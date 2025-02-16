Most affectionate dog breeds that adore cuddles and hugs

Many people want a dog that offers unwavering affection. Some breeds shower owners with constant warmth and loyalty.

Stanley Coren, a psychologist from the University of British Columbia, wrote about breed temperament differences in The Intelligence of Dogs.

His observations show how dogs from certain breeds crave physical closeness more than others. Here’s a list of the top ten most affectionate dogs, as derived from his research.

1) Labrador retriever

Labradors are often praised for staying loyal and friendly. They fit in well with busy families and also keep calm when given proper exercise.

They usually greet guests with wagging tails, which reveals their easygoing nature. Many consider them one of the most popular companions because they balance energy with a desire to cuddle.

2) Golden retriever

Golden retrievers are known for their eager-to-please attitudes. Their soft coats make cozy snuggle sessions even more appealing.

They show affection to household members and visiting friends alike. This openness makes them a solid choice for family homes that are looking for a loving dog.

3) Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Cavalier King Charles spaniels often stay close to those they adore. Their gentle natures help them blend into most living situations.

They typically greet their favorite humans with continuous tail wagging and soulful gazes. This breed thrives on spending time in laps and never gets tired of gentle pats.

4) Shih tzu

Shih tzus were prized in ancient China for their lap-warming qualities. They still relish staying near their people, whether relaxing at home or enjoying small bursts of play.

They adapt well to indoor life and often enjoy perching contentedly on couches. Comfort and closeness rank high on their list of daily must-haves.

5) Pug

Pugs, sometimes referred to as velcro dogs, love sticking to owners. They tend to nap wherever you are and often snore softly when resting.

They show affection by pawing for attention or nestling into blankets. A pug’s expressive face and easygoing attitude make it a hit among those wanting a relaxed companion.

6) Newfoundland

Newfoundlands may appear huge, but they are famously calm. They adore easygoing walks and can be quite affectionate with family members.

They often lean on their loved ones in a show of gentle devotion. A sturdy house with enough room for them to sprawl is ideal, since they thrive on cozy togetherness.

7) French bulldog

French bulldogs have a playful, relaxed demeanor. Their compact size allows them to adapt to smaller spaces, though they still crave close contact.

They often contentedly snooze in their owners’ laps or right at their feet. People appreciate their even temper and readiness to bond with everyone in the household.

8) Dachshund

Dachshunds have a unique silhouette and lively confidence. Many enjoy nestling under blankets or curling in a warm corner near their favorite humans.

They offer both spunk and gentle companionship in equal measure. This blend of spirit and snuggling makes them lovable housemates.

9) Bichon frisé

Bichon frisés look like little puffs of cloud but they have perky personalities. They remain curious about family activities and want to be part of every moment.

They often perch on laps or brush against legs, letting you know they crave attention. Anyone seeking a cuddly companion might find this breed delightful.

10) Boxer

Boxers can appear serious, but they are committed to sharing warmth. With proper outlets for their energy, they stay eager to connect with people.

They lean into their owners or rest a paw on a knee to seek a pat. Their devotion can be strong, and their vibrant spirit adds an uplifting presence at home.

Concluding thoughts

Dogs bring more than just companionship – they offer warmth, security, and unconditional love. For those who want a pet that thrives on closeness, choosing a breed known for affection can make all the difference.

A close bond with a dog can elevate the quality of daily life. Seeing how these ten breeds naturally adore comfort and cuddles helps future owners choose a dog that will be a good match.

