Music therapy reduces distress in people with dementia

A new study has provided the clearest evidence yet that music therapy can significantly ease the agitation, anxiety, and distress frequently seen in people with advanced dementia. The research also explains in detail why music has such a positive effect, and how it can be systematically woven into daily care.

Published in the journal Nature Mental Health, the study offers hope that this readily available and cost-effective tool can help improve quality of life for those facing the greatest challenges of dementia.

Around a million people in the UK live with dementia, over half of them in advanced stages. As dementia progresses, it can lead to difficult behaviors like aggression, restlessness, wandering, and resistance to care – factors that make life harder for patients, loved ones, and professional caregivers alike.

Now, the evidence indicates that music therapy can offer a pathway to greater calm, improved mood, and more meaningful connections, even in the later phases of the disease.

“With an aging population and increasing numbers of people diagnosed with dementia, music is a relatively straightforward and cost-effective way of improving the quality of life of those affected,” said Naomi Thompson of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), who led the study.

Tailored music therapy for dementia patients

The research shows that when music therapy is carefully tailored to an individual’s personal history, tastes, and needs – through listening to familiar recordings, playing instruments, or singing – there can be immediate and short-term improvements in attention, mood, alertness, and engagement.

Just as importantly, these music sessions can reduce anxiety and agitation, helping people feel safer and more oriented.

Why does music have such a profound impact? The study found that music taps into both sides of the brain, stimulating cognitive and sensory networks even as dementia erodes other faculties.

This can allow individuals to access preserved memories and emotions, and regulate their body’s stress responses, leading to reduced distress. In other words, music can gently awaken parts of the mind that are otherwise difficult to reach.

“Our study not only shows why music therapy is successful – including meeting the person’s need for stimulation, supporting familiarity through memories, encouraging relationships, and crucially helping with the reduction of distress and anxiety – it also paves the way for its wider use in dementia care,” Thompson said.

The comfort of familiar music

One of the key reasons music therapy works so well is its ability to spark memories. Songs from an individual’s younger years, generally between ages 10 and 30, appear most effective at triggering positive, personal recollections.

These music-driven memories can help restore a sense of identity and comfort, soothing the emotional turmoil that often accompanies advanced dementia.

Music therapists can help caregivers and families identify tracks that resonate with the individual’s life story.

Recorded music, which is easily accessible and affordable, can be integrated into a person’s daily routine, introduced at times when they are most likely to become agitated, or used to foster moments of relaxation and reminiscence.

“Just as a doctor prescribes medications with a specific dose and frequency, a music therapist can outline an individualised program, setting out how music should be used throughout someone’s day to reduce distress and improve their wellbeing,” Thompson explained.

Nonverbal communication and social interaction

Music does not require words – or strong cognitive function – to be enjoyed or understood. People with severe dementia who struggle with language can still respond to melodies, rhythms, and harmonies. They may sway, hum, or smile in response.

This opens up new avenues for connection between the individual, caregivers, family members, and even other residents in a care home.

Such musical encounters can shift the caregiving dynamic. Instead of focusing solely on managing difficult behaviors, caregivers can share positive experiences that validate the person’s humanity.

These uplifting moments can reduce caregivers’ stress and help them feel more empathetic, strengthening the bond between them and the individuals they support.

Effective use of music therapy for dementia

To ensure music therapy is widely adopted, the study recommends training for all care staff in using music effectively.

Music therapists can provide guidance on how to select songs, structure sessions, and integrate these sessions into daily life.

Families should also be encouraged to contribute their knowledge of a loved one’s musical preferences, helping to shape personalized playlists that maximize the therapy’s impact.

The guidance outlined in the study is the result of careful research, including interviews with staff and music therapists working on inpatient dementia wards at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, a systematic review of published studies, a national survey of healthcare professionals, and collaboration with the dementia nursing charity Dementia UK.

“People with advanced dementia can sometimes become quite distressed, and we need to find the best ways to help them,” said study co-author Ben Underwood, an associate professor at the University of Cambridge.

“Music is one thing which can help, and so I am excited to see such high-quality work being done in partnership to see how we can bring music therapy to NHS dementia patients.”

Creating a more positive environment for everyone

Although the primary aim is to improve life for people with advanced dementia, the advantages also extend to families and caregivers.

Engaging with music can reduce their stress and create moments of shared enjoyment, leading to better job satisfaction, reduced caregiver burnout, and a more positive environment all around.

As the number of people living with dementia continues to grow, cost-effective, accessible interventions like music therapy become increasingly valuable. This study not only confirms music’s potential but also provides a realistic plan for making it a standard part of dementia care.

“Music is not just a way to soothe – it’s a way to connect, to remember, and to live more fully in the moment,” Thompson said. “Our study shows that music therapy is not just an option but an essential component of dementia care.”

By embedding music into the heart of dementia care, we can help people with advanced dementia experience less distress, rediscover parts of themselves hidden by the disease, and reconnect with those around them, creating moments of calm, understanding, and human connection.

