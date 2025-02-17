Nanoparticles unlock a new way to genetically modify plants

Scientists are constantly searching for ways to improve crop yields, enhance food quality, and speed up plant breeding. Traditional methods take years, sometimes decades, to create new crop varieties with better genetic traits.

However, researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ) have introduced a remarkable technique that could change the future of agriculture.

For the first time, the experts have successfully delivered genetic material into plants through their roots. This approach, detailed in the journal Nature Plants, offers a faster and more efficient way to modify plants.

By using nanoparticles to transport synthetic mRNA, the researchers have opened new possibilities for agricultural advancements.

Nanoparticles carry genetic material in plants

Professor Bernard Carroll from UQ’s School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences explained how this technology can help fine-tune plant genes. He highlighted the slow and expensive nature of traditional breeding and genetic modification methods.

“Traditional plant breeding and genetic modification take many generations to produce a new crop variety, which is time-consuming and expensive,” said Professor Carroll.

The research team has developed a way to introduce nanoparticles into plant roots. These nanoparticles, initially created for vaccine and cancer treatment delivery in animals, have now been repurposed for plant genetic modification.

Professor Gordon Xu’s group at UQ developed these nanoparticles, which offer a promising method for introducing beneficial traits into plants.

Getting past tough plant cell walls

Unlike human or animal cells, plant cells have rigid walls that make genetic modifications challenging. The research team tackled this problem by coating the nanoparticles with a special protein.

The protein softened the tough plant cell walls, allowing the nanoparticles to penetrate and deliver genetic material directly into the cells.

“The protein coating helped the nanoparticle break through the cell walls to deliver a synthetic mRNA cargo into plants for the first time,” said Professor Carroll.

This technique allows scientists to introduce specific genetic instructions into plants. The mRNA molecules serve as messengers, guiding the plant cells to produce desired proteins.

The researchers tested their method on multiple plant species, including Arabidopsis, a model plant closely related to canola and cabbage.

Movement of genetic material within plants

One of the most surprising findings of the study was how the nanoparticles moved within the plant. Instead of releasing their genetic cargo into a single cell, the nanoparticles traveled with water, spreading the mRNA throughout the plant.

“It was surprising that rather than delivering all of its load in the first cell it entered, the nanoparticle traveled with water through the plant distributing the mRNA as it went,” said Professor Carroll.

The unexpected movement of nanoparticles opens exciting possibilities for plant genetic modification. If scientists can control and refine this process, they could develop crops with improved traits much more quickly than before.

Faster alternative to traditional breeding

The ability to modify plant genes quickly could revolutionize agriculture. Traditional breeding methods require years of careful crossbreeding to achieve desirable traits such as better flavor, increased yield, or improved resistance to pests.

Genetic modification using conventional methods also involves long and complex processes.

“With further research, we could target an issue with a crop such as flavor or quality and have a new variety without the need for a decade of cross breeding or genetic modification,” noted Professor Carroll.

This new nanoparticle-based technique provides a faster alternative. The mRNA delivered into the plant does not permanently alter the plant’s DNA. Instead, it temporarily instructs the plant to produce a beneficial protein and then degrades naturally.

A parallel with mRNA vaccines

The way this technology works is similar to mRNA vaccines in humans. Just as mRNA vaccines instruct human cells to produce a protein that stimulates the immune system before breaking down, the synthetic mRNA delivered into plants expresses a protein and then disappears.

“Similar to how an mRNA vaccine produces a protein to stimulate the immune system and then degrades away, the mRNA we deliver into plants is expressed transiently and then disappears,” said Professor Carroll.

This characteristic makes the technique more adaptable and safer for rapid agricultural improvements. Scientists could use it to introduce temporary changes in plants without affecting their genetic makeup permanently.

Developing plant genetics research

The potential applications of this technology extend beyond academic research.

The University of Queensland has already patented the technique through its commercialization company, UniQuest. They are now looking for partners to help further develop and apply this technology in real-world agriculture.

The research team included experts such as Professor Zhi Pin (Gordon) Xu and Dr. Jiaxi Yong from UQ’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology and the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation.

The research could pave the way for faster and more precise crop improvement methods.

A game-changer for agriculture

The ability to modify plants more efficiently without lengthy breeding cycles or complex genetic modifications could transform food production. Farmers may soon have access to crops with better flavors, higher nutritional value, and greater resilience against environmental stresses.

As this technology advances, researchers will continue refining it to ensure its safety and effectiveness. The next step will be to scale up the process and explore its potential in various agricultural settings.

The discovery marks a new era in crop science, offering a promising path toward improving global food security. With further research and collaboration, this nanoparticle-based approach could redefine how we develop and enhance crops for future generations.

The study is published in the journal Nature Plants.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–