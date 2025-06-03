More older adults in the U.S. are now using cannabis

Marijuana is not just for the young anymore. In the United States, older adults are picking it up in record numbers. Some want relief from pain or better sleep, while others are simply curious. Whatever the reason, one thing is clear: cannabis use among seniors is growing fast.

A new study from the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR) and the NYU School of Global Public Health shows just how big the shift in cannabis use has become.

The researchers found that 7 percent of Americans aged 65 and older used marijuana in the past month. Just two years ago, that number was 4.8 percent.

“Our study shows that cannabis use among older adults continues to increase, although there have been major shifts in use according to demographic and socioeconomic factors,” said Dr. Joseph Palamar, the study’s senior author.

Cannabis use now tracked in older adults

This isn’t just about yearly habits. The study used recent national data, collected between 2021 and 2023, to look at who had used cannabis in the last 30 days. That kind of snapshot hadn’t been possible before.

“This is the first time we were able to examine ‘current’ use of cannabis in this age group. Before, we were only able to look at past-year use because the numbers for current use were too small,” said Dr. Benjamin Han, the study’s first author and associate professor at the University of California San Diego.

The increase looks even bigger over time. Back in 2006 and 2007, fewer than 1 percent of seniors said they’d used cannabis in the past year. Fast forward to 2023, and 7 percent had used it in just the past month.

“If we look even further back to 2006 and 2007, less than 1 percent of older adults used cannabis in the past year. Now, we’re seeing that 7 percent have used it in the past month alone,” Han said.

Who’s using cannabis now?

Older cannabis users today don’t look like they did 10 or 15 years ago. The typical user is now more likely to be married, college-educated, and earning a higher income. White older adults showed the biggest jump. So did women, though men still use cannabis more overall.

Money matters too. Those making over $75,000 were once the least likely to use marijuana. That flipped by 2023. They became the most likely group to report recent use.

“Interestingly, with respect to income, those with the highest incomes had the lowest prevalence of cannabis use in 2021, but by 2023 this group had the highest prevalence, which may indicate who has access to medical cannabis given its costs,” said Palamar.

Older adults use more legal cannabis

Not all states treat cannabis the same. The study found that older adults living in places where medical marijuana is legal were more likely to use it.

“It shouldn’t be surprising that use is becoming increasingly more common among people who live in states that allow medical cannabis, which could be due to increased availability or social acceptability,” Palamar said.

Where access goes up, use often follows. That makes sense, especially if people see others around them using cannabis without stigma or fear.

Cannabis and chronic illness

One more trend stood out. Seniors dealing with chronic diseases were also using cannabis more. People with diabetes, heart conditions, cancer, high blood pressure, or lung issues like COPD showed higher usage.

Many of these users are likely looking for relief. Living with pain or sleep problems can wear people down. For some, cannabis seems like a gentler option than more pills. But doctors warn: cannabis isn’t risk-free, especially for older bodies.

“As a geriatrician, I see more and more people interested in using cannabis for treating chronic health symptoms. But cannabis can complicate the management of chronic diseases and be potentially harmful if patients are not educated on its use and potential risks,” said Han.

Doctors must talk about cannabis risks

As more seniors turn to marijuana, doctors need to catch up. Most older adults weren’t raised in a world where cannabis was legal or accepted. Now, they’re using it – and some are not telling their healthcare providers.

That’s a problem. Aging bodies process substances differently. Even small doses can cause big effects. Cannabis might interact with medications or affect balance, sleep, or memory.

Cannabis is normal for older adults

Seniors using cannabis is no longer a fringe story. It’s becoming mainstream. As more states legalize marijuana and social attitudes shift, older Americans are embracing this option more openly.

Some want relief. Others want control. A few may just want to try something new.

Whatever the reason, the message is clear. Cannabis is no longer a taboo topic at the doctor’s office or the dinner table. It’s time healthcare providers and families talk about it – clearly, calmly, and with facts.

The research team included Kevin H. Yang of UC San Diego and Charles Cleland of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Funding came from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the UC San Diego Sam and Rose Stein Institute for Research on Aging.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

