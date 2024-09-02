Music has the power to change the mood of our memories

Scientists have long argued that familiar, beloved music – which is considered predictable and safe – can help enhance our focus and learning.

According to two new studies led by Yiren Ren, a PhD student at Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Psychology, different types of music can do more than just aid concentration; they can also influence our emotions and even reshape old memories.

“These studies are connected because they both explore innovative applications of music in memory modulation, offering insights for both everyday and clinical use,” Ren explained.

Music, emotions, and memories

However, the studies approach the impact of music from different angles, according to Ren’s faculty advisor and co-author, Thackery Brown.

“One paper looks at how music changes the quality of your memory when you’re first forming it – it’s about learning,” said Brown, a cognitive neuroscientist who runs the Memory, Affect, and Planning (MAP) Lab at Georgia Tech. “But the other study focuses on memories we already have and asks if we can change the emotions attached to them using music.”

When we watch a film accompanied by an evocative score, the music guides our emotions, steering us where the composer intends.

In their study published in the Cognitive, Affective, & Behavioral Neuroscience (CABN) journal, Ren, Brown, and their collaborators from the University of Colorado, including former Georgia Tech Assistant Professor Grace Leslie, explored how this “mood music” can also influence our recollections of the past.

Music’s influence on memories

The study involved 44 Georgia Tech students who listened to film soundtracks while recalling a difficult memory. Ren noted that this was not a clinical trial; the participants were not selected based on mood disorders.

“We wanted to start off with a random group of people and see if music has the power to modulate the emotional level of their memories,” she said.

The findings were clear: music does have that power. As participants listened to movie soundtracks, they began to incorporate new emotions into their memories, aligning the emotional tone of their recollections with the mood of the music.

Remarkably, this effect persisted. When the participants recalled these memories a day later – this time without any music – the emotional tone remained altered, reflecting the music’s influence from the previous day.

Changes in brain activity

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), the researchers observed these changes in brain activity, noting increased connectivity between the amygdala, which processes emotions, and other brain regions associated with memory and information integration.

“This sheds light on the malleability of memory in response to music, and the powerful role music can play in altering our existing memories,” Ren said.

Reshaping the emotional tone of memories

Ren, who is a multi-instrumentalist with a background in film production, sound design, and psychology, originally planned to become a professional musician.

Ren’s passion for music and neuroscience has now converged in her research, with a focus on how music therapy could be tailored to help individuals with mood disorders such as PTSD or depression, particularly in cases where negative memories are exaggerated.

Brown noted that while we can’t go back in time to insert uplifting music into our worst experiences, we can retrieve old memories while listening to affective music. “And perhaps we can help people shift their feelings and reshape the emotional tone attached to certain memories.”

Music and information retention

The second study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, asked whether music can enhance our ability to work or study – and if so, what types of music are most beneficial. The answer, it seems, is tied to personal taste, but even then, there are boundaries.

In this study, Ren combined her musical talents with her research interests to explore whether music could act as a mnemonic device, aiding in the learning and retention of new information.

“We wanted to probe music’s potential as a mnemonic device that helps us remember information more easily,” she explained.

Music boosts learning

The study involved 48 participants who were asked to learn sequences of abstract shapes while listening to different types of music. Ren played a piece of music that followed a traditional, familiar pattern of tone, rhythm, and melody. Then, she played the same notes out of order, creating an atonal structure.

When participants listened to familiar, predictable music, they learned and remembered the sequences more quickly, as their brains created a structured framework for the new information. Conversely, irregular or unfamiliar music made learning more difficult.

“Depending on its familiarity and structure, music can help or hinder our memory,” Ren said. She is keen to delve deeper into the neural mechanisms through which music influences human behavior.

Music-based interventions for mental health

As Ren nears the completion of her PhD, she is seeking postdoctoral research opportunities to continue her work at Georgia Tech. Her future goals include developing music-based therapies for conditions like depression or PTSD and exploring rehabilitation strategies for aging populations and individuals with dementia.

“These early studies reveal that music can both help and hinder our memory, depending on its familiarity and structure. I’m excited to bring together my lifelong love of music with my interest in human memory. Because I think the next phase of my research could provide valuable evidence to support the development of music-based interventions for mental health and cognitive function,” Ren concluded.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–