Mosses are powerful carbon fighters on the forest floor
09-30-2025

Mosses are powerful carbon fighters on the forest floor

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google

Walk into a forest, and most eyes go straight to the trees. Their trunks rise skyward, their crowns soak up sunlight, and their leaves store carbon. But the forest floor tells another story.

Mosses – those soft green mats underfoot – are proving to be far more than decoration. New research shows these overlooked plants deserve serious recognition in climate science.

A team led by Dr. Zhe Wang and Dr. Weikai Bao has conducted the largest survey of mosses in subtropical forests to date. They examined 413 forests across Sichuan Province, China, and measured the biomass of mosses and other understory plants.

The results surprised even seasoned ecologists. Mosses accounted for one-quarter of all understory biomass and about one percent of the aboveground tree biomass. That may sound like a small share, but across millions of hectares the effect is huge.

“For decades, mosses were treated as background scenery,” said Dr. Wang. “But our data shows they’re not just decoration – they’re critical carbon players hiding in plain sight.”

Mosses act as nutrient banks

The team didn’t stop at measuring plant mass. They analyzed carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus stored inside mosses. The results revealed that mosses contribute around a quarter of nutrient storage in the understory.

Their green, photosynthetic parts push that share even higher. Because mosses recycle nutrients efficiently and decompose slowly, they act as long-term banks for forests.

That means less carbon released back into the air and more nutrients available when forests need them most.

Conifers provide moss stronghold

Cold, temperate coniferous forests turned out to be the stronghold. Shade, moisture, and stable ground create ideal growing conditions.

Conifer litter also causes fewer problems for mosses compared with broadleaf litter, which often smothers them. The study found moss present in most of these sites, while other forest types had far less coverage.

Natural and planted forests, however, showed little difference – highlighting how adaptable moss communities can be in different settings.

Global patterns emerge

Average moss biomass in the Sichuan forests measured about 65 grams per square meter, with some exceptional sites above 1,300 grams.

Compare that with boreal forests in Alaska, where moss carpets can weigh more than 12,000 grams per square meter.

In European spruce forests, dense moss mats also dominate the ground. Even tropical forests – though mostly covered with vascular understory plants – still hold large amounts of moss clinging to branches and trunks. These comparisons underline how widespread and varied moss contributions are worldwide.

Carbon science overlooks mosses

Most global carbon models ignore mosses altogether. Leaving them out creates a gap in how scientists understand natural carbon storage.

This research shows the omission is no longer defensible. By including moss biomass and nutrient storage, climate models become more accurate. Conservation programs can also recognize moss as a low-cost, high-impact ally in cutting emissions.

“Preserving bryophytes isn’t just about biodiversity,” said Dr. Bao. “It’s a cost-effective, nature-based solution for climate change. They’re like free carbon credits growing on the forest floor.”

Moss networks for climate insight

Though the study focused on subtropical China, its lessons are global. Mosses live in boreal, temperate, and tropical forests as well, each adding hidden carbon storage.

Large-scale surveys in these regions could expose just how much carbon is tied up in moss. Researchers believe global numbers may be even higher than what has been found so far.

“This is just the beginning. With collaborations like the China-Croatia Belt and Road Joint Laboratory, we’re building a global network to study overlooked ecosystems and their vital services,” said Dr. Wang.

Global collaboration fuels discovery

Next time you step into a forest, glance down. That thin green carpet may not stand tall, but it is working quietly to trap carbon, store nutrients, and stabilize the ground.

Forests are more than their trees, and moss proves that size does not always measure importance. The future of carbon neutrality may depend as much on the forest floor as on the canopy above.

This breakthrough was made possible through partnerships between institutions such as the Chinese Academy of SciencesShanghai Normal University, and the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Urban Wetland Ecosystem National Field Observation and Research Station.

The study is published in the journal Carbon Research.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/09/ultra-processed-food-addiction.jpg
09-30-2025
Ultra-processed foods trigger hidden addiction in older adults
2025/09/carbon-moss272.jpg
09-30-2025
Mosses are powerful carbon fighters on the forest floor
2025/09/Nordic-diet.jpg
09-30-2025
Nordic diet may be the secret to a longer, healthier life
2025/09/whale-poop-ocean-superfertilizer-phytoplankton-oxygen.jpg
09-30-2025
Marine 'superfertilizer' is crucial for life in the ocean and on land, including humans
2025/09/Coyote-populations2.jpg
09-30-2025
Coyote populations bounce back quickly, even after removal efforts
2025/09/Earths-first-animals2.jpg
09-30-2025
Ancient sponges may have been the first animals on Earth
2025/09/ocean-worlds-exoplanets-mirage-sub-neptunes-water-study.jpg
09-30-2025
Most exoplanets that we thought were wet are probably dry inside
2025/09/Dog-cat-movement.jpg
09-30-2025
Movement in the wild: Why dogs follow paths and cats roam
2025/09/Epiphanies2.jpg
09-30-2025
Life-changing epiphanies: How to unlock a deeper sense of purpose
2025/09/fish-sounds_coral-reef-monitoring_FishEye-UPAC-360_1m.jpg
09-30-2025
High-tech tool helps scientists identify coral reef fish by sound
2025/09/ichthyosaur_Eurhinosaurus-mistelgauensis_new-species_1m.jpg
09-30-2025
Perfectly preserved ichthyosaur skeleton is identified as a new species
2025/09/Cancer-deaths.jpg
09-30-2025
Cancer deaths to rise 75% by 2050 - what’s driving the surge?
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved