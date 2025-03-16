Most Americans don't know the dangers of raw milk and bird flu

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected H5N1 bird flu in raw milk samples from several states in the U.S. Many Americans remain unaware of the health risks associated with consuming raw milk, especially for children.

Raw milk can carry harmful bacteria, including Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, Listeria, and Brucella.

More than half of U.S. adults, about 56 percent, understand that raw milk is less safe than pasteurized milk. However, a significant portion of the population remains uncertain.

Around twenty-five percent are unsure about the safety difference, while 12 percent believe raw milk is just as safe as pasteurized milk. Six percent think raw milk is actually safer, according to a survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC).

Children face greater health risks

A concerning survey finding reveals that two-thirds of respondents, about 66 percent, do not know that children face higher risks from consuming raw milk. This lack of awareness can lead to serious health consequences.

“Consuming raw milk and raw milk products can make you sick and pasteurization reduces the risk of milk-borne illness,” said Patrick E. Jamieson, director of APPC’s Annenberg Health and Risk Communication Institute.

“Looking for the pasteurization label before buying or consuming milk or milk products such as cheese is good practice.”

Bird flu cases linked to raw milk and poultry

As of March 10, 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 70 cases of H5 bird flu in 13 states.

Most infections were linked to exposure to infected poultry or dairy herds. One person in Louisiana has died from the virus. There is no evidence of human-to-human transmission at this time.

Since January 2022, bird flu has affected nearly a thousand dairy herds in 17 states and infected over 166 million poultry and wild birds.

Global data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reports 954 cases of human avian flu infections between 2003 and December 2024, with 464 fatalities.

Risks of bird flu in raw milk

The majority of U.S. adults are unaware that bird flu has only been detected in raw milk. Only 17 percent correctly recognize this fact, while 68 percent remain uncertain. Some incorrectly believe bird flu has been found in pasteurized milk or both types of milk.

Scientists have found that mice can contract bird flu by drinking raw milk, raising concerns about potential human transmission.

Although the FDA has not confirmed whether H5N1 can spread to humans through raw milk, studies suggest a possible risk. The National Institutes of Health states that untreated milk containing the virus could infect those who consume it.

Public perception of raw milk safety

The APPC survey found that 22 percent of Americans believe drinking raw milk increases the risk of contracting bird flu. Another 22 percent think it has no effect, while 53 percent remain unsure.

The FDA stresses that pasteurization eliminates harmful bacteria and viruses, including H5N1 if present. Yet, misinformation continues to influence public opinion on raw milk safety.

Misunderstood health benefits

Despite scientific evidence, raw milk advocates continue to make claims about its supposed health benefits. The APPC survey examined several of these beliefs and found that many Americans remain uncertain about their accuracy.

Twenty-six percent believe raw milk is as effective as pasteurized milk in preventing osteoporosis. Ten percent incorrectly believe raw milk is more effective, while 59 percent are unsure.

Forty percent recognize that raw milk does not cure lactose intolerance. Ten percent incorrectly believe it does, while 50 percent remain uncertain.

Thirty-nine percent correctly identify that raw milk does not reduce asthma symptoms, while 54 percent remain unsure. Seven percent believe it does.

Thirty percent believe raw milk does not enhance the immune system, but 23 percent think it does. Nearly half of respondents, about 47 percent, are unsure.

The FDA refutes these claims, stating that raw milk does not provide superior health benefits and poses serious risks, especially for children.

Government regulations and public opinion

Since 1987, the FDA has banned the interstate sale of raw milk. However, 30 states permit some form of legal sale. Public opinion on regulation remains divided.

Nearly 24 percent of survey respondents support allowing raw milk sales across state lines, while 28 percent oppose it. A significant portion remains uncertain.

In-state raw milk sales also generate divided opinions. About 24 percent favor unrestricted sales, while 25 percent support limiting sales to farm owners selling from their own land. Fourteen percent believe raw milk sales should be completely banned in their states.

Federal regulations on raw milk spark debate. About 32 percent believe these rules represent unnecessary government intrusion. Another 34 percent disagree, while 33 percent neither agree nor disagree.

A quarter of respondents believe state laws prohibiting raw milk sales violate the constitutional rights of sellers. A slightly larger group, about 34 percent, disagrees. Over 40 percent remain uncertain.

Testing and warning labels

More than half of Americans, about 56 percent, do not believe that state laws requiring warning labels on raw milk containers violate sellers’ constitutional rights. Fourteen percent think they do, while 30 percent are unsure.

Many Americans remain unaware of the extent of bird flu testing in raw milk. When asked how many states participate in USDA testing, 74 percent of survey respondents said they were unsure.

As of January 8, 2025, the USDA reports that its National Milk Testing Strategy includes 28 states. These states account for nearly 65 percent of the nation’s milk production.

Pasteurized milk is the safest choice

Raw milk carries significant health risks, including exposure to harmful bacteria and potential bird flu transmission. Many Americans remain uninformed or misinformed about these dangers.

Scientific research consistently supports pasteurization as the best method to ensure milk safety.

Public health organizations continue to emphasize the importance of choosing pasteurized milk to protect consumers, especially vulnerable populations like children.

