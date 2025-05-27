Mutual relationships with nature offer hope for a sustainable future

A growing number of scientists and Indigenous people around the world are spotlighting a powerful concept for sustainability: reciprocity between humans and nature.

A new collection of 18 scientific case studies published in the journal People and Nature presents compelling global evidence that caring, mutual relationships with the natural world are not only possible – they’re already shaping more resilient and balanced communities.

Rethinking human-nature relationships

The international team behind this collection spent over two years studying how societies worldwide practice reciprocity with their environments. The study was led by researchers at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development, and the University of Victoria in Canada.

The result is a hopeful collection challenging extractive growth models and offering real-world, cooperation-based alternatives.

“These wonderful examples of the multiple ways people and nature benefit each other provide hope for the future because they illustrate that there are better paths,” said Natalie Ban, a co-editor of the collection.

Rather than viewing nature as a passive provider of resources, the authors highlight communities that actively give back. They cultivate, protect, and restore their local ecosystems as a form of ethical engagement.

Living in harmony with nature

For many Indigenous and local communities, reciprocity with nature is a core part of their identity and everyday life. These practices arise from direct experience and deep spiritual and cultural ties to the land, often expressed through gratitude, respect, and moral responsibility.

“Many of the articles demonstrate that humans can care for ecosystems in ways that sustain biodiversity,” said co-editor Irene Teixidor-Toneu.

For instance, the collection includes case studies on sustainable palm harvesting in the Ecuadorian Amazon, respectful gathering of abalone along the Northwest Pacific coast of North America. It also highlights seabird egg collection in Estonia. These practices reflect generations of knowledge passed down about how to use natural resources without depleting them.

In Chilean Patagonia, fishers return discarded fish parts to the sea to nourish seabird populations. In Cameroon, wild foods are gathered not just for individual consumption, but for sharing within the community. These are small acts with large ripple effects, nourishing both ecosystem health and social cohesion.

A contrast to capitalist exploitation

These practices contrast sharply with globalized capitalism, which often promotes one-way resource extraction without giving anything back. By comparison, reciprocity offers a vision of the world where humans are part of nature, not separate from or above it.

“Reciprocity can be a cultural norm for a certain culture, but it can also be the result of accurate observations of the consequences of trespassing ecosystem boundaries,” Teixidor-Toneu said. “People can learn from their immediate actions and change their relation with their environments for more sustainable outcomes rather quickly.”

The researchers emphasize that reciprocity isn’t just about tradition – it’s a dynamic, adaptive way of living that can offer powerful tools for navigating modern environmental crises. As climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution escalate, these relationships with nature offer a blueprint for resilience and restoration.

Time for bold change

“This Special Feature is a heartfelt compilation of 18 scientific articles from different corners of the world,” said co-editor Álvaro Fernández-Llamazares of ICTA-UAB. “These studies highlight the strong emphasis on cultivating positive, reciprocal, and responsible relationships among humans and their non-human kin.”

The implications are profound. By embracing reciprocity, societies can shift away from short-term gains and toward long-term sustainability.

This requires rethinking how we relate to nature – not as something to be dominated, but as something to be respected, cared for, and collaborated with.

A way forward rooted in respect

The collection of case studies reveals that reciprocity is not an abstract ideal – it is already being practiced in diverse ways across continents. These stories illustrate that hope is not lost.

While industrialized societies often struggle to reduce their environmental impact, some communities live in close relationship with their surroundings. These communities offer living examples of how mutual care can foster both ecological and social well-being.

By listening to these communities and learning from their ways of life, we can begin to create more just, sustainable futures for all species – human and non-human alike.

As climate-related challenges deepen, reciprocity may be one of the most powerful ideas we have left. It shows that sustainability isn’t just about science and policy. It’s also about values, relationships, and the daily choices we make about nature and how to live on this planet.

