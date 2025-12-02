Most diets are missing key nutrients, and it’s affecting health

Daily food choices shape long-term well-being more deeply than most people realize. Omega-3 fats sit at the center of that influence. Global research now confirms wide gaps in intake across continents, along with rising interest in practical solutions.

Even though scientists agree on how important long-chain fatty acids are, many people still don’t know what “enough” actually looks like.

Clearer guidance could make it much easier for families and communities to build healthier habits that last.

Why omega-3s run low

Many nations report very low levels of EPA and DHA in blood cell markers. Suboptimal status aligns with weaker cardiovascular protection, lower cognitive reserve, and greater vulnerability to inflammatory conditions.

Several regions face additional barriers linked to limited seafood availability, cultural patterns, or environmental concerns around marine resources.

Scientific analyses show wide variation in national omega-3 guidelines. Some health agencies publish detailed milligram targets, while others use general advice based on fish portions.

A significant number of regions offer strong guidance for adults yet leave infants, children, adolescents, and older adults with uncertain targets.

Major committees also highlight gaps in clear messaging for pregnancy, lactation, and aging populations. Such patchwork guidance contributes to widespread confusion among households seeking balanced nutritional habits.

How omega-3s support health

“The health benefits of long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are too important to ignore,” said Dr. Abbie Cawood, Science Director at Holland & Barrett and Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Southampton.

EPA contributes to heart rhythm stability and vascular health, while DHA plays a central role in neural development. Strong intake supports visual function in infants, smoother pregnancy outcomes, and improved cognitive performance in adults.

Many studies connect higher levels with improved mood stability and reduced risk of depressive symptoms. Persistent intake supports immune balance and may reduce chronic inflammation.

Growing evidence also links long-chain omega-3 status with reduced early birth risk. Several global guidelines for pregnancy now emphasize DHA intake as a protective factor.

Many scientists highlight strong links between infant DHA supply and healthy visual and cognitive development during early growth. Older adults gain additional support around cardiovascular function, age-related decline, and muscle health.

Guidelines that don’t align

“The omega-3s EPA and DHA are essential for health throughout the life course,” said Professor Philip Calder from the University of Southampton. “But to benefit from these nutrients, people first need to understand how much they should be consuming.”

Public health organizations across many nations continue to search for consistent methods of presenting intake advice. Some groups prefer percentage-of-energy formulas.

Others rely on fixed daily amounts. Several nations differentiate by sex and age group, while others merge all ages into a single adult category with no special instructions for childhood or advanced age.

Scientific reviews reveal additional complexity around recommended ranges. Adults often receive a baseline of 250 mg EPA plus DHA per day. Pregnancy guidance often includes an added 100 to 200 mg DHA.

Some committees encourage higher ranges for cardiovascular support or metabolic benefits. Nations with historically higher seafood intake often provide different targets compared with regions where fish consumption remains very low.

Meeting omega-3 targets

Common adult recommendations center on a daily combination of EPA and DHA. Oily fish sources such as salmon or mackerel remain strong options.

Many households struggle to reach ideal levels due to cultural preferences, supply limits, or affordability issues. As a result, interest is growing in algal oils, fortified foods, and sustainable marine resources.

Pregnant individuals often receive separate guidance due to higher nutrient demand. Many scientific groups view DHA as essential during fetal neural growth. Strong emphasis is placed on support for early brain and eye development.

For lactating individuals, additional nutrients support ongoing infant needs during early childhood. Guidance for older adults highlights heart health support, vision maintenance, and potential benefits for muscle preservation.

Moving global levels higher

Clear, unified omega-3 intake guidance could support stronger global health outcomes. Many experts encourage simple education efforts that help families recognize practical options. Sustainable seafood choices play an important role in many regions.

Algal oils and fortified foods offer further support for populations with low fish consumption. Supplements can assist when intake remains low despite dietary improvements, particularly during pregnancy and early parenthood.

Public health communities continue to call for clearer alignment between scientific evidence and regional guidelines. Greater clarity can help families, clinicians, and educators communicate consistent advice.

Progress in global nutrition depends on practical messages that raise awareness and improve everyday habits. Stronger intake patterns may reduce long-term disease burden and support better well-being across future generations.

The study is published in the journal Nutrition Research Reviews.

