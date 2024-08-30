Monkeys use names for each other in their communication systems

Have you ever wondered if animals call each other by names? In human society, names play a vital role in social interaction. Going beyond humans, there are only a few species known to demonstrate this advanced cognitive ability. One of them are Marmoset Monkeys, whose communication skills will surprise you.

Identifying names: A human trait, or is it?

For the longest time, the ability to use vocal labels or “names” for others was seen as a unique characteristic of humans and a select few species, namely dolphins and elephants.

Isn’t it intriguing how such an ability was thought to be absent, even among our closest evolutionary relatives, the primates?

Our understanding, however, was set to be turned on its head by an astonishing study from the Hebrew University.

Led by Dr. David Omer from the Safra Center for Brain Sciences (ELSC), a team of researchers uncovered something truly remarkable.

Lo and behold, the Marmoset Monkeys had been keeping a secret from us; their use of specific vocal calls, termed as “phee-calls”, to identify each other.

They found out this incredible fact when graduate student Guy Oren recorded natural conversations between pairs of marmosets and interactions between monkeys and a computer system.

Evidently, these monkeys address each other using their phee-calls, similar to how we might call our friends. What’s amazing is that the marmosets can determine if a call is meant for them, responding more accurately when addressed directly.

Communication patterns and monkeys

According to Dr. Omer, these findings indicate a complex social communication system among marmoset monkeys. It turns out these calls serve more than just for self-localization; marmosets use them for pinpointing specific individuals.

What’s more, these vocal labels also seem to have a social learning component. Even adult marmosets not related by blood tend to mimic vocal labels and dialect from their group members.

This resemblance to human language and dialects raises fascinating questions about the evolution of social communication.

Monkey communication and human language

These findings about marmoset monkeys bring a fresh perspective to the study of human language evolution.

The complex brain mechanisms allowing marmosets to label others could be similar to the ones that led to language in humans.

Moreover, the researchers suggest that this evolved vocal labelling ability might have helped marmosets keep their social bonds intact in dense rainforest habitats, where visibility can often be an issue.

This groundbreaking study paves the way for future exciting exploration into the origins of our own communication abilities. We have the marmosets to thank for that.

“Marmosets live in small monogamous family groups and take care of their young together, much like humans do,” says Omer.

“These similarities suggest that they faced comparable evolutionary social challenges to our early pre-linguistic ancestors, which might have led them to develop similar communicating methods.”

Monkey names animal cognition research

The discovery of marmosets’ ability to use phee-calls as vocal labels opens up new avenues for research in animal cognition.

Traditionally, studies on communication have focused primarily on humans and a select few species known for their linguistic-like abilities.

However, this revelation encourages the scientific community to reevaluate the cognitive capabilities of other animal species, particularly primates.

The marmoset monkeys’ sophisticated communication system exemplifies the need for a broader understanding of social interactions in the animal kingdom and challenges the notion that complex communication is limited to highly intelligent creatures.

Protecting marmoset habitats

As we become increasingly aware of the cognitive complexities within animal species, it is crucial to address the conservation of their environments.

Marmosets inhabit the dense, biodiverse rainforests of South America, which are under constant threat from deforestation and habitat destruction.

Preserving these habitats is not just a matter of ecological balance — it safeguards the intricate social structures and communication methods of these fascinating creatures.

By fostering awareness of their plight and supporting conservation efforts, we can ensure that future generations continue to marvel at the unique communicative tapestry woven by marmosets and understand the broader implications for animal cognition.

To sum it all up, the discovery of the marmosets’ use of specific calls to name each other opens up a new chapter in understanding animal and human communication. But let’s not stop here. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the complexity and beauty of nature.

The study is published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–