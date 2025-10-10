Most aquarium fish still come from the wild, putting reefs at risk

About 90 percent of the marine aquarium fish sold by major U.S. retailers come directly from the wild rather than from captivity.

That’s the headline finding from a new research led by Bing Lin from the University of Sydney’s Thriving Oceans Research Hub.

The United States accounts for about two-thirds of global marine aquarium fish imports, and the study warns that this heavy reliance on wild capture threatens coral reef ecosystems and adds pressure to species already listed as vulnerable.

The team analyzed listings from four large U.S.-based online sellers and tallied 734 fish species on offer. Collectors sourced 655 of those species exclusively from the wild, while aquaculture produced only 21.

The researchers call their approach conservative and say the real share of wild-caught fish is likely even higher.

Aquarium fish origins remains murky

Lin, who completed his Ph.D. at Princeton’s Center for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment, points to a fundamental problem: most buyers have no way to verify how – or where – their fish were collected.

“We urgently need stronger traceability and regulatory oversight to ensure that aquarium fish are sourced responsibly,” he said. “Consumers have no reliable way of knowing whether the fish they buy were sustainably harvested.”

Although this analysis focused on the U.S. market, Lin notes similar issues in Australia, which ranks among the world’s top 20 importers of live ornamental fish.

The global trade is diffuse and opaque, making species’ origins and capture methods difficult to track with confidence.

Reefs caught between help and harm

Many of the most popular aquarium fish – wrasses (Labridae), clownfish, and other damselfish (Pomacentridae), and gobies (Gobiidae) – come from tropical reefs in the Indo-Pacific. In these regions, the aquarium trade can be a vital source of income for coastal communities.

It can also be a source of harm. Unsustainable practices, including the use of cyanide to stun fish, have been documented in parts of the supply chain.

At the same time, there are well-managed fisheries that demonstrate how the trade can operate responsibly. The study’s message isn’t to end collection everywhere – it’s to lift standards, make sourcing transparent, and support fisheries that do it right.

Vulnerable fish dominate the trade

Among the 734 species reviewed, 45 are of conservation concern: 20 listed as threatened and 25 with declining population trends, according to the IUCN.

Alarmingly, 38 of those 45 are offered only as wild-caught. That pattern highlights a stark mismatch between market demand and conservation priorities. It also shows how poor traceability can undermine global efforts to protect fragile reef biodiversity.

Sustainable alternatives exist

One of the most striking findings is economic: aquacultured fish were, on average, 28.1 percent cheaper than their wild-caught counterparts.

That suggests supply chain habits – not price – are keeping the U.S. market overwhelmingly reliant on wild collection.

Lin points to several forces at play. Many buyers favor wild-caught fish, while some species resist captive breeding. On top of that, murky supply chains conceal the real costs and risks of taking animals from the wild.

Fixing a fragile supply chain

The authors outline a suite of steps to nudge the trade onto a more sustainable path. Investing in aquaculture can expand the range of species reliably bred in captivity and reduce pressure on reefs.

Supporting well-managed wild fisheries – and making that management visible through credible eco-certification – can reward communities that fish sustainably.

Tightening traceability and regulatory oversight can close loopholes that allow destructive practices to persist. And reducing demand for unsustainably sourced fish, through both policy and consumer awareness, can shift market incentives.

“Public awareness about the ecological impacts of the aquarium trade is also critical to driving better consumer choices and meaningful policy reform,” Lin said.

Without clear labeling and trustworthy certification, even well-intentioned hobbyists can’t easily choose lower impact options.

Balancing reefs and livelihoods

The study doesn’t discount the economic importance of the trade to source regions. Instead, it calls for a balance. We need to protect biodiversity and the health of reef ecosystems while also sustaining the coastal communities that depend on them.

“We hope our findings motivate policymakers, industry stakeholders and consumers to work together to safeguard vulnerable reef species, foster sustainable trade practices, and support the coastal communities whose livelihoods rely on this industry,” Lin said.

The takeaway is simple but sobering. The world’s largest aquarium market still draws heavily from the wild – often for species already under stress – and that makes it harder to keep reefs vibrant and resilient.

The good news is that better options already exist. The task now is to make them the norm.

The study is published in the journal Conservation Biology.

