More than 99% of dogs in the U.S. have a behavior problem

New research has found that most dogs across the United States display at least one behavior that could be problematic.

According to the study, led by Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (VMBS), more than 99 percent of dogs scored moderate to severe in at least one area. Fear and anxiety, aggression, and attachment behaviors emerged as the most common challenges.

“Overall, 99.12 percent of dogs had at least one response of moderate to severe in an area of behavior,” said study author Bonnie Beaver, a professor in the VMBS’ Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences.

“The majority of responses suggest dogs do not have a lot of problems, and the problem behaviors that do exist are relatively minor. Owners may not see them as issues worth addressing, but almost any dog owner will encounter a behavior that is at least inconvenient.”

Insights from the Dog Aging Project

This research relied on data from the Dog Aging Project (DAP), a large-scale initiative gathering information from tens of thousands of companion dog owners.

The DAP aims to track how dogs age and what helps them lead healthy lives. Participants answer questions about their pets’ health and daily habits, including 28 items related to behavior. Each question has a scoring scale of zero to four, with higher numbers indicating more serious concerns.

“The questions used in the study are not intended to be a diagnosis, and many behaviors overlap into different categories,” Beaver explained.

“For example, anxiety and separation are often related behaviors, but questions about them were put into separate categories. Dogs may act aggressively out of fear, but again the questions about each were in separate categories. So, a fear-biting dog may not be obvious in the results.”

While the findings suggest most dogs have at least some minor issues, Beaver emphasized that a better understanding of canine behavior could prevent small problems from escalating.

Problem behavior is often overlooked

Behavior is an essential consideration for anyone who owns or works with dogs.

“Some studies report that only 50 percent of veterinarians ask questions about behavior during appointments, and owners may not think to ask the veterinarian about something they don’t like. This has to change, so we don’t end up missing half of the problems,” Beaver noted.

The same goes for dog owners who may hesitate to consult a veterinarian unless the behavior is highly disruptive or has become dangerous.

“For dog owners, it’s important to learn to read your dog’s body language and talk to your local veterinarian if there is any type of behavior happening that bothers you,” Beaver noted. “They can help you identify the cause and find a solution.”

Dog owners tolerate different behaviors

Different owners have different tolerance levels for canine behaviors. What one person considers bothersome might not even register as a concern for someone else. Beaver illustrated this point by recalling a case.

“As an example, I once saw a miniature poodle that came in for a problem with barking. In the patient’s history, I found out that the dog would routinely urinate on a Persian rug, but that behavior didn’t bother the owner as much as the barking,” said Beaver.

To gain a comprehensive picture of a dog’s behaviors, Beaver suggests that veterinarians ask questions in several ways. Appointments may be short, and owners might overlook or forget to mention specific incidents, especially if they happened weeks or months ago.

“Giving owners a questionnaire before asking in-person questions can help give them time to think, which will increase the chance that they tell you about behavior problems,” she noted.

When dogs become dangerous

Minor issues are one thing; truly dangerous behaviors raise the stakes considerably. Aggression – whether manifesting as growling, snapping, or biting – can stem from fear, frustration, or defensive instincts.

“Aggression is a normal behavior in animals and it happens for a reason,” Beaver said. “So, you need to consider why the dog is behaving that way. Is it fearful? Is it being threatened by a little kid getting too close, somebody staring in its eyes, by a bigger dog coming toward it, or by a stranger approaching?”

“As veterinarians, we’ve got to look at the context in which a behavior happens to try and appreciate what might be going on in the animal’s mind.”

Recognizing problem behaviors in dogs

Recognizing fear signs, such as crouching, trembling, or avoidance, can help owners intervene before their dog escalates to aggression. “Animals think. But they probably don’t think like we do,” noted Beaver.

In households with children, the need for vigilance is even greater. According to Professor Beaver, the people most often bitten are children under the age of 7.

“If you have children and a dog, be sure that they are only together under supervision. Do not allow your kids to climb all over the dog or pull its hair and ears. And teach your kids not to approach a dog – even their own family dog – unless they are with a parent.”

By staying aware of a dog’s emotional signals and seeking help from veterinarians or qualified trainers, owners can address minor concerns early and prevent them from becoming significant problems.

The hope is that by shining a light on the behavioral patterns present in nearly every dog, both medical professionals and families can work together to foster safer, happier relationships between people and pets.

