering when to get more dish soap? Or who decides which vegetables need to be chopped for that stew? That is cognitive housework.

Unequal burden of chores for mothers

In their study, Saxbe and Aviv reveal how this cognitive part of housework is split even more unequally between partners than the physical part.

And the impact? Women, especially, mothers, who bear the brunt of this cognitive load tend to experience higher levels of depression, stress, relationship dissatisfaction, and burnout.

In their research, the researchers asked 322 mothers of young children about who handled 30 common household tasks. Intriguingly, on average, mothers reported performing about 73% of all cognitive household work and 64% of physical work in contrast to their partners’ 27% and 36% respectively.

“Our study is one of the first to investigate the cognitive dimension of household labor and its effects on maternal mental health. Cognitive labor may be particularly taxing for women because it often runs behind the scenes and goes unacknowledged or unappreciated by others. It also pulls mental energy away from other priorities,” noted the researchers.

Chores and mothers’ health

Such disparities in the division of household work are not just about who does the dishes or laundry. They play an important role in global gender equality, affecting women’s participation in paid work, as well as their health and well-being.

While this research is certainly eye-opening, it does rely heavily on self-reported data from mothers in heterosexual relationships. Future studies could include both partners and explore diverse relationship configurations.

Plus, the long-term effects of this unequal cognitive labor division on women’s mental health and cognitive functioning are still largely unknown.

Addressing the mental load of chores

To address the cognitive labor imbalance, both individuals and families can adopt practical strategies that foster equality in household responsibilities.

Open communication between partners is essential; discussing expectations and dividing tasks based on personal strengths and preferences can alleviate the mental load shouldered by one individual.

Additionally, implementing shared planning tools, such as family calendars or task management apps, can serve as a visual cue that encourages collaboration and accountability.

By actively engaging both partners in housework planning, the invisible burden of cognitive labor can be more evenly distributed, leading to better mental health outcomes and relationship satisfaction.

The path forward

As we strive for a more equitable division of household responsibilities, raising awareness about the nuances of cognitive labor is crucial. Educational initiatives that highlight the unseen aspects of household management can empower individuals to recognise and discuss their experiences.

Moreover, societal changes – such as advocating for policies that support work-life balance and promote shared parental responsibilities – are essential to foster an environment where both partners can contribute to household tasks equally.

Raising this collective consciousness can ultimately shift cultural perceptions around gender roles in domestic settings, paving the way for a healthier, more balanced future for families everywhere.

Next time you see a mom, remember there’s likely a whole load of unseen work she’s responsible for – and this “mental load” can be a major stress factor.

As Saxbe and Aviv suggest, it’s high time we acknowledged this issue. From couples therapists to premarital relationship educators, everyone needs to pay attention to this under-recognized aspect of domestic work.

The study is published in the journal Archives of Women s Mental Health.

