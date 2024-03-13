Mors-Somnus provides clues to Neptune’s evolution

In the vast, cold expanse just beyond Neptune lies a ring of icy rocks that could unravel the mysteries of the solar system’s outer reaches. The binary duo known as Mors-Somnus, two icy asteroids bound by gravity, has recently been pinpointed as originating within the Kuiper Belt.

This discovery offers a unique window into the formation of Neptune and other trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs), marking a significant breakthrough in our understanding of the solar system’s dynamics.

The study, led by the University of Central Florida (UCF), is part of the James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST) “Discovering the Surface Compositions of Trans-Neptunian Objects” (DiSCo-TNOs) program. This program aims to delve into the compositions and histories of these distant, icy bodies.

Mors-Somnus: Key to the past

By leveraging the JWST’s wide spectral capabilities, they were able to compare Mors-Somnus with half a dozen TNOs suspected to be closely related.

This comparison revealed that Mors-Somnus shares much with its “cold classical” neighbors — objects that have remained largely untouched by Neptune‘s migration.

This insight is particularly compelling as it suggests that binary objects like Mors-Somnus, along with other nearby TNOs, could serve as indicators for tracing Neptune’s path to its current orbit.

Binaries that are separated by distance, such as Mors-Somnus, typically do not survive unless they are in regions like the Kuiper Belt, where they are protected by gravity and shielded by other icy bodies.

Their survival indicates a slow journey to their present location, further underlining the unique stability and history of the Kuiper Belt.

Composition of Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs)

The study found spectroscopic similarities between Mors and Somnus and other cold classical TNOs, indicating a shared compositional origin beyond 30 astronomical units.

This aligns with previous hypotheses about the formation region of these TNOs and opens up new avenues for understanding the processes that shaped our solar system.

With data from nearly 60 TNOs beginning to emerge from the DiSCo-TNOs studies, the research team anticipates more discoveries that will deepen our knowledge of the solar system’s outer realms.

De Souza Feliciano expressed excitement at the unfolding connections between dynamic groups of TNOs and their compositional behavior, highlighting the wealth of information these bodies hold about the solar system’s origins.

“As we started to analyze the Mors and Somnus spectra, more data were arriving, and the connection between the dynamic groups and compositional behavior was natural,” de Souza Feliciano says.

Discovery to insight: Journey of DiSCo-TNOs

Pinilla-Alonso, who envisioned the DiSCo-TNOs program, emphasizes the transformative power of the JWST in studying the composition and formation processes of these distant objects with unprecedented clarity.

“For the first time, we can not only resolve images of systems with multiple components like the Hubble Space Telescope, but we can also study their composition with a level of detail that only Webb can provide,” Pinilla-Alonso says. “We can now investigate the formation process of these binaries like never before.”

She praises de Souza Feliciano’s leadership in this research and sees the JWST era as a golden opportunity for the next generation of scientists to lead groundbreaking projects.

“I am proud to have played a role in providing the necessary data and support to (Ana) Carol(olina), a brilliant UCF postdoctoral researcher who has been the true leader of this work,” Pinilla-Alonso says. “With the Webb telescope set to last for decades, this is an amazing opportunity for the next generation of researchers to step up and lead their science projects,” she concluded.

Neptune’s migration: Insights from Mors-Somnus

In summary, the study of Mors-Somnus has opened new doors to understanding the intricate dynamics of our solar system’s outer reaches, particularly the formation and migration patterns of Neptune and other trans-Neptunian objects.

Through the unparalleled capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope, researchers at the University of Central Florida have charted the compositional similarities within the Kuiper Belt and laid the groundwork for future explorations into the cosmic origins of our planetary neighborhood.

This pioneering work underscores the importance of continuous exploration and innovation, promising to unravel more secrets of the cosmos and further our quest for knowledge.

More about Neptune and Mors-Somnus

As discussed above, Neptune stands as the eighth and most distant planet in our solar system, a testament to the enduring quest for knowledge that drives humanity’s exploration of the cosmos.

Discovered in 1846, Neptune was the first planet located through mathematical predictions rather than empirical observation, showcasing the power of intellect and mathematics in unveiling the mysteries of our universe.

Atmosphere and climate

Neptune’s existence came to light thanks to the irregularities observed in Uranus’s orbit, suggesting the presence of another, unseen planet exerting gravitational force.

The combined efforts of mathematicians Urbain Le Verrier and John Couch Adams led to its discovery, marking a monumental achievement in the field of astronomy and solidifying the role of predictive mathematics in celestial discoveries.

Neptune’s striking blue appearance, caused by methane in its atmosphere, belies a turbulent and dynamic climate. Among the solar system’s giants, Neptune experiences some of the most violent weather patterns. Winds reach speeds of up to 2,100 kilometers per hour (about 1,300 miles per hour).

This planet is also home to massive storms, such as the Great Dark Spot, observed by Voyager 2 in 1989, showcasing the dynamic and ever-changing nature of this distant world.

Moons, rings, and solar system dynamics

Despite its distance from the Sun, Neptune boasts a fascinating collection of moons and a complex ring system. Triton, Neptune’s largest moon, is particularly intriguing due to its retrograde orbit and geologic activity, including geysers believed to spew nitrogen ice. The planet’s ring system, though faint, is a captivating feature that adds to the allure of Neptune as a celestial body worth studying.

Neptune plays a crucial role in the outer solar system’s dynamics, influencing the region known as the Kuiper Belt — a vast collection of icy bodies and the source of short-period comets, including Mors-Somnus. Neptune’s gravitational influence shapes the orbits of these objects, affecting their distribution and interaction within the solar system.

Neptune, Mors-Somnus, and future exploration

The exploration of Neptune represents a frontier in space science, with future missions poised to unlock more secrets of this distant giant.

Advances in technology and space travel promise to bring us closer to understanding Neptune’s composition, atmosphere, and potential for hosting moons with subsurface oceans.

As we continue to gaze outward, Neptune serves as a reminder of the vast, unexplored expanses lying at the edges of our solar system and the potential discoveries that await us.

In summary, Neptune, with its mysterious blue hue and dynamic atmosphere, stands as a beacon in our quest to understand the universe. Through the lenses of powerful telescopes and future space missions, we continue to unravel the secrets of this distant planet, expanding our knowledge and fueling our curiosity about the cosmos.

The full study was published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

