Monster in the shadows: Giant black hole emerges from cosmic dust

Black holes are among the most powerful and mysterious objects in the universe. Their gravitational pull is so strong that even light cannot escape them.

For decades, astronomers have tried to understand how supermassive black holes formed and grew during the early years of the universe. But the task has remained difficult. Thick clouds of dust and gas often block these regions from view.

A breakthrough study has now provided a rare glimpse into one such hidden region. An international team of scientists, including researchers from The Australian National University (ANU), detected radio signals from hot gas surrounding a supermassive black hole.

This black hole existed 12.9 billion years ago – less than a billion years after the Big Bang. The signals offer the closest look yet at hot molecular gas near a black hole from that ancient time.

Massive black hole concealed by dust

The black hole examined by the team is no small cosmic object. It is more than a billion times the mass of our Sun. Despite its size and energy, the black hole has remained largely hidden – enshrouded in dust that blocks conventional observation.

The team overcame this by using ultra-high-resolution observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA), a powerful telescope in Chile. ALMA detects millimeter-wavelength radio signals, which can pierce through dust that normally obscures such targets.

Professor Ken-ichi Tadaki from Hokkai-Gakuen University led the international team. The new method allowed the experts to analyze the black hole’s immediate surroundings in unprecedented detail.

The result is a significant step forward in understanding black hole environments during the universe’s early stages. The discovery points to the possibility that many more such black holes could remain hidden in similar dusty regions.

Challenges in studying distant quasars

Supermassive black holes generate tremendous energy as they consume matter. This process creates quasars – some of the brightest objects in the universe. Yet, even their brilliance has limits. The innermost areas around these quasars are incredibly hard to observe.

Dust and gas scatter and absorb light from these regions, preventing direct study. Until now, researchers had few tools to penetrate that thick cosmic fog.

The new approach changes that. The team’s focus on radio waves allowed them to study gas just a few hundred light-years out from the black hole. This level of precision opens a window into how these giants evolve and interact with their environments.

By examining molecular gas emissions in detail, the scientists revealed the forces that shape the region around the black hole.

Shock waves and intense radiation

The findings also shed light on how energy from the black hole alters nearby gas. Study co-author Dr. Takafumi Tsukui from ANU explained the heating mechanisms they observed.

“We discovered that intense X-ray radiation emitted by the material spiraling around the black hole, along with strong winds and shock waves, heat the gas to energy states far higher than what’s typically seen in normal galactic environments, where the main source of energy comes from the ultraviolet radiation from stars,” Dr. Tsukui said.

This discovery reveals an environment much more extreme than in typical star-forming galaxies.

The gas close to the black hole behaves differently, as it is pushed to higher energy levels by the black hole’s violent forces. Understanding these changes helps scientists trace the growth of black holes over cosmic time.

New approach to finding black holes

Black holes like this one may not be rare. Instead, many could simply be undetected because they are concealed by dust from the early universe. This dust absorbs visible and ultraviolet light, making it hard for traditional telescopes to detect what lies beneath – especially a black hole.

But radio waves, like those detected by ALMA, can travel through these barriers without losing strength.

“The findings help us understand how black holes grow from tiny seeds in the early universe to supermassive black holes, and the challenges posed by dust and gas that can obscure them,” said Dr. Tsukui.

This insight changes how astronomers may search for ancient black holes going forward. Instead of relying solely on visible light, they may turn more often to radio emissions.

Clues revealed in molecular gas

ALMA’s sensitivity to millimeter wavelengths makes it especially powerful for this type of work. Unlike other signals, radio waves are less affected by dust. This allows scientists to examine regions long hidden from view.

By using this method, researchers can map the energetic conditions surrounding black holes. They can also track how molecular gas behaves under intense radiation and pressure, which provides clues about how black holes shape the galaxies around them.

The team’s key breakthrough involved targeting emissions from carbon monoxide molecules. These molecules, especially those in higher energy states, reveal the temperature and density of surrounding gas. By studying this gas, scientists can understand the black hole’s effect on its surroundings.

This strategy could now be applied to other distant galaxies. It paves the way for a larger survey of ancient black holes that are hidden by dust.

How many black holes are hidden?

The research offers more than just one discovery. It hints at a vast, unseen population of supermassive black holes in the early universe.

By applying similar techniques across the sky, astronomers can begin to find and study them. Each new observation will bring us closer to understanding how the first galaxies and black holes emerged.

This work not only provides a sharper image of the distant past – it gives us the tools to keep looking further. As radio astronomy advances, so too does our vision of the ancient cosmos. The universe may still hide many secrets, but now we have a way to peer through the dust.

The study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–