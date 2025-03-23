Mysterious and stunning "red sprite" lightning strikes seen above the Himalayas

Lightning storms often inspire fear or awe, but they can also reveal unexpected beauty. High above the thunderclouds, something extraordinary unfolds. Not the familiar white streaks of lightning, but flashes of glowing red. These rare phenomena, called red sprites, dance silently in the upper atmosphere.

Neither fiction nor fantasy, these are real bursts of electrical energy, named for their jellyfish-like shapes and vivid color.

Now imagine witnessing them not over flatlands or oceans, but above the highest peaks on Earth – the Himalayas. In May 2022, the night sky over Tibet erupted with over a hundred red sprites.

Two Chinese astrophotographers captured the rare spectacle in vivid detail. Their footage revealed more than beauty; it opened a new window into understanding powerful atmospheric forces.

The story doesn’t begin or end with the photos. It extends into the heart of a thunderstorm and reaches up to the edge of space, where science meets wonder.

Appearance of ghost sprites

On May 19, 2022, astrophotographers Angel An and Shuchang Dong were stationed near Pumoyongcuo Lake. This lake is one of the three sacred lakes on the southern Tibetan Plateau. They weren’t chasing lightning or storms but looking up for rare sky events.

What they witnessed surpassed every expectation. More than 100 red sprites lit up the night sky. These were not isolated flickers.

The sprites danced, some grew into secondary jets, and something never before seen in Asia appeared – green airglow at the ionosphere’s base. Scientists now call these glowing phenomena “ghost sprites.”

Their images and video quickly spread across global platforms. Major news outlets picked up the event. Weather enthusiasts and scientists alike were fascinated. Not just for the beauty, but for what such displays might reveal about our planet’s atmospheric behavior.

This wasn’t just a random show. The conditions had to be just right. And that raised important questions.

Spark behind the red sprites

Curiosity turned into investigation. Professor Gaopeng Lu and his team at the University of Science and Technology of China led the study.

The researchers were determined to trace the origin of this massive sprite event. What caused such an intense display above the Himalayas?

“This event was truly remarkable,” said Professor Gaopeng Lu. “By analyzing the parent lightning discharges, we discovered that the sprites were triggered by high-peak current positive cloud-to-ground lightning strikes within a massive mesoscale convective system.”

“This suggests that thunderstorms in the Himalayan region have the potential to produce some of the most complex and intense upper-atmospheric electrical discharges on Earth.”

The source of these sprites lay in the electrical fury of storms over the region. But understanding the full picture required more than just looking at the sky. It required time, accuracy, and new tools.

Timing of the red sprites

The research team faced a serious challenge. The footage lacked precise timestamps. Without exact timing, connecting each sprite to a specific lightning strike was nearly impossible.

So, the team designed a new technique. They used satellite trajectory data and star field analysis to pinpoint the time each sprite appeared.

With this method, they linked individual sprites to the exact lightning discharges that caused them. One anonymous reviewer noted its broader value, stating that the method could help citizen scientists. With this tool, even non-experts could contribute valuable observations to atmospheric science.

The technique may shape how future red sprite events are studied. The more accurate the data, the more we can learn about what goes on above us during storms.

A Himalayan storm that broke records

The parent lightning strikes came from a mesoscale convective complex. This is a large, organized storm system.

It stretched from the Ganges Plain in northern India to the southern slopes of the Tibetan Plateau. The lightning occurred in stratiform precipitation zones – areas with broad, layered rain clouds rather than short, intense bursts.

This specific storm produced more red sprites in a single event than any ever recorded in South Asia. That level of activity puts Himalayan storms on par with those in the U.S. Great Plains and off the coasts of Europe. Until now, those regions were considered top hotspots for red sprite activity.

This discovery changes the way scientists view Himalayan thunderstorms. The mountains, it seems, aren’t just high in elevation. They’re also strong enough to send energy straight into the upper atmosphere.

Effects of red sprite activity

What does this all mean beyond the flash of light in the sky? These events aren’t just visual spectacles. The study showed that red sprites, ghost sprites, and other upper-atmosphere discharges may influence how different layers of the atmosphere interact.

They could affect how energy and particles move. They might even shift the chemical balance in ways we’re only beginning to understand.

The spectacle captured on camera in May 2022 was not just nature’s beauty on display. It became a moment that linked science, photography, and cosmic forces. Red sprites remind us that even in familiar places, the sky has secrets left to share.

The Himalayas, long a symbol of Earth’s power and peace, now add another mystery to their legacy – a glowing red whisper in the sky.

The study is published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–