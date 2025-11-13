Mother’s voice changes how babies see new faces

By seven months of age, babies’ brains already show a remarkable bias toward their mother’s voice.

A new study finds that this tuning doesn’t just boost how infants process sound – it also alters how they register unfamiliar faces at the same moment.

Researchers at the University of Lübeck (UL) in Germany tracked how 25 infants followed speech patterns and how those brain responses shifted when the voice belonged to their mother compared to a stranger.

Tracking what babies hear

The team, led by Professor Sarah Jessen, wanted to know whether familiarity with a caregiver changes attention to other social cues. They focused on the mother’s voice and looked at how that shaped responses to unfamiliar faces.

The researchers used electroencephalography, a method that records brain signals through scalp sensors, to measure infants’ neural responses.

During each trial, a face appeared on a screen while either the mother’s or a stranger’s voice played through speakers.

The experts computed temporal response function (TRF) – a method that links an incoming sound to precise moments in brain activity – to estimate how strongly each infant tracked speech over time.

Babies’ brains sync to mom

The 25 seven-month-old infants showed stronger neural tracking – the brain’s alignment with ongoing sound – when listening to their mother’s voice than to a stranger’s voice.

This effect held across different types of spoken content, pointing to familiarity as the key signal.

When a stranger spoke, the babies’ brains encoded a new face more strongly at central sensors at the same time. When the mother spoke, face encoding dropped, and emotion on the baby’s face did not change that pattern.

“It’d be interesting to see how other sensory modalities like a mother’s smell or touch influence social processing in infants,” said Jessen.

Because the effect was independent of acoustic features, it points to long-learned familiarity. The critical difference was who was speaking, not how the words sounded.

The power of a familiar voice

Babies already prefer their mother’s voice, and that preference appears within hours of birth. A classic experiment even used a specially designed pacifier that allowed newborns to choose which voice to hear.

By the end of the first year, infants’ attention sharpens to the sounds of their home language, while sensitivity to non-native sounds fades. These findings help explain why familiar voices gain an early advantage.

The present study adds a new dimension by showing that a familiar voice shifts how other social cues are processed at the same time. This reflects multimodal processing – the brain’s ability to combine information across senses to guide attention.

Caregivers use speech in many ways during daily routines, and familiar sound patterns can act as stable cues, helping babies prioritize when environments are busy and multiple stimuli compete.

Making sense of the signals

These findings do not mean that babies always ignore strangers. Rather, they show that familiar speech can draw attention toward sound when both voices and faces compete for focus.

The study took place in a controlled laboratory setting using standardized voice and face recordings. While that makes the pattern clear, real life offers far more complex and dynamic sensory input.

The sample size was modest – 25 infants – and the method measured timing rather than meaning. The results capture shifts in attentional engagement, or how mental effort is allocated, rather than long-term learning.

Laboratory data often look tidier than family life. Still, the core pattern matches what caregivers commonly notice during feeding or play.

Expanding the voice connection

Voice is only one route for social cues from caregivers. Prior findings show that maternal odor can blunt fear responses to faces in early life.

Future work can test when these cues add up and when they compete. The new results already suggest that familiarity tunes early attention in flexible ways.

The next studies can vary the timing between voice and face to test cause and effect. They can also compare live speech to recordings to probe natural responses.

A valuable next step would be to include fathers, grandparents, and adoptive caregivers. If the results depend on closeness rather than biology, that would strengthen the case for experience-driven learning.

Adding touch and scent cues

Teams can add touch, light hand contact while a baby looks and listens, to see whether soft tactile cues shift the balance. They can also pair soft scents with voices to map how two senses combine.

Researchers can track sleep times, feeding, and daily noise levels. Those factors shape arousal, baseline alertness that can change how strongly brains respond.

Another gain will come from tracking outcomes over months. Repeating the same tasks could show whether early tuning predicts later attention or vocabulary.

Home recordings during routine play could capture longer stretches of natural speech. Those data can test whether the same attention shifts appear outside the lab.

Building confidence through replication

The analysis relies on detailed timing, down to fractions of a second. That precision lets scientists see fine gains and losses as sound and vision compete in babies’ brains.

Other tools, like functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIS), a light based method for tracking blood flow in the cortex, can complement these results.

Using independent measures helps confirm that the same pattern shows up across techniques.

Combining methods matters for replication. Results seen with different tools tend to be robust. Clear reporting and open analysis code will speed replication. Shared pipelines reduce small choices that can sway results.

The study is published in the journal JNeurosci.

