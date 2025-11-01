Mosquito larva from the days of dinosaurs is surprisingly modern

A mosquito larva entombed in amber for about 99 million years is now the oldest known of its kind, according to a new study.

The fossil comes from Kachin in northern Myanmar and likely formed when tree resin dripped into a tiny pool.

Study lead author André Amaral is a zoologist at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich’s Faculty of Biology (LMU).

“This fossil is unique, because the larva is very similar to modern species, in contrast to all other fossil discoveries of mosquitoes from this period, which exhibit highly unusual morphological traits that are no longer present in today’s species,” said Amaral.

The larva does not belong to a dead branch of the mosquito family. It sits within the group Sabethini, a mosquito lineage that includes living tropical species.

Timeline of mosquito lineages

Older Cretaceous mosquito adults from Myanmar belong to the Burmaculicinae, an extinct subfamily with odd features not seen today. That picture comes from the first detailed description of a Burmese mosquito adult in amber, in 2004.

By contrast, the new larva looks familiar in the head and body plan. Its breathing tube, mouthparts, and tail setae line up with traits used to place it within the Sabethini.

Because larvae change less across deep time, they can anchor family trees. The new fossil strengthens the case that mosquitoes existed well before the Cretaceous, a point also supported by Jurassic fossils of their sister group, the Chaoboridae.

This group contains a phantom midge family with reduced adult mouthparts that is recorded from Russia’s Middle Jurassic.

Independent molecular work has also dated major mosquito branches to the early Cretaceous using a relaxed molecular clock across nuclear genes.

That timing dovetails with a scenario in which many modern lineages were already taking shape when dinosaurs still dominated terrestrial ecosystems.

Where the mosquito larva lived

Most Sabethini larvae live in phytotelmata, small water pools held by plants. These include tree holes and the water-filled axils of bromeliads and other epiphytes.

That lifestyle fits the fossil’s likely home, a tiny pocket of water near resin producing trees. General mosquito development also follows this pattern of aquatic growth, as laid out in public health guidance.

Amber typically traps air dwellers, not swimmers. Preserving an aquatic larva means a drip of sticky resin landed directly in a little pool that held the juvenile.

The Kachin amber that hosts this piece was dated to about 98.79 million years using U-Pb zircon dating from the surrounding volcanic ash.

Modern traits of the mosquito larva

Despite the age, the anatomy of this mosquito larva tracks the same functional layout seen in living relatives.

That stability across almost 100 million years suggests strong selection on larval feeding and breathing in these small pools.

Adult mosquitoes have evolved in mouthparts and behavior, but their larvae seem conservative in form. That result bolsters the idea that larval ecology limits how far the body plan can drift.

Conservation of larval traits echoes in modern habitats. Similar constraints appear when species specialize on small, low-oxygen pools.

Significance of the mosquito larva

One fossil cannot rewrite the timeline alone. It does, however, show that lineages with living relatives coexisted alongside odd, extinct forms in Early Cretaceous forests.

The adult record still matters for tracking blood feeding and flight traits in early mosquitoes. Yet larvae give clues that adult fossils sometimes hide, because juvenile traits differ among lineages in ways that adults may not.

Mosquitoes shape ecosystems and human health, but their origin story often reads like a puzzle. Tying a modern lineage to the Cretaceous helps ecologists test how environment channels insect life histories.

Knowing where larval habitats began can inform how we think about vector capacity and climate sensitivity. The more stable the larval design, the more carefully we should watch the water bodies that nurture it.

This fossil larva is modern in appearance and deep in time. It adds a clear benchmark for future finds and gives evolution a fresh yardstick from the Cretaceous forests of Myanmar.

The study is published in the journal Gondwana Research.

Image Credit: Credit: André Amaral, AG Haug

