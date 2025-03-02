More than two dozen unusual fish species discovered in Peru and the Amazon

A recent surge of newly identified animal species has sparked excitement among biologists. Strange fish species have emerged in remote Peruvian waters, and unusual relatives of the pacu have surprised experts in the Amazon and beyond.

Dr. Trond Larsen from Conservation International‘s International’s Rapid Assessment Program led field surveys in Alto Mayo, Peru, that unearthed more than two dozen new species – including several fish with curious shapes and habits.

Also contributing to this surge in discoveries is Dr. Marcelo C. Andrade of the Federal University of Maranhão. His investigation of the black-barred pacus revealed multiple cryptic species.

Mystery of the blob-headed catfish

One of the most surprising finds was a so-called blob-headed catfish. It has an enlarged head that puzzled the fish experts on site.

This fish, collected in the Alto Mayo region of Peru, belongs to the armored catfish genus Chaetostoma. It lives among fast-flowing streams, and is in need of critical conservation efforts in order to survive.

Researchers estimate that these catfish rely on specialized feeding mechanisms, although nobody fully grasps the function of that enlarged head. In some spots, local communities had already spotted these fish species long before scientists recognized them.

South Africa’s pygmy pipehorse

On another front, marine biologists Dr. Louw Claassens and Dr. Richard Smith found a miniature pipehorse in Sodwana Bay, on South Africa’s east coast. This pygmy pipehorse belongs to a group that includes seahorses and pipefishes.

Colorful and small, the pipehorse stretches barely 2 inches (5 centimeters) in length, and clings to sponges on shallow reefs.

“Its discovery in shallow coastal waters serves as a reminder of how much we still have to learn,” said Graham Short of the California Academy of Sciences.

One fish with three different species

In the inland freshwaters of the Amazon Basin, scientists analyzed a fish that many believed was just one species: the black-barred pacu (Myloplus schomburgkii). More detailed studies, however, revealed that there were three species with separate ranges.

They include Myloplus aylan in western Amazon blackwater systems, Myloplus schomburgkii across Guiana and Brazilian Shields, and Myloplus sauron, which is confined to the Xingu River. Local fishers once lumped the species together because they share a distinct vertical stripe down the flank and look similar.

One group roams the Rio Negro, featuring a band that is uniform along its length. The second group inhabits black-water tributaries in the western reaches of the Amazon, with a wider bar that broadens at the center.

The third group emerges only in the swift waters of the Xingu River. They bear a narrower bar that tapers toward both ends.

Finding hidden fish species

Local communities in Peru, South Africa, and Brazil were crucial collaborators. They guided researchers to hidden spots and unusual habitats where these fish thrive.

These discoveries highlight the importance of environmental DNA, camera traps, and community partnerships in detecting rare species.

Black-barred pacus are already a valuable part of the ornamental fish trade, with their striking appearance making them popular among aquarium enthusiasts.

However, beyond their role in the pet industry, these fish hold significant importance for local fisheries, where they contribute to both livelihoods and food security. Many communities depend on them as a reliable source of protein and economic stability.

Efforts are underway to study the diets and population dynamics of these newly recognized fish species. Researchers aim to balance ecological health with economic needs.

Protecting the new fish species

The research demonstrates how much biodiversity remains undocumented, even in regions impacted by human activity. Scientists emphasize that identifying new species is just the first step – protecting them from habitat destruction and overfishing is the bigger challenge.

Many of these newly identified species live in fragile ecosystems that are under threat from deforestation, mining, and climate change.

Researchers study these species’ populations and ecological roles to develop stronger conservation policies. Their goal is to protect both the newly discovered fish species and the local communities that rely on them for survival.

Information about the new fish species is published here for Peru, South Africa, and the Amazon Basin.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–