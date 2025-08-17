Mood boost: How coffee makes us happier in the morning

For many people, mornings don’t really begin until the first sip of coffee. That drink doesn’t just wake the body – it flips a switch in the mind. Researchers at Bielefeld University and the University of Warwick wanted to know why coffee feels so uplifting in the morning compared with the afternoon.

The team followed young adults in Germany for several weeks. Each person tracked their mood and reported whether they had consumed caffeine in the last 90 minutes.

The results were clear. Coffee and other caffeinated drinks boosted happiness and enthusiasm. The effect was strongest within two and a half hours of waking. Later in the day, the effect weakened.

Morning coffee resets our mood

Caffeine didn’t only improve positive feelings. It also reduced negative ones like sadness and being upset. But that change was smaller and less reliable. Unlike the morning lift in happiness, this effect didn’t depend on the time of day.

The difference may lie in how caffeine works. It blocks adenosine receptors in the brain. This lifts energy and increases dopamine activity.

Dopamine is tied to alertness and mood. Together, these changes explain why the morning cup feels like such a mental reset.

Do people react differently?

The team expected to see differences based on mental health, anxiety, or caffeine habits. But they didn’t.

“We were somewhat surprised to find no differences between individuals with varying levels of caffeine consumption or differing degrees of depressive symptoms, anxiety, or sleep problems,” noted Justin Hachenberger from Bielefeld University.

“The links between caffeine intake and positive or negative emotions were fairly consistent across all groups.”

This result suggests that caffeine’s emotional effects are widely shared. People who react badly to caffeine may avoid it, so they were not strongly represented in the study.

The withdrawal question

Scientists also debated whether the morning boost is real or simply relief from overnight withdrawal.

“Caffeine works by blocking adenosine receptors, which can increase dopamine activity in key brain regions – an effect that studies have linked to improved mood and greater alertness,” explained Professor Anu Realo from the University of Warwick.

“Even people with moderate caffeine consumption can experience mild withdrawal symptoms that disappear with the first cup of coffee or tea in the morning.”

In other words, coffee may feel good not only because of brain chemistry but also because it takes away the drag of going without caffeine during sleep.

Mood changes depend on coffee use

The research showed that tiredness and social setting also change how caffeine feels. When people were more tired than usual, caffeine gave them a bigger mood boost.

When people were around others, the effect weakened. Social interactions may have already shaped mood, leaving caffeine less noticeable.

Negative feelings like worry didn’t shift much. Researchers think these emotions are tied to long-term stress or life events. That makes them harder to change with one drink. Positive emotions, on the other hand, respond more quickly to stimulation.

Global link between coffee and mood

“Around 80 percent of adults worldwide consume caffeinated beverages, and the use of such stimulating substances dates far back in human history,” said Professor Sakari Lemola from Bielefeld University, the study’s senior author.

“Even wild animals consume caffeine; bees and bumblebees prefer nectar from plants that contain caffeine.”

Coffee is more than a drink. It is part of daily routines across cultures. Yet researchers warn against drinking too much. High doses can disturb sleep and increase dependence. Over time, stopping suddenly can trigger headaches, irritability, and fatigue.

Mood boost from morning coffee

The study shows caffeine works best early in the day. It makes people feel happier, more awake, and more enthusiastic. But the effect doesn’t grow stronger with each cup. It fades as the day goes on.

For most people, moderation is the key. That first cup can brighten the morning, but too much can backfire.

Coffee may not solve deeper worries or stress, but it can lift the mood enough to start the day with energy.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

