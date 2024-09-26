Most detailed map ever made of the Milky Way galaxy contains 1.5 billion celestial bodies

For more than a decade, astronomers from around the globe have been studying our Milky Way galaxy to learn more about Earth’s place in the vast universe. Now, they’ve hit a benchmark achievement — an intricate infrared map of the Milky Way, showcasing over 1.5 billion celestial bodies.

This is the most detailed map of its kind, pulling back the cosmic veil to reveal structures and stars previously concealed by interstellar dust and gas.

This endeavor was helmed by Dante Minniti, an astrophysicist at Universidad Andrés Bello in Chile.

“We made so many discoveries, we have changed the view of our Galaxy forever,” said Minniti, underscoring this research’s transformative potency.

Unmasking the Universe: The Role of Infrared

The European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) VISTA telescope, a jewel in the crown at Chile’s Paranal Observatory, has played a crucial role in this venture.

Over 13 years, it has compiled a whopping 200,000 images of our galaxy.

The featured image for this article, arranged from top left to bottom right, feature: NGC 3576, NGC 6357, Messier 17, NGC 6188, Messier 22, and NGC 3603.

With the exception of Messier 22 — a densely packed cluster of ancient stars — these celestial objects are stellar nurseries, composed of gas and dust where new stars are born.

The key to its success? An infrared camera, VIRCAM, that can see through the dense dust and gas that usually obscures our view of the Milky Way.

Infrared light unveils otherwise invisible sights — stars that are too cool or faint to be seen, new stars in their dusty nurseries, ancient star clusters, elusive “failed” stars known as brown dwarfs, and even free-floating planets without a sun.

Billions of celestial objects

The data collected in this project is staggering — 500 terabytes, making it the largest observational project with an ESO telescope so far.

In simpler terms? This map spans the sky’s area equivalent to 8,600 full moons and catalogs ten times more objects than the team’s prior 2012 map.

Roberto Saito is an astrophysicist from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in Brazil.

He emphasized the team effort behind the colossal project, saying, “The project was a monumental effort, made possible because we were surrounded by a great team.”

Milky Way map insights and discoveries

This undertaking not only maps celestial objects but also tracks their movements and brightness changes, providing a dynamic snapshot of our galaxy’s inner workings.

It helps identify patterns, track changes in luminosity, and provide a more accurate three-dimensional view of our galaxy — an invaluable tool in understanding the size and shape of our cosmic home.

One standout discovery involves hypervelocity stars, which zip across the galaxy at fantastic speeds.

Tracking these speedsters gives crucial insights into the gravitational forces at play in the Milky Way’s core and the events that can catapult stars across immense distances.

The successful completion of these surveys marks not an end, but a beginning. The data will serve as a treasure trove for astronomers for decades to come.

Plus, Paranal Observatory is ramping up for its next stage of exploration. Both the VISTA and ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) are scheduled for instrument upgrades, gearing up to make even more detailed observations and open the door for countless new discoveries.

Why this Milky Way map matters

So, why all the excitement about this map? Well, understanding the Milky Way’s structure strengthens our knowledge of space.

By revealing stars, dust, and gas’s physical distribution and motion, astronomers can form a clearer picture of our galaxy’s history, from its formation to the present day.

Plus, uncovering elusive objects like brown dwarfs and rogue planets can offer insight into the celestial diversity within our galaxy.

Whether you’re an expert astronomer or just enjoy stargazing, this comprehensive map, which you can access and explore for yourself, offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the Milky Way.

As researchers continue to examine and explore the vast dataset, more surprises await. Curious sky-gazers can interact with this map, follow ESO’s updates, or even participate in citizen science projects contributing to astronomical research.

