Music can boost brainpower and productivity

Music, a universal language that speaks to our soul, holds more power than you might imagine. It transcends cultural boundaries and has the ability to stir our deepest emotions. But did you know that music is also a potent tool for boosting brainpower, productivity, and performance?

A recent study suggests that curating the right musical playlist tailored to your mood and tasks can be a valuable asset in your quest for a more productive and fulfilling day, helping to boost focus, enhance creativity, and improve overall cognitive performance.

It’s not just about the soothing melodies or heart-thumping beats; it’s about the perfect harmony of neuroscience, psychology, and your daily activities.

Music, brainpower, and century-old psychology

Researchers from New York University Tandon School of Engineering have begun to show how the principles of cognitive enhancement through music and emotional regulation might work together.

Rose Faghih, an associate professor of biomedical engineering, explained: “Maintaining a proper level of cognitive arousal (also known as ‘intensity of emotion‘) may result in being more productive throughout daily cognitive activities.”

This conclusion stems from the new study, which analyzed how different types of music could influence productivity. Faghih and her colleagues discovered that exciting music led to higher performance on cognitive tasks in five out of six participants.

The study draws its inspiration from the Yerkes-Dodson law, a psychological principle developed over a century ago by Robert Yerkes and John Dodson.

The law suggests that a certain level of arousal or stress is necessary for optimal performance, where too little leads to boredom and too much to a decrease in productivity.

The power of music-oriented productivity

Participants in the NYU study were asked to select two types of music: one calming, to simulate a low arousal environment, and one exciting, to create a high arousal setting.

Throughout the experiment, physiological data – including skin surface temperature, respiration, and electrocardiogram, as well as behavioral signals like facial expressions – were monitored.

Interestingly, while exciting music generally led to better cognitive performance, the results also aligned with the Yerkes-Dodson law.

“Several factors, such as the learning effect, the nature of the task, the participant’s baseline, and the type of applied music, can impact the outcome,” noted the researchers.

Nonetheless, the study’s findings suggest that music might be a tool for enhancing cognitive performance by shifting arousal levels appropriately.

Music and cognitive tasks

This recent study is a continuation of previous neuroscience research exploring music’s impact on emotions and task performance.

For instance, in 2020, neuroscientists using magnetic resonance imaging found that “happy and high-arousing music” correlated with faster response times and increased brain activity in specific areas.

Similarly, a 2010 study revealed that listening to Mozart improved the speed and accuracy of cognitive tasks among university students.

How can you benefit?

So, how does all of this connect to you and your efforts to boost productivity? If you find parts of your work becoming monotonous, consider creating a playlist that starts with calming tunes and gradually transitions to more stimulating ones.

This approach allows you to move along the Yerkes-Dodson curve, optimizing your arousal levels and, consequently, your productivity.

“It might be feasible to enhance cognitive performance and shift one’s arousal from either the left or right side of the curve using music,” noted the researchers.

Music, tested by neuroscientists and psychologists alike, may indeed be your secret weapon to unlock a world of enhanced cognitive performance.

Design your playlist, touch your emotions, find your flow, and prepare for a surge in productivity and performance like never before.

Creating your optimal playlist

To maximize your productivity through music, consider crafting a playlist that aligns with your daily tasks.

Start with soothing tracks to ease into focus, followed by high-energy songs during peak work hours. As you wind down, return to calming tunes to maintain balance.

Experiment with different genres and tempos to identify what best enhances your cognitive function and keeps you engaged. With this approach, you can harness the full power of music to drive both creativity and efficiency.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–