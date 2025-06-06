Music and repeated sounds reorganize your brain networks in real-time

Over the last few decades, research has hinted that our brain networks actively respond to steady tones. New findings suggest there is more happening than just a simple reaction.

Scientists tested a continuous stream of sounds and measured how different regions of the brain interacted. After examining the data, they saw that the brain changes how it organizes itself in the moment.

This discovery comes from work led by Dr. Mattia Rosso and Associate Professor Leonardo Bonetti at Center for Music in the Brain, Aarhus University, and at the Centre for Eudaimonia and Human Flourishing, University of Oxford.

Brain activity during steady sounds

A new technique called FREQ-NESS helped isolate different networks in the brain based on their frequencies.

Researchers used magnetoencephalography (MEG) to measure signals from thousands of points inside the head, then applied specialized algorithms.

Early analysis showed separate areas in the brain that work at their own speeds.

One part lines up with slow activity, another focuses on moderate activity, and others link to higher speeds. This tool seems especially handy for showing how a steady rhythm triggers these active networks.

How beats changed brain network activity

Experts have long recognized the default mode network as a set of brain areas active when people are not focused on external tasks. In this study, that network appeared clearly at low frequencies in people who were resting.

In contrast, introducing a consistent beat at 2.4 hertz turned on networks in the right auditory cortex and nearby regions.

When participants just heard beeps, alpha waves shifted from the back of the brain to areas that help with action planning. That jump in alpha frequency, from around 10.9 hertz to about 12.1 hertz, caught the attention of the team.

“We’re used to thinking of brainwaves like fixed stations, alpha, beta, gamma, and of brain anatomy as a set of distinct regions. But what we see with FREQ-NESS is much richer,” said Dr. Rosso.

“The brain doesn’t just react: it reconfigures. And now we can see it,” said Professor Bonetti.

Gamma waves and brain networks

Researchers also saw power shifts in the gamma band when low-frequency rhythms took the lead.

By tracking how gamma activity stacked with slower brain waves, the team found that this high-speed range teamed up with low-frequency oscillations in real time. That suggests more cooperation in the brain than expected.

Some signals stayed stable even with continuous tones. For instance, activity around 23 hertz in sensorimotor regions did not budge much during the testing.

That points to certain steady cycles that persist whether we are in quiet thought or hearing repeated sounds.

Understanding gamma waves – the basics

Gamma waves are the fastest brain waves, oscillating at frequencies between 30 and 100 Hz, with some activity reaching even higher. They are associated with high-level cognitive functions such as attention, memory, perception, and consciousness.

Neuroscientists believe gamma waves help synchronize activity across different brain regions, allowing the brain to integrate information into a unified experience.

For example, when you recognize a familiar face, gamma waves help bind visual details, emotions, and memories into a coherent perception.

Researchers have also linked gamma activity to mental clarity and peak focus. Meditation, especially in experienced practitioners, can significantly boost gamma wave production.

On the other hand, disruptions in gamma rhythms have been observed in various neurological conditions, including schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease, and ADHD.

Connections to everyday behavior

This observation brings up interesting questions about how the brain adapts to environment.

People naturally tap a foot or sway to music, and part of that process may come from shifting alpha activity. It appears we tune some regions to handle outside inputs, while others keep us ready for action.

Adjustments in brain patterns may also apply to focus and relaxation.

Slower frequencies could maintain inward-directed thinking, while sharper, mid-range frequencies might help switch attention toward events outside the body. This could shape future clinical trials on attention issues and mental health conditions.

Brain patterns and mental health

The ability to track how individual brains respond to sound could eventually help tailor treatments for attention, anxiety, or mood disorders.

If certain frequencies activate or suppress specific networks, future therapies might use rhythm or tone to gently nudge the brain into healthier patterns.

This also opens the door for non-invasive diagnostics. Instead of relying only on patient-reported symptoms, doctors could monitor how a person’s brain responds to steady rhythms to detect early signs of cognitive changes or neurological decline.

Future uses of brain network mapping

The team behind freq-ness suggests that by pinpointing when and where these changes occur, researchers might build more personalized treatments for mood and cognition.

They also note that five-minute measurements can provide a decent glance at these shifting frequencies, reducing the burden on people who join such studies.

It will be informative to compare these results with more complex tasks, such as listening to real music or engaging in conversation.

More labs plan to test freq-ness on diverse populations, including those with anxiety or neurological conditions, to see if unique frequency signatures emerge.

The study is published in Advanced Science.

