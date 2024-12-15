Most cat lovers share these personality traits, according to psychologists

Many people share their homes with cats. Some say their presence changes the atmosphere, while others find comfort in the quiet purring that fills a room. There are many neighborhoods where cats perch near doorsteps, waiting for a gentle scratch behind the ear.



A common claim of cat owners is that their feline friends have boosted their mood, helping them during tough times.

This special connection might come from the way humans form emotional bonds, not only with relatives and close friends, but also with their cat companions.

Deep affection for cats

Appreciation and love for cats can often run very deep. It may start with simple observations — watching them curl up on a couch, listening to them meow softly for attention.

Research from Dr. Adnan I. Qureshi from the University of Minnesota suggests that a fondness for cats might say something about a person’s outlook on life.

Seeing personality through a feline lens

These preferences might not be limited to finding their antics to be “cute.” Some people who gravitate toward cats seem to value independence, quiet companionship, and an atmosphere free of chaos.

They watch these animals weave through the house with sure steps, never apologizing for their nature.

This calm presence can inspire people who relate to the idea of embracing uniqueness, shrugging off expectations, and cherishing private time.

An atmosphere of comfort

When individuals surround themselves with cats, they may be searching for comfort and security. Some cats greet their owners with subtle affection, no grand gestures or flashy tricks.

According to the study, this subtlety can appeal to those who prize sincerity as a personality trait in others.

Those who connect with other humans in this way during their daily lives might find in cats a kind of refuge, or a way to recharge in a friendly environment that doesn’t call for forced conversation or insincere smiles.

Emphasizing thoughtfulness

Some cat admirers may be deep thinkers, taking more time to ponder a situation than they talk without a full grasp of a topic.

People of this mindset may place greater value on observation and introspection. Studying how cats perceive the world could strike a chord in those who appreciate quiet contemplation.

This sort of interest might reflect a tendency to value privacy, boundaries, and respect. In a world filled with noise, a home shared with a cat may feel like a welcome retreat.

Seeking authenticity

In some cases, people who enjoy cats may not feel pressured to perform for others. Just as cats do not try to please everyone, their fans might see strength in being genuine.

Rather than follow trends or seek to impress their peers, cat enthusiasts usually prefer to act from a place of authenticity.

Cats do not pretend, nor do they make promises they cannot keep. They just exist as they are, which might resonate with those who value honesty over flattery.

Mental and physical well-being

Over time, some researchers have studied health connections in those who keep cats around. Academic work has identified various benefits associated with cat ownership.

Owning a cat is associated with a reduced risk of death due to cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes.

Companion animals, including cats, provide benefits to individuals with mental health conditions by offering calming support, companionship, and aiding in maintaining a positive sense of self.

Interactions with pets, such as cats, during lockdown phases were reported to mitigate negative psychological effects, providing emotional support and reducing feelings of isolation.

Companion animals, including cats, were significant sources of support during the COVID-19 lockdown, helping to alleviate some negative psychological effects and reduce loneliness.

Understanding these traits

To sum it all up, cat enthusiasts come from many backgrounds. They might be individuals who think outside the box and find joy in unexpected places.

Most cat lovers welcome differences and seek meaningful connections while preferring to make their own decisions about how to spend their time.

They show patience and empathy, and their bond with cats could reflect the qualities they value in themselves and others. The qualities might be intelligence, a calm disposition, respect for personal space, or an inclination toward a freer way of living.

People who are drawn to cats might be sending a quiet message to the world that resonates through their actions and attitudes — they are secure in the fact that they’ve found their happy place amidst the chaos in society.

These findings are supported by research such as Qureshi et al. (2009), Brooks et al. (2018), and Shoesmith et al. (2021), which highlight the benefits of human-animal interactions for physical and mental health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–